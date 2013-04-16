(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic's (SOCAR) Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'
and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
SOCAR's ratings, Azerbaijan's ('BBB-'/Stable) wholly state-owned national oil
company, are aligned with the sovereign's at the current level. SOCAR is an
integrated second-tier oil company operating mature brownfields with about 250
thousands barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd) hydrocarbon production in
2012 and a number of downstream, chemical and retail assets and pipelines. SOCAR
controls Petkim, Turkey's only chemical producer, and is currently constructing
the 10m ton a year STAR refinery in Turkey. It is also a party to several
production-sharing agreements (PSAs) and receives some volumes of oil, natural
gas and gas condensate under PSAs. Fitch expects SOCAR's credit metrics to
worsen in 2013-2015, e.g., its funds from operations (FFO) net leverage to reach
3.2x in 2015 from 0.8x in 2011 and FFO interest coverage to decline to 5.5x in
2015 from 17x in 2011.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ratings Aligned with Sovereign's
SOCAR's ratings are aligned with Azerbaijan's at the current level. SOCAR
represents the state's interests in the strategically important oil and gas
industry. SOCAR maintains close relations with the government and the State Oil
Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) on principal financial and investment
decisions, e.g., the construction of the USD17bn Oil-Gas Processing and
Petrochemical Complex (OGPC) outside Baku, Azerbaijan's capital, new gas
pipelines and other projects that SOCAR expects will be largely financed by the
state via SOFAZ.
SOFAZ's Support to SOCAR
While SOCAR expects SOFAZ to provide a substantial portion of funds for the OGPC
and other projects, there is no definitive agreement yet beyond 2013. Moreover,
Fitch estimates that SOFAZ's assets have peaked at around USD34.1bn at end-2012
and expect these assets to decline through 2014 as SOFAZ contributions to the
government budget stay high. Fitch notes that SOFAZ may not have sufficient
funds for co-investment in all SOCAR's projects, leading to SOCAR's taking on
additional debt, beyond its current estimates.
'BB' Standalone Profile
Fitch views SOCAR's standalone profile as commensurate with the low 'BB' rating
category. This is mainly driven by the company's diversified but limited
operations - small reserves and production, mature declining brownfields and
aged refineries, combined with an extensive domestic pipeline network and a
growing international downstream and retail portfolio, and currently adequate
credit metrics. In 2012, SOCAR reported total hydrocarbon production (excluding
equity stakes) of about 250 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd),
down from 263 mboepd in 2011. While SOCAR's upstream is weaker than that of
'BB'-rated Russian peers, this is partially compensated by SOCAR's positions in
pipelines, downstream and retail. Fitch also expects that its credit profile
will be weaker than that of Russian 'BB'-rated companies. SOCAR's production
costs remain high compared with peers'.
Gas Replaces Oil
Under its base rating case, Fitch expects SOCAR's oil production to decline yoy
and its gas production to increase moderately in 2013-2015. The oil production
decline follows the depletion of existing brownfields in Azerbaijan, SOCAR's
only upstream region. At the same time, the agency forecasts that the main
production gains will be achieved in natural gas from Azerbaijan's
production-sharing agreements (PSAs), in particular the Stage 2 of Shah Deniz
gas PSA, in which SOCAR has a 10% stake and which expects to increase its
production by 16 bcm of gas and 4m tons of gas condensate from 2017.
Large Capex, Higher Leverage
Fitch expects that SOCAR will spend nearly USD5.8bn over 2013-2015 on capex. The
company has little flexibility to postpone / phase out capex as most funds are
earmarked for its upstream to arrest brownfield production decline, to meet its
obligations under the PSAs and to complete investment projects that are already
underway. These include the construction of the 10m ton STAR refinery in Turkey
scheduled to be completed in 2017. The agency estimates that under its Brent
price assumptions of USD100 per bbl in 2013, USD92/bbl in 2014, USD85/bbl in
2015 and USD75/bbl in 2016, SOCAR's funds from operations (FFO) net leverage
will reach 3.2x in 2015, up from 0.8x in 2011.
RATING SENSITIVITES
Sovereign Rating and Support
SOCAR's ratings could be affected by a sovereign rating action. Evidence of
weakening state support would be negative for the ratings. An increase in the
level of state support through e.g., government guarantees for a large portion
of the company's debt, coupled with a sovereign rating upgrade would be positive
for the ratings.
Capex and Acquisitions
An aggressive investment programme and/or acquisitions resulting in a
significant and sustained deterioration of credit metrics would be negative for
the ratings.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Satisfactory Liquidity, Large Maturities
SOCAR had AZN1,263m of cash at 31 December 2012, which was insufficient to cover
its short-term debt maturities of AZN1,895m on that date. A large portion of
SOCAR's cash including short-term deposits is held at the state-owned
International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA, 'BB'/Stable). Fitch notes that SOCAR's
short-term maturities at end-12 amounted to about 40% of its gross debt. In
March 2013, SOCAR placed a 4.75% coupon USD1bn bond due in 2023, to refinance
part of its existing debt and for its capital investment program.
Floating Rate, USD-Denominated Debt
78% of SOCAR's debt at 31 December 2012 was denominated in USD including the
USD500m bond due in 2017, and about 60% of SOCAR's debt had floating rates.