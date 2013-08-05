(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SNS
REAAL N.V.'s (SNS
REAAL) and SNS Bank N.V.'s (SNS Bank) Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
and Support Rating Floors (SRF) at 'BBB+' and removed them from
Rating Watch
Evolving (RWE). The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Stable. At
the same time,
the agency has upgraded SNS Bank's Viability Rating (VR) to
'bb-' from 'f' and
placed it on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). Fitch has also
downgraded the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of SRLEV and REAAL
Schadeverzekeringen to
'BBB+' from 'A-' and removed them from RWE. The Outlooks are
Stable. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating actions reflect the on-going restructuring of SNS
REAAL, the group's
holding company, and its banking and insurance operating
entities under state
ownership. They take into account the agency's belief that the
Dutch state will
ultimately look to privatise the group once its restructuring is
completed, it
has demonstrated a long enough track record of operations under
its new scope
and market conditions permit such a transaction.
SNS REAAL's and SNS Bank's IDRs were placed on RWE on 5 February
2013 following
the nationalisation of the group to solve the financial
difficulties experienced
by SNS Bank (SNS REAAL's banking subsidiary) in its property
finance (PF)
portfolio. As part of the nationalisation, the Dutch state has
provided
substantial extraordinary support mainly in the form of a
EUR2.2bn fresh capital
injection into SNS REAAL (of which EUR1.9bn has been
downstreamed to the bank),
conversion into share premium of EUR0.6bn core Tier 1 hybrid
securities provided
as state aid in 2008 and a EUR1.1bn bridge loan to SNS REAAL to
enable it to
repay debt to external creditors and group companies.
The state has required substantial further provisions (EUR2bn,
in addition to
the EUR1.2bn reserve coverage at end-2012) against the EUR7.8bn
PF portfolio and
has plans to remove the portfolio from SNS Bank into a
separately capitalised
legal entity that will, initially at least, be funded by SNS
Bank but with the
benefit of a government guarantee.
The European Commission (EC) temporarily approved the state aid
on 22 February,
but the Dutch state has to submit a restructuring plan to the EC
by 22 August.
In particular, the plan to remove the PF portfolio from SNS Bank
requires state
aid approval. The timing of the EC's final approval is
uncertain, but a decision
might potentially be expected towards the end of 2013 or during
H114. It is
Fitch's base case that any asset divestments that could be
required by the EC
would most likely be concentrated on the group's insurance
activities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING and
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SNS Bank's and SNS REAAL's 'BBB+' Long-term IDRs are at their
SRFs and reflect
Fitch's continued view that there is currently a high
probability that the Dutch
state will support both entities, if required. This is primarily
because SNS
REAAL, and thus its fully-owned subsidiary SNS Bank, are now
fully state-owned
and are likely to remain so over the medium term. SNS Bank is
considered a
systemically important bank by the Dutch authorities and was
nationalised in
order to preserve domestic financial stability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - INSURANCE ENTITIES
Fitch also placed the insurance operating entities' ratings on
RWE on 16 July
2012 reflecting SNS REAAL's announcement that it would take
capital
strengthening initiatives by the end of 2012. One option to
strengthen SNS
REAAL's capital position would be the sale of the group's
insurance operations.
On 1 February 2013, the Dutch Minister of Finance decided to
nationalise SNS
REAAL. As a 100% subsidiary of SNS REAAL, REAAL NV (the
insurance holding
company) and its subsidiaries were also nationalised. Although
no information
regarding the possible disposal of the insurance operations has
yet been made
available, Fitch still views the sale of the group's insurance
operations,
either partly or in total, as a high possibility. Therefore the
insurance
entities are now rated on a standalone basis.
The downgrade of the insurance entities reflects Fitch's view
that profitability
and interest coverage will remain weak, exacerbated by the low
interest-rate
environment, difficult economic conditions and the fierce
competition in the
Dutch insurance market.
The ratings reflect the insurance subsidiaries' strong business
position in the
Dutch insurance market and good capital adequacy (end-March
2013: 181%), offset
by weak profitability and interest coverage, relatively high
financial leverage,
and limited financial flexibility following the recent change of
ownership.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING and
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
SNS REAAL's and SNS Bank's IDRs, SRFs and senior debt ratings
are sensitive to a
notable weakening in the Dutch state's ability to support its
banks. They are
also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the
Dutch state's
propensity to support SNS REAAL, SNS Bank or Dutch banks in
general.
In this context, on-going developments and policy discussions
around support and
'bail in' for eurozone banks are relevant. There is a clear
political intention
to ultimately reduce the implicit state support for systemically
important banks
in Europe. This might result in Fitch revising SRFs down in the
medium term.
Until now, senior creditors in major global banks have been
supported in full
(as was the case for SNS REAAL and SNS Bank), but more
comprehensive resolution
legislation is developing quickly and starting to make it look
more feasible for
taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of resolving large
banks.
The SRs and SRFs are also sensitive to a change in ownership.
Privatisation of
SNS REAAL and/or SNS Bank would exert pressure on their
respective SRFs and SRs.
