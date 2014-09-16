(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed
Sri Lanka-based
Singer Finance (Lanka) PLC's SFL's National Long-Term Rating of
'BBB(lka)' with
a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed SFL's senior
debentures at
'BBB(lka)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SFL rating reflects Fitch's view that support would be
forthcoming from its
parent, Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC (SSLP; 'A-(lka)'/Stable), if
needed, given the
strategic importance of SFL to SSLP. This view is premised on
the common Singer
brand; SSLP's majority shareholding; board representation; the
financing by SFL
of some of SSLP's products; and demonstration of support in the
past in the form
of equity injection and borrowings.
However, there is a two-notch rating differential between SSLP
and SFL, as Fitch
believes SFL is not a core subsidiary of SSLP, contributing an
average of 29% to
group pre-tax profit for the four years from 2010 to 2013.
Moreover, most of
SFL's financing exposure is related to non-Singer-branded
products.
SFL's rating also reflects its standalone credit profile which
Fitch has
assessed to be at the same level as its National Long-Term
Rating. SFL's
standalone credit profile reflects better capitalisation levels,
modest
profitability and satisfactory asset-quality when compared with
similarly rated
domestic peers.
The debentures are rated at the same level as SFL's National
Long-Term rating of
'BBB(lka)', as they constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured
and
unsubordinated obligations of the company.
SFL's assets and liabilities are better matched than peers. SFL
issued LKR1,250m
of listed senior unsecured redeemable debentures in 2013 which
supported the
lengthening of its liability maturities and better matching of
its asset and
liability maturities. SFL is mainly funded by deposits which
accounted to 55% of
assets at end 1Q15.
SFL's capitalisation was better than the similar rated domestic
peers, although
it declined during 1Q15 due to higher asset growth. SFL's Fitch
core capital
ratio reduced to 26.5% at end 1Q15 from 27.7% at end March 2014
(FYE14).
Fitch expects that if the current challenging operating
environment persists,
asset quality indicators may weaken. SFL's reported gross
non-performing loan
ratio over six months rose to 3.5 % at end FYE13 (FYE12: 1.8%),
partly due to
exposure to the agriculture and construction sectors, which have
been adversely
affected by poor weather and low business activity,
respectively. SFL's
impairment reserve to loans amounted to 3.2% at end-1Q15 which
compared well
against peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A weakening in SFL's intrinsic strength would only trigger a
downgrade of its
National Long-Term rating if SSLP's National Long-Term rating or
its propensity
to support were to weaken.
Sustained deterioration in SFL's capitalisation and asset
quality relative to
its similar rated peers would result in a downgrade of SFL's
standalone rating.
The development of its franchise, while maintaining its
financial profile
relative to higher-rated peers, may lead to a positive rating
action.
Fitch believes that the possibility for an upgrade of the rating
would, most
likely result from a significant increase in SFL's strategic
importance to
Singer. One indication for this could be closer strategic
alignment between the
two entities resulting in consistently and sustainably higher
financing for
SSLP's customers.
Any changes to SFL's National Long-Term rating would impact the
issues' National
Long-Term rating.
The latest research on SFL is available on www.fitchratings.com
and
www.fitchratings.lk
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
+94 1 1254 1900
Analyst
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Shyamila Serasinghe
Analyst
+94 1 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Criteria',
dated January
2014, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated October 2013,
"Finance and
Leasing Companies Criteria" dated December 2012, "Rating FI
Subsidiaries and
Holding Companies Criteria", dated 10 August 2012 and
Evaluating Corporates
Governance ,dated December 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.