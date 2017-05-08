(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Skipton
Building Society's
(SBS) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'A-'/'F1' and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR
is Stable.
The rating actions are part of Fitch's periodic review of the UK
Building
Societies. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
SBS's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect the society's
conservative risk
appetite, healthy asset quality, solid capitalisation, sound
funding and strong
liquidity. The ratings also reflect the society's limited
franchise and the
concentration of its business on the UK housing market.
Asset quality is healthy and compares well with its UK peers.
The recent sale of
the society's nonperforming legacy specialist mortgages
(including
self-certified, sub- and near-prime lending) further improves
the society's
asset quality. We believe that some risk remains in the
performing legacy loan
portfolios, as these portfolios may begin to suffer larger
losses when base
rates rise, but this should be manageable. The society no longer
has any
appetite for specialist mortgages or commercial loans, and both
these books are
in run-off.
SBS's profitability is in line with peers'. Its profitability is
under pressure
from the highly competitive UK mortgage market, but benefits
from low funding
costs and very low loan impairment charges. The society's
reported net interest
margin has declined from a high of 140bps in 2014 to 116bps in
2016 and we
expect it to fall further as a result of the persistently low
interest rates in
the UK. SBS's earnings are more diversified than other building
societies'
through its estate agency subsidiary, Connells. Cost efficiency
of the mortgages
and savings business is in line with the sector average.
However, as the result
of the consolidation of Connells, SBS's consolidated efficiency
ratios are
weaker.
SBS's capitalisation and leverage are sound and benefit from the
society's
strong internal capital generation. Capital ratios are
maintained, with solid
buffers over regulatory minimum requirements. SBS's fully loaded
common equity
tier 1 ratio increased to 23.9% at end-2016, from 16.8% at
end-2015, but the
improvement was mainly the result of the society's first-time
adoption of the
internal ratings-based (IRB) approach; under the standardised
approach SBS's
end-2016 CET1 ratio would have been 17.3%. While Fitch considers
Connells
strategic for the group, we view it as an additional potential
source of
capital, in case of need.
Liquidity is strong, with liquidity buffers mostly composed of
cash at the Bank
of England, UK government bonds and treasury bills. It also
benefits from access
to contingent liquidity from the Bank of England. Funding is
mainly composed of
customer savings. The society also uses wholesale funding, but
this source is
less important than for some of SBS's larger peers and consists
mostly of
secured funding. Fitch does not expect a significant change to
this funding mix,
although the society is looking for ways to diversify its
wholesale funding
base, with expected issuances of covered and senior debt in the
medium-term.
SBS's strong liquidity drives the society's 'F1' Short-Term IDR,
which is the
higher of the two Short-Term IDRs that map to the society's
Long-Term IDR.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
SBS's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors
cannot rely on
extraordinary support from the UK authorities in the event the
society becomes
non-viable given UK legislation and regulations that provide a
framework that is
likely to require senior creditors to participate in losses
after a failure and
because of the society's low systemic importance.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
SBS's subordinated debt is notched down from the VR, reflecting
Fitch's
assessment of incremental non-performance risk relative to the
VR and loss
severity. Legacy Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt is notched down
once from the VR
for loss severity. The permanent interest- bearing shares (PIBS)
are rated four
notches below the VR: two notches for loss severity and two
notches for
incremental non-performance risk in the form of potential
non-payment of coupon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
SBS's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are primarily sensitive
to structural
deterioration in profitability through tighter margins and
higher loan
impairment charges, and weaker asset quality. This could be
caused by a material
weakening of the operating environment in the UK if the economic
environment
deteriorates substantially following the UK's decision to leave
the EU.
The VR and IDRs could also come under pressure if the society
increases its risk
appetite, for example, through a sharp increase in lending to
higher-risk
segments, including commercial real estate or higher
loan-to-value lending, or
if its capitalisation weakens materially, none of which Fitch
currently expects.
An upgrade of the VR would require a longer track record of
consistent
performance through the economic cycle. In addition, Fitch views
the society's
business model, which is concentrated on the UK residential
mortgage lending and
savings market, as less diversified than that of its more highly
rated UK peers.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch does not expect any changes to the SR and the SRF given
the low systemic
importance of the building society, as well as the legislation
in place that is
likely to require senior creditors to participate in losses for
resolving SBS.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the VR from
which they are
notched. The ratings are also sensitive to a change in their
notching, which
could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability
of their
non-performance relative to the risk captured in the VR. The
ratings are also
sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
loss severity,
which could reflect a change in the expected treatment of
liability classes
during a resolution.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt and programme rating: affirmed at
'A-'/'F1'
Subordinated dated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Permanent Interest-Bearing Shares: affirmed at 'BB+'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001