Counterbalancing this, SNS Bank's VR is likely to have improved
by the time of
any return to the private sector, which would cushion or
potentially even
eliminate any downward pressure on SNS Bank's IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SNS BANK'S VR
The upgrade of SNS Bank's VR to 'bb-' from 'f' reflects the
impact of
restructuring measures and recapitalisation taken by the state
to date. The
various measures taken as part of the nationalisation have
strengthened SNS
Bank's standalone creditworthiness. The substantial impairments
taken in Q113
(defined as 'constructive obligation') on the PF exposures (now
discounted to
around 60% of their nominal value) have significantly reduced
the risk to SNS
Bank from this portfolio. The impact on the bank's capital was
more than offset
by a EUR1.9bn capital injection, EUR0.7bn of capital generated
by the
expropriation of the subordinated securities and reduction in
risk weighted
assets (RWA). As a result, SNS Bank's capitalisation is now
satisfactory
(estimated Fitch core capital ratio of 9.5% at end-Q113;
regulatory core Tier 1
ratio of 11.5%) although net impaired loans (being residential
mortgages at
present) and foreclosed assets are still estimated by Fitch to
be relatively
high at around 80% of core Tier 1 capital, meaning the bank is
exposed to a
further reduction in collateral values. SNS Bank classifies as
'impaired' any
retail loan with payment arrears, irrespective of their age.
This is a fairly
conservative definition by market standards (usually based on
the '90-day past
due' trigger), which inflates the ratio of net impaired loans to
capital. SNS
Bank's liquidity position is also satisfactory, with liquid
assets comfortably
exceeding wholesale debt maturing to end-2014.
However, the VR also takes into account a still high reliance on
capital market
funding (its loan/deposit ratio was 143% at end-March 2013),
historically weaker
underwriting standards and weaker asset quality in its
residential mortgage loan
book than most of its Dutch peers (albeit still of satisfactory
quality), and
some uncertainties about the bank's future strategy and
operations, as a
consequence of possible EC requirements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Fitch has placed SNS Bank's VR on RWP as the intended separation
of PF through
its transfer to a separate legal entity and a state guarantee on
the funding
provided by SNS Bank will be beneficial to the bank's intrinsic
credit profile.
EC approval will be required and timing for EC approval and
legal transfer of PF
might take longer than six months. Fitch will review the VR once
the EC measures
are known and agreed with the Dutch state and the transfer of PF
to a separate
legal entity is completed.
The transfer of the PF portfolio (and state guarantee on the
funding provided by
SNS Bank to it) would result not only in immunising SNS Bank
from tail risks in
the portfolio but would also reduce RWA by around 25% (based on
end-March 2013
figures); excluding property finance, SNS Bank would have
reported a strong
15.6% core Tier 1 at end-March 2013. In addition, this would
somewhat alleviate
SNS Bank's funding needs as PF is expected to raise funding
independently and
repay the lines provided by SNS Bank. Ultimately, this would
reduce SNS Bank's
reliance on capital markets for funding. An upgrade could
potentially be
multi-notch.
SNS Bank's VR could also be upgraded following the strengthening
of its business
positions (notably regaining the market share in the mortgage
market it
abandoned to manage its capital position and funding needs), a
track record of
solid operating performance, easing of the current pressure in
its mortgage
book, regained access to capital markets and a reduction in
reliance on
wholesale funding. Conversely, any set-back in the bank's
cautious liquidity
management or a prolonged and material deterioration in asset
quality causing a
significant reduction in capitalisation would be detrimental to
the bank's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HYBRID SECURITIES
The 'C' ratings on two hybrid Tier 1 securities issued by SNS
Bank (XS0468954523
and XS0172565482) reflect the loss suffered by debt holders when
these were
expropriated by the Dutch state as part of the nationalisation.
These securities
have been converted into equity (as share premium). Their
ratings have been
withdrawn as they are no longer considered analytically
meaningful.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - State guaranteed debt
The debt securities issued by SNS Bank and guaranteed by the
Dutch state are
rated 'AAA', reflecting the Dutch sovereign guarantee and so are
sensitive to
any change in the Netherlands' rating (AAA/Negative).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IFS
Key ratings drivers for a downgrade of the IFS ratings would be
a further
decline in the group regulatory solvency ratio to below 125% or
if the insurance
activities' profitability does not stabilise in the medium term.
The ratings are
also dependent on developments over the next few months with the
restructuring
plans and possible requirements that could be imposed by the EC.
Key ratings drivers for an upgrade would include a return to
profitability in
line with the 'A' rating category (for example, if reported net
income reaches
around EUR200m and is expected to remain at that level).
The rating actions are as follows:
SNS REAAL:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; off RWE; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; off RWE
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'; off RWE
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+'; off RWE
SNS Bank:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; off RWE; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; off RWE
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb-' from 'f'; placed on RWP
Senior debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'; off RWE
Market linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+(emr)'; off RWE
Hybrid Tier 1 securities: affirmed at 'C' and withdrawn
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'; off RWE
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'; off RWE
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+'; off RWE
Dutch state guaranteed securities: affirmed at 'AAA'
SNS REAAL N.V. Insurance Activities:
SRLEV N.V. IFS: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; off RWE; Stable
Outlook
REAAL Schadeverzekeringen N.V. IFS: downgraded to 'BBB+' from
'A-'; off RWE;
Stable Outlook
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities',
dated 5 December 2012; 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies' dated 10
August 2012, and, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 11
January 2013' are all
available at www.fitchratings.com.
