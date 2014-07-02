(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SNS Bank's
(BBB+/Negative/F2)
EUR4.4bn equivalent mortgage covered bonds at 'AA+' with
Negative Outlook,
following an annual review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on SNS Bank's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'BBB+', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and an
asset percentage
(AP) of 72.8% which Fitch takes into account in its analysis.
The Negative
Outlook on the bank's IDR and the fact that a potential
downgrade of the IDR may
not be entirely compensated by the assigned IDR uplift of '1'
drives the
Negative Outlook for the covered bonds rating.
Key rating drivers have remained largely unchanged since the
previous review.
The 'AA+' breakeven AP has been lowered to 75.0% from 76.0%,
which is mainly due
to the revised refinancing spreads by Fitch which increased by
0.15% to 2.86% at
'AA+' rating.
The 'AA+' break-even AP of 75.0% continues to be driven by the
large maturity
mismatches between the assets and the covered bonds and by the
expected loss on
the assets. The weighted average life (WAL) of the bonds is four
years while the
WAL of the assets is 20 years.
Fitch calculated a weighted average (WA) foreclosure frequency
of 15.2%, a WA
recovery rate of 58.2% and WA expected loss of 6.4% in the 'AA+'
rating scenario
for the cover pool of Dutch residential mortgages. The cover
pool is well
seasoned (seven years) and has an indexed current loan-to-value
(LTV) of 87%.
The unchanged D-Cap of 4 continues to reflect what Fitch
assesses as moderate
risk for the asset segregation, liquidity gap and systemic risk,
and cover
pool-specific alternative management D-Cap components.
The 72.8% AP Fitch relies on supports a 'AA-' rating on the
covered bonds on a
probability of default basis and is sufficient to achieve
recoveries in excess
of 91% should the covered bonds default, supporting a two-notch
uplift to 'AA+'.
Fitch takes into consideration the highest AP of the past 12
months, as the
issuer's Short-term rating is 'F2'.
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AA+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by two or more notches to
'BBB-' or below; or
(ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the
D-Cap is
reduced to 3 or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in
its analysis
increases above Fitch's 'AA+' breakeven level of 75.0%.
A potential downgrade of SNS Bank's IDR to the bank's current
Viability Rating
of 'bbb-' would lead to a downgrade of the covered bonds to
'AA', all else being
equal.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a SNS
Bank Covered Bonds full rating report, which will shortly be
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
