LONDON, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian
insurer Societa
Reale Mutua di Assicurazioni's (RMA) and its Spanish subsidiary
Reale Seguros
Generales' (Reale Seguros) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings at 'BBB+'.
The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect RMA group's strong capitalisation, absence
of financial
leverage and strong franchise in Italy. This is offset by RMA's
asset
concentration in Italian sovereign debt. As a result, RMA's
ratings are capped
by the rating of Italy (BBB+/Stable).
The affirmation also reflects the group's improved underwriting
profitability in
2013, with a non-life combined ratio of 92.7%, and prudent
reserving practices.
Fitch expects that RMA will maintain profitable underwriting
performance amid
softening motor rates in Italy and that its Spanish insurance
operations will
continue providing a positive contribution to the group's
earnings and show
resilience to challenging market conditions in Spain.
Fitch considers RMA's regulatory solvency to be strong and
better than most
Italian and European peers, despite concentration risk stemming
from its Italian
and Spanish debt holdings. RMA's consolidated regulatory
solvency ratio was 219%
at end-2013, the highest level since 2008.
Fitch assesses RMA's investment policy as prudent and
investments are well
diversified across industries. Concentration risk in single
corporate issuers is
limited. RMA's exposure to risky assets, as measured by the
risky assets/equity
ratio, is low, with equity investments significantly below
pre-2008 crisis
levels, which Fitch views positively.
However, as RMA is a domestic Italian insurer, its rating is
affected by the
group's exposure to eurozone debt through its holding of Italian
sovereign debt
(around EUR4.2bn at end-2013, or 2.1x consolidated shareholders'
funds). This is
to match local liabilities and to achieve satisfactory yields to
meet investment
guarantees and minimise the risk of policyholder lapses. The
credit risk
associated with Italian debt holdings is therefore key to RMA's
rating and RMA's
rating is capped by Italy's sovereign rating.
RMA's real estate portfolio, comprising properties in prime
locations in Italy
and Spain and representing 10% of the insurer's consolidated own
assets, is of
good quality, in Fitch's view. The rental values are strong but
there is the
risk that the return offered from, and the liquidity of, these
assets could
suffer, should macroeconomic conditions in Italy or Spain
deteriorate. RMA
impaired EUR10m in 2013, largely on the Italian portfolio, but
the impairments
related to properties currently under redevelopment. There were
also over
EUR560m unrealised gains on both properties for the company's
own use and real
estate investments.
RMA's consolidated non-life combined ratio was 92.7% in 2013,
significantly
better than 100.2% in 2012, when the ratio was negatively
affected by natural
catastrophes. Excluding the effect of natural catastrophes, the
ratio was a
strong 93.5% in 2012. RMA's consolidated pre-tax profit was
EUR163m in 2013,
marking the fourth consecutive year of profit since a loss of
EUR8m in 2009.
Fitch views RMA and Reale Seguros' non-life reserve adequacy as
strong. The
consolidated ratio of technical reserves to premiums was 160% at
end-2013, the
highest level in seven years. Positively, prior-year reserves
continue to
develop favourably.
Fitch views RMA's diversification into the Spanish market
through fully owned
subsidiary Reale Seguros positively. Reale Seguros has returned
stable positive
operating profits since 2005. Spain is a key territory for RMA
and Fitch
believes that RMA would provide support to Reale Seguros if
needed. As a result,
Fitch views Reale Seguros as a "core" entity of RMA under its
insurance group
rating methodology and the company's rating is based on the
credit profile of
the RMA group as a whole.
RATING SENSITIVITES
RMA's ratings are capped by the ratings of Italy. An upgrade of
Italy would lead
to an upgrade of RMA, provided that net profitability and strong
capital ratios
are maintained.
A downgrade of Italy could lead to a downgrade of RMA. The
ratings could also be
downgraded if the group's combined ratio deteriorates to above
105% or its
consolidated regulatory solvency ratio falls below 150%.
