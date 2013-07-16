(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singapore-based healthcare-focused ParkwayLife REIT's (PREIT) Long-Term Issuer Default (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.

PREIT's ratings are supported by the relative inelasticity of demand and moderate operating risk and stable outlook for the healthcare and aged care sectors. They also reflect a strong regulatory operating environment, a moderately diversified portfolio and the contractual protection offered by 90% (by revenue) of PREIT's lease agreements against declining rents. PREIT's ratings are constrained by its high financial leverage as measured by its funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage and its acquisitive nature.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Contractual protection against declining rents offers downside protection: The rental structure of Singapore hospitals ensures that PREIT's revenues from Singapore will grow by at least 1% per annum for the remaining lease term of approximately nine years as of end-2012. Approximately 72.1%* (by revenue) of the Japan portfolio is also protected from downside risk. PREIT's rental structure, coupled with the low correlation between the underlying healthcare revenues and the general business cycle, translates into greater stability of cash flows compared with the majority of Singapore REITs.

Moderately diversified portfolio: PREIT's portfolio consists of three hospitals in Singapore, 32* nursing homes and one pharmaceutical product-distributing and-manufacturing facility (P-Life Matsudo) in Japan, and seven strata titled units at Gleneagles Intan Medical Centre Kuala Lumpur as of end-2012. The Singapore and Malaysia portfolio generated about 61.5% of PREIT's FY12 revenues and 63.4% of its net property income (NPI). The nursing homes and P-Life Matsudo in Japan generated 38.5% of revenues and 36.6% of NPI which provides diversification benefits to the pure-play Singaporean nursing home assets Strong sponsor: IHH Healthcare Berhad (IHH), an investment holding company, which owns a 35.8% stake in PREIT, strengthens the latter's credit profile. IHH has a strong financial risk profile in its own right and its credit profile benefits from a 45% interest held by its principal sponsor, the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah. IHH's healthcare portfolio potentially gives PREIT the opportunity to grow through asset injections.

High financial leverage: PREIT's FFO adjusted net leverage, though on a declining trend, continued to be high at 5.69x as of end-2012 (end-2011: 7.02x). However, PREIT's loan to value ratio, representing its balance sheet leverage, at 32.9% as of end-2012, is well within the regulatory ceiling of 60% is line with the SREIT sector average.

Moderate refinancing risk: PREIT has substantial debt maturities of SGD150.42m and SGD187.27m falling due in FY14 and FY15, respectively. On 3 July 2013, PLife REIT successfully secured a five-year committed and unsecured JPY bank loan of JPY7.43bn (SGD97.78m) to refinance 65% of the debt due in FY14. Additionally, PREIT has no outstanding debt under its SGD500m multi-currency MTN programme set up in 2008 and is further supported by un-utilised SGD150m standby loan facilities. The MTN programme and the standby loan facilities are more than adequate to meet debt repayment till end-2017.

Stable outlook for healthcare sector: The outlook for the healthcare sector in Asia continues to be stable. Improving affordability and life expectancy in Asia, coupled with at least 10% of the Asian population suffering from one chronic disease, translate into stable growth of revenue and EBITDA for healthcare providers.

In Japan, a potential deregulation of the healthcare sector that results in reduced barriers of entry may increase competition for Parkway Life REIT's operations in Japan. The country currently has a JPY2trn deficit in its medical services.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- Operating EBITDA margin remaining below 75% on a sustained basis (FY12: 80.4%)

- FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining above 6.5x on a sustained basis

- FFO fixed charge cover falling below 6.0x on a sustained basis (FY12: 8.87x)

Positive: No positive rating action is expected in the medium term given PREIT's high financial leverage and smaller size relative to other Fitch-rated Singapore REITs.