(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/WARSAW, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Slovenska Sporitelna's (SLSP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS The IDRs of SLSP are aligned with those of its 100% shareholder, Erste Group Bank AG (Erste; A/Negative/bbb+), reflecting Fitch's view that SLSP is a 'core' subsidiary for Erste. This view takes into account the high level of parent-subsidiary integration, SLSP's regional proximity and its importance to Erste's long-term strategy focussed on central and eastern Europe. The Support Rating of '1' reflects Fitch's view that there is extremely high probability that support from Erste would be forthcoming, if needed. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS The Negative Outlook on SLSP's Long-Term IDR mirrors that on Erste's Long-term IDR, which at its Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A', is driven by potential sovereign support. The Negative Outlook on Erste reflects Fitch's view that there is a clear intention by regulators to reduce implicit state support for banks in the EU. This is demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives, in particular the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks. Therefore, Erste's IDRs are sensitive to further progress on the BRRD and the SRM's implementation. Fitch expects to review Erste's ratings by end-2014 or 1H15. The 'bbb+' Viability Rating (VR) of Erste is currently two notches below its Long-term IDR; hence a lowering of its SRF to 'No Floor' would at present be likely to result in a two-notch downgrade of the Long-term IDRs and a downgrade of the Short-term IDRs to 'F2' from 'F1' of both the parent and SLSP. Fitch expects that the propensity of the parent bank to support SLSP will remain strong given the latter's 'core' subsidiary status. However, in case Erste is downgraded to the current level of its VR, SLSP's Support Rating would likely be downgraded to '2' from '1' to reflect Erste's weaker ability to provide support, in case of need. At the 'BBB+' level SLSP's IDRs and Outlook would then also become sensitive to the same factors as the VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS: VR The affirmation of SLSP's VR reflects a continued track record of resilient performance, despite a low interest rate environment and fiscal pressures constraining overall profitability in the Slovak banking sector. The VR also considers SLSP's leading domestic retail franchise, resulting in stable access to client base and pricing power that support its core profitability and efficiency. In addition, the VR benefits from sound capitalisation and liquidity positions, a moderate loans/deposit ratio and stabilising asset quality. The VR also factors in Slovakia's moderate economic prospects (Fitch forecasts a 2.3% growth of GDP in 2014, and an average 3% in 2015-2016), which would affect the pace of credit expansion and asset quality trends. The VR further considers the bank's sizeable direct on- and off-balance sheet exposure to the construction and real estate sectors of 71% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end-1H14. These sectors remain troublesome in Slovakia with generally high reported default rates. SLSP grew moderately yoy in 1H14 but ahead of market, driven by housing finance where loan demand is encouraged by stable real-estate prices and low interest rates. Loan impairment charges remained moderate at around 0.7% 2013-1H14, reflecting stabilising asset quality while reserve coverage of problem exposures is adequate. At end-1H14, SLSP's non-performing loans (NPL) ratio represented 5.3% of loans, after regular write-offs and following lending growth, with total reserves coverage at 84%. Unreserved NPLs accounted for a small 6% of FCC. SLSP's large deposit franchise, reliant on retail customers, is stable and deposit trends remain positive, keeping the loans/deposit ratio at a comfortable level below 90%. SLSP's buffer of highly liquid assets is large, equivalent to 42% of customer deposits. SLSP maintains a net borrower position with its parent bank, which contributed a minor 4% of liabilities. Pre-impairment profitability remained healthy (with pre-impairment operating ROAA and ROAE at 2.8% and 26.5%, respectively in 1H14) and is expected to remain so in 2014-2015. The bottom line is, however, likely to be moderately constrained by a combination of the bank levy and renewed contribution to the deposit protection fund in 1H14 (these charges together shaved 19% off the bank's pre-tax profit in 1H14), with these pressures expected to ease somewhat from 2H14. Solid internal capital generation supports the bank's capital ratios at sound levels (FCC/risk-weighted assets ratio of 22.6% at end-1H14), despite sizeable dividend pay-outs. RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR Material improvement in the operating environment, supporting business growth and asset quality, and continued strong financial metrics at SLSP could generate upside potential for the VR. It is, however, limited given SLSP's concentration in the fairly small Slovak economy and the already rather high level of its VR. SLSP's VR would be resilient to a moderate deterioration in the operating environment. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' 