June 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singapore-based First Ship Lease Trust's (FSLT)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with Negative Outlook.
The ratings reflect FSLT's weakening asset quality, which in turn is a
reflection of the cyclical downturn the global shipping industry is facing.
However, Fitch expects FSLT to meet its contractual loan repayment of USD44m in
2013, funded by positive free cash flows (FCF) and cash and bank balances of
USD36.9m as of 31 March 2013. FSLT will also be voluntarily prepaying another
USD10m in Q313
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak portfolio quality: The cyclical downturn the global shipping industry is
currently facing has adversely impacted the credit profile of FSLT's lessees.
FSLT recently announced the default of Geden Lines that accounted for 15% of
FY12 lease revenues. The default of Berlian Laju Tanker (BLT), which accounted
for 12.8% of FSLT's FY11 revenues, and the restructuring of the lease rentals
payable by Denmark-based TORM A/S in 2012, coupled with the Geden default, will
sustain the declining trend in lease revenues and operating EBITDA through 2013.
Covenant relaxation period extended: FSLT has successfully negotiated with its
bankers to extend the covenant relaxation period up to 31 December 2013 from the
previous deadline of 30 June 2013. The covenants are a minimum security
value-to-loan (VTL) ratio of 100% and debt service coverage of 1.0x, which were
lowered in June 2012 from 125% and 1.1x. FSLT will also be voluntarily prepaying
USD10m debt in Q313. FSLT continues to be in compliance with the revised bank
covenant thresholds.
Limited liquidity: The weaknesses in FSLT's financial profile are partially
mitigated by a cash balance of USD36.9m as of 31 March 2013 (prior to the USD10m
voluntary loan prepayment), which is equivalent to 84% of the FY13 contractual
loan repayment. As FSLT's projected expansionary capex and unit distributions
are minimal, Fitch expects the company to generate positive FCF in FY13. This,
coupled with FSLT's cash balance, should enable the company to meet its
contractual debt servicing commitments. FSLT's total debt outstanding as of 31
March 2013 was USD419.55m, all of which was secured bank debt repayable in equal
quarterly instalments of USD11m. The company is exposed to low refinancing risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
-FSLT's free cash flow (FCF)-adjusted debt service coverage, i.e., (FCF +
interest expense)/ (interest expense + contractual principal repayment of
USD44m), falling below 1.0x on a sustained basis, and
- FSLT's cash balance falling below USD20m
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
revision of the rating to Stable
-FSLT's FCF-adjusted debt service coverage improving to over 1.2x on a sustained
basis without a material reduction in the cash balance below USD20m