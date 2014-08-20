(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Swiss reinsurer
SIGNAL IDUNA Rueckversicherungs AG's (SIRe) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the benefits of SIRe's ownership by IDUNA
Vereinigte
Lebensversicherung aG fuer Handwerk, Handel und Gewerbe (IDUNA)
group. SIRe is
viewed by Fitch as "very important" to the IDUNA group under the
agency's group
rating methodology and SIRe's rating benefits from a two-notch
uplift from its
standalone assessment.
The company's rating also reflects its strong capitalisation and
sound
underwriting practices in recent years. Offsetting rating
factors include SIRe's
small size and heightened operational risks, mainly emanating
from its
dependence on a small number of key staff.
SIRe's strong capitalisation is reflected in its regulatory
solvency margin of
298% at end-2013 under the Swiss Solvency Test 2014. Fitch views
this level of
capitalisation as commensurate with the rating. Fitch regards
SIRe's risk
management, supported by its IDUNA group membership, as strong
for a company of
its size.
SIRe's gross written premiums (GWP) increased 3.8% to CHF159m in
2013. The
company had a five-year compound annual GWP growth rate of 4%
while maintaining
the combined ratio below 100% since 2009, which reflects SIRe's
sound
underwriting practices. Fitch expects SIRe's premium income to
be stable in 2014
as reinsurance rates have come under pressure.
Fitch believes that the IDUNA group is following a long-term
strategy to develop
SIRe into an integral and significant part of the overall group.
This view is
supported by the group's plan to expand SIRe's target markets
once it has built
up a sustainable base for its business and by IDUNA's capital
injection of
CHF25m in 2013. Group benefits include the allocation of high
core
capitalisation to SIRe of CHF150m. SIRe also benefits from
organisational and IT
support from the parent company, and from the group's
relationship with European
mutuals, which form the mainstay of SIRe's customer base.
For life insurance, Fitch views IDUNA's resilience to persistent
low yields as
strong compared with that of the German life market as a whole.
However,
technical profitability continues to be constrained by the low
interest rate
environment. In non-life insurance, Fitch views IDUNA's
consolidated
underwriting profitability as moderate.
The IDUNA group achieved strong bottom-line profitability in
2013 with a strong
return on equity of 9.3% (2012: 11.7%). Fitch expects the group
to maintain its
strong financial profile in 2014 with a return on equity of more
than 7%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating triggers for a downgrade include what Fitch would view as
a diminishing
of SIRe's strategic importance to the IDUNA group and
deterioration in IDUNA
group's credit quality, in particular through a significant
decrease in
capitalisation. Any significant weakening of SIRe's credit
profile - as, for
example, reflected in a Swiss Solvency Test result below 200% -
could also lead
to a downgrade, although Fitch views this as unlikely.
Rating triggers for an upgrade include a substantial and
sustainable increase in
IDUNA group's capitalisation and improvement in the group's
non-life combined
ratio to consistently below 100% together with an improvement in
the operational
performance of IDUNA's life insurance business. However, Fitch
views an upgrade
as unlikely in the near- to medium-term.
IDUNA is a member of the German SIGNAL IDUNA group, which is
headed by four
mutual insurance companies. In 2013, the SIGNAL IDUNA group had
total GWP of
EUR5.6bn, total assets of EUR48.6bn and employed 12,900 staff.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr. Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 7680 76 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 118
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
