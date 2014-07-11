(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/FRANKFURT, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Societe Nationale
Immobiliere's (SNI) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'AA-' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The
Outlook is
Stable.
Fitch rates only SNI's consolidated division, which focuses on
intermediate
housing but excludes the pure social housing division including
social housing
entities (SHEs). The consolidated division and the social
housing division
represent 30% and 70 %, respectively, of SNI group's total
stock.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch uses a top-down approach under its public-sector entity
criteria, notching
SNI's ratings two levels down from those of its owner, Caisse
des Depots et
Consignations (CDC; AA+/Stable/F1+). SNI's ratings reflect CDC's
ownership, its
strategic and financial integration with CDC and its key role in
the supply of
rented social housing. The rating differential takes into
account that SNI's
intermediate housing activity does not benefit from the same
institutional
support as does social housing activity.
SNI's entity is a semi-public company that is 99.99% controlled
by CDC. Fitch
believes that financial and strategic links between SNI and CDC
are tight. Every
year, a letter is addressed to SNI by CDC's Director General
defining the policy
guidelines on strategic and financial objectives to be achieved.
Social housing
developments run by SNI group are part of CDC's medium-term
strategic plan.
SNI is subject to a tight control by CDC through a governance
model, which was
strengthened in 2013 with the implementation of CDC's prudential
model. This
involves detailed reporting to CDC on a quarterly basis of debt
and liquidity.
In term of governance, most of the members of SNI's supervisory
board are
currently CDC's representatives.
As a shareholder CDC receives dividend from SNI. As in 2009
under the national
economic stimulus programme CDC has waived the payment of
dividends for next few
years and reduced the distribution rate thereafter. Under SNI's
new programme of
construction of intermediate housing units, CDC will waive
EUR70m of dividends
for 2014. Fitch believes that in case of need, CDC would be able
to provide SNI
with further support to the assistance it has given so far.
As general interest housing subsidiary of CDC, SNI is France's
largest social
landlord, managing a portfolio of about 271,000 units providing
homes for about
one million individuals. Although intermediate housing - SNI's
main activity -
does not benefit from the same institutional support as social
housing, SNI is
tightly bound into the broader public sector, as most of its
intermediate
housing units are rented through housing reservation agreements
or to the State.
At end-2013, SNI's consolidated division continued to post a
sound positive net
result at EUR139.7m with the return on equity remaining strong
at 11.1%. About
70% of SNI's housing stocks are related to the public sector,
ensuring
predictable cash flow. Fitch expects SNI's consolidated division
net result and
cash flow would remain comfortable at EUR80m and EUR203m,
respectively, in 2020.
At end-2013, SNI's consolidated division reported EUR3.5bn of
debt, yielding an
elevated gearing of 2x and debt/equity ratio at 243%. This level
of debt is
partly offset by a loan-to-value of 43% at end-2013. In the
medium term, SNI
expects to observe the gearing as set out in the financial
objective by CDC,
with net debt of EUR2.6bn,
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A rating action on CDC would lead to a similar action on SNI. A
weakening of the
state's institutional and financial support to the housing
sector may result in
negative rating action, although Fitch considers that the risk
of a decline in
state's support is more limited for intermediary social housing
than for the
housing sector in general.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated
August 2012, and
"Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States"
dated March 2014,
are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.