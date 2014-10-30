(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY/HONG KONG, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea-based SK Telecom Co., Ltd.'s (SKT) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and its senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The agency has also affirmed subsidiary SK Broadband Co., Ltd.'s (SKB) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook on both companies' IDRs is Stable. SKT's rating and Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the company's financial profile will remain commensurate with the current rating level over the next 12 to 18 months as market competition remains stable and capex remains at reduced levels. SKB's rating and outlook reflects the strong linkage with SKT. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stable Operating Performance: Fitch expects SKT's profitability to improve in 2H14, after a sharp increase in marketing spending in 1Q14 hurt profitability in 1H14. With the new Handset Distribution Bill, Fitch believes future marketing spending will remain under control, which should lead to stable operating performance. Reduced Capex, Positive FCF: Fitch expects SKT's capex levels to remain close to KRW3trn, compared with KRW3.5trn-3.6trn in 2011-2012, with the completion of investments to extend long-term evolution (LTE) network coverage nationwide. Dividend payments are also expected to remain stable. As such we believe that SKT's free cash flow (FCF) will be positive from 2014, resulting in modest improvement in leverage metrics in the next two to three years. Higher Regulatory Scrutiny: Fitch believes regulatory scrutiny has increased with the Handset Distribution Bill, which took effect in October 2014. The Act includes measures such as a cap on overall subsidies, a requirement to disclose subsidy levels and a prohibition on subsidy discrimination. Fitch expects the Act to increase the transparency of handset distribution practices, and help to keep excessive marketing spending in check. Rising ARPU: Fitch forecasts SKT's average revenue per user (ARPU) to continue to rise as the company's LTE subscriber base grows; ARPU improved to KRW36,013 at end-2Q14 (KRW35,650 at end-4Q13). LTE subscribers accounted for 49% of the company's mobile customers at end-4Q13 and we expect this to increase to above 60% by end-2014. Fitch expects the trend to continue in 2015 based on higher LTE penetration. SKB's Strong Linkage with SKT: SKB is rated one notch below SKT's rating, reflecting the strong operational and strategic ties between the two entities based on Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage analysis. SKB's fixed-line service is of great importance to SKT's market position. In particular, the fixed-line service enables SKT to compete with other integrated operators such as KT Corporation (A-/Stable) and LG Uplus Corporation. In addition, the company's fixed-line network has become increasingly important to SKT's wireless operation to cope with the rapidly increasing data traffic due to smartphone penetration. Therefore, Fitch believes that SKT would be highly likely to provide financial assistance to SKB if required, in light of the importance of retaining access to the fixed-line network and reputational risk. SKB's Standalone Credit Profile to Remain Stable: We expect SKB's standalone credit profile to remain stable in the short to medium term as contraction in the traditional fixed-line services will be partially mitigated by growth in B2B services. Furthermore we expect the unprofitable internet-protocol television (IPTV) business to start breaking even from 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES SKT Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - deterioration in the operating environment resulting in operating EBITDAR margins below 25% (2013: 29.4%) - FFO adjusted net leverage over 1.75x on a sustained basis (2013: 1.1x) - negative pre-dividend free cash flow on a sustained basis Positive: Given the company's difficult regulatory and market environment, positive rating actions are unlikely in the medium term SKB Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - an indication of weaker ties or a negative rating action on SKT Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include - a positive rating action on SKT or an indication of a stronger linkage Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 