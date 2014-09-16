(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Sri Lanka-based Singer Finance (Lanka) PLC's SFL's National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB(lka)' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed SFL's senior debentures at 'BBB(lka)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS SFL rating reflects Fitch's view that support would be forthcoming from its parent, Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC (SSLP; 'A-(lka)'/Stable), if needed, given the strategic importance of SFL to SSLP. This view is premised on the common Singer brand; SSLP's majority shareholding; board representation; the financing by SFL of some of SSLP's products; and demonstration of support in the past in the form of equity injection and borrowings. However, there is a two-notch rating differential between SSLP and SFL, as Fitch believes SFL is not a core subsidiary of SSLP, contributing an average of 29% to group pre-tax profit for the four years from 2010 to 2013. Moreover, most of SFL's financing exposure is related to non-Singer-branded products. SFL's rating also reflects its standalone credit profile which Fitch has assessed to be at the same level as its National Long-Term Rating. SFL's standalone credit profile reflects better capitalisation levels, modest profitability and satisfactory asset-quality when compared with similarly rated domestic peers. The debentures are rated at the same level as SFL's National Long-Term rating of 'BBB(lka)', as they constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. SFL's assets and liabilities are better matched than peers. SFL issued LKR1,250m of listed senior unsecured redeemable debentures in 2013 which supported the lengthening of its liability maturities and better matching of its asset and liability maturities. SFL is mainly funded by deposits which accounted to 55% of assets at end 1Q15. SFL's capitalisation was better than the similar rated domestic peers, although it declined during 1Q15 due to higher asset growth. SFL's Fitch core capital ratio reduced to 26.5% at end 1Q15 from 27.7% at end March 2014 (FYE14). Fitch expects that if the current challenging operating environment persists, asset quality indicators may weaken. SFL's reported gross non-performing loan ratio over six months rose to 3.5 % at end FYE13 (FYE12: 1.8%), partly due to exposure to the agriculture and construction sectors, which have been adversely affected by poor weather and low business activity, respectively. SFL's impairment reserve to loans amounted to 3.2% at end-1Q15 which compared well against peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES A weakening in SFL's intrinsic strength would only trigger a downgrade of its National Long-Term rating if SSLP's National Long-Term rating or its propensity to support were to weaken. Sustained deterioration in SFL's capitalisation and asset quality relative to its similar rated peers would result in a downgrade of SFL's standalone rating. The development of its franchise, while maintaining its financial profile relative to higher-rated peers, may lead to a positive rating action. Fitch believes that the possibility for an upgrade of the rating would, most likely result from a significant increase in SFL's strategic importance to Singer. One indication for this could be closer strategic alignment between the two entities resulting in consistently and sustainably higher financing for SSLP's customers. Any changes to SFL's National Long-Term rating would impact the issues' National Long-Term rating. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Criteria', dated January 2014, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated October 2013, "Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria" dated December 2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies Criteria", dated 10 August 2012 and Evaluating Corporates Governance ,dated December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 