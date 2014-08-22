(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Slovakia's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'A+'. The issue
ratings on Slovakia's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds have
also been affirmed at 'A+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs
are Stable. The
Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term
foreign currency
IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following
factors:
-Our latest forecast sees Slovakia GDP growing 2.3% in 2014,
followed by average
growth of around 3% p.a. in 2015-2016. Economic activity in 1H14
has been
encouraging, with GDP up 2.2% yoy and signs of domestic demand
picking up after
two consecutive years of contraction. For 2014, real GDP growth
is expected to
be broad-based, followed by a more domestic demand-led recovery
over the
medium-term. Slovakia suffers from few macroeconomic imbalances,
although high
structural unemployment remains a weakness.
-A solid banking sector, sound macro-prudential environment and
low level of
private sector indebtedness also support Slovakia's ratings.
-We expect the sovereign's external position to continue to
gradually improve.
We project Slovakia's current account to remain in surplus in
2014-2016,
averaging 3% of GDP, up from 2.1% in 2013 and above the 'A'
median surplus of
2.2%. Sustained current account surpluses will help to further
reduce Slovakia's
net external debt, which is in sharp contrast to the net
external creditor
position of the 'A' median.
-A manageable general government fiscal deficit and forecast
stabilising
debt-to-GDP ratio also support the ratings. Slovakia's exit from
its Excessive
Deficit Procedure (EDP) in June 2014 now obliges the sovereign
to conduct fiscal
policy within the bounds set out under the preventive arm of the
European
Commission's Stability and Growth Pact. However, further
structural measures
will be needed if Slovakia is to achieve its medium-term
budgetary objective for
a structural deficit of around 0.5% of GDP by 2017. A government
cash reserve of
8% of GDP provides important fiscal flexibility.
-Membership of the eurozone continues to benefit Slovakia's
economic
development, by promoting a robust institutional framework,
expanding its export
sectors and supporting prospects for inward investment. EMU
membership also
limits balance of payments and exchange rate risks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are evenly balanced. Nonetheless, the following risk
factors could
individually or collectively trigger negative rating action:
- A severe economic downturn that damages fiscal, financial or
economic
stability
-Failure to maintain credible fiscal policy to stabilise and,
ultimately, reduce
the public debt-to-GDP ratio
The main factors that could individually or collectively trigger
a positive
rating action include:
-Stabilising the government debt ratio, followed by a firm
downward trajectory,
in conjunction with higher trend growth
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key economic imbalances
within the currency
union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will
tighten fiscal
policy over the medium term. Fitch assumes the eurozone will
avoid long-lasting
deflation, such as that experienced by Japan from the 1990s.
Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for
Slovak foreign
subsidiary banks would be forthcoming from their parent banks.
Fitch does not
expect Slovak banks to face significant capitalisation changes
following results
of the upcoming asset quality review by the European Central
Bank.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1527
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
