(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Slovenia's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-'
with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Slovenia's senior unsecured
foreign- and
local-currency bonds are also affirmed at 'A-'. The Outlooks on
the Long-Term
IDRs are Stable.
The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term
Foreign and Local
Currency IDRs at 'F1'. The ratings on Slovenia's senior
unsecured short term
local currency issues have also been affirmed at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slovenia's 'A-' ratings are supported by a high value-added
economy and high GDP
per capita. European Union (EU) and eurozone memberships have
supported
institutional strength and investment. The ratings are
constrained by the high
level of government debt (80.2% of GDP in 2016) compared with
the 'A' peer
median, which partly reflects the legacy of the 2009 global
economic crisis on
the economy and the domestic banking sector. Net external debt
(NXD, 24% of GDP
in 2016) is high but declining rapidly, due to strong current
account surpluses
since 2012.
Slovenia's 'A-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
GDP growth performance has been weaker than 'A' peers in recent
years (at 0.8%
on average in the last five years versus 2.9% for the 'A' peer
median) although
growth has picked up since 2014. Fitch expects annual real GDP
growth to
accelerate to 3% in 2017 and 2018, from 2.5% in 2016.
Consumption will continue
to drive growth, reflecting a strong labour market (the
unemployment rate fell
to 7.5% in December 2016 from 8.4% a year ago). A ramp-up in
EU-fund
disbursements should support a recovery in investment. Given
Slovenia's economic
openness, the main risk to the outlook is lower-than-expected
external demand.
In the medium term, Fitch expects annual GDP growth of around
2%.
Fitch expects the general government deficit to narrow to 1.6%
of GDP in 2017
and 1.4% in 2018, from 1.9% in 2016. The smaller deficit will
primarily be
driven by higher revenue from a supportive macro environment.
The general
election in 2018 poses some risk of fiscal slippage, including
upcoming
negotiations on wages in the civil service. In Fitch's view,
this risk is
partially mitigated by Slovenia's new fiscal framework even
though the "fiscal
rule" is still largely untested as it only dates from 2015.
Fitch estimates government debt to have totalled 80.2% of GDP in
2016,
significantly higher than 'A' peer median (52%). Debt would
decline to 76% by
2018, due to the narrowing government deficit and acceleration
in nominal GDP
growth as inflation gradually recovers towards 2%. Active
liability management
led to an increase in the average weighted maturity to eight
years in 2016 from
5.7 years in 2014, reducing refinancing risk.
Following restructuring, recapitalisation and transfers of
impaired assets to a
bad bank, the capacity of the banking sector to resist shocks
has improved
significantly. The average capital ratio was 21.4% in 3Q16. Non
performing
claims (over 90 days overdue) were down at 6.5% in November
2016, from a peak at
18.1% in November 2013. The pace of contraction of banks' credit
to corporates
has slowed to 1% y/y in December 2016. Lending to households has
been positive
(4.1% y/y for housing loans in December 2016).
Slovenia has recorded strong current account surpluses in recent
years
(estimated at 6.8% of GDP in 2016), primarily reflecting sharp
corporate debt
deleveraging and an associated fall in investment as well as
stronger exports.
This has allowed rapid reduction in NXD, which is forecast to
reach 15.7% of GDP
by 2018 from 24% in 2016. However, NXD is still well above the
'A' peer median
(-12.4%).
Fitch expects the government coalition will hold until the June
2018 general
election as no party seems likely to benefit from an early
election and there is
no major tension between governing parties. After the fiscal
consolidation in
recent years, further structural reform, including supporting
the sustainability
of the pension system in the long-term, seems unlikely before
the election.
World Bank governance indicators are in line with the 'A' peer
median.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Slovenia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'A'
on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- External finances: -1 notch: although Slovenia benefits from
the euro's
"reserve currency" flexibility, Fitch believes that this status
would likely
offer Slovenia only limited protection in case of a global or
domestic financial
crisis. In addition, NXD is high relative to the 'A' peer
median.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employees 18 variables based on three year-centred averages,
including one year
of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are evenly balanced. Nonetheless, the following risk
factors could,
individually or collectively, trigger positive rating action:
-Sustained shrinkage of government deficit or a faster decline
in government
debt that supports the rebuilding of fiscal policy buffers;
-Stronger medium-term economic growth prospects, supported by
structural
reforms.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively,
trigger negative
rating action are as follows:
-A reversal in the fiscal consolidation path or failure to
achieve a decline in
the government debt-to-GDP;
-A severe economic downturn that damages fiscal, financial or
economic
stability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Given the uncertainties involved, Fitch does not assume a
contribution from the
realisation of returns on distressed assets held on the bad
bank's balance sheet
for its government debt projections. Likewise, Fitch does not
take into account
potential debt reduction from future privatisation proceeds.
Fitch expects GDP growth in the eurozone, Slovenia's main trade
partner, to be
1.7% in 2017 and 1.6% in 2018, versus 1.7% in 2016.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch Ratings S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Kit-Ling Yeung
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1527
Committee Chairperson
Stephen Schwartz
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
