PARIS/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Societe Generale's
(SG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Short-term
IDR at 'F1'.
The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative, reflecting our
expectation that
the probability that the bank would receive support from the
French state, if
ever required, is likely to decline during the next six to nine
months.
At the same time, the agency has affirmed the Viability Rating
(VR) at 'a-',
Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A' and Support Rating (SR) at
'1'. A full list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating actions have been taken as part of a periodic review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. On balance, Fitch's outlook for the sector is
stable. The 12
banks have continued to strengthen their balance sheets in 9M14.
Capitalisation
has improved materially over the past two years and liquidity
remains sound.
This strengthening balances continued pressure on earnings,
particularly in
securities businesses, and remaining material but unpredictable
exposure to
conduct and regulatory risks.
Fitch forecasts weak growth in the eurozone during 2015 while
growth in the US
and UK is expected to be somewhat stronger, which should help
the GTUBs with a
significant presence in these regions. Spikes in market
volatility, most
recently in October 2014, show that uncertainty remains over how
expectations of
rising interest rates in the US will affect financial markets.
Our expectation
is that rises in interest rates will be gradual and would follow
improved
prospects for the economy, which should help business volumes.
Sharp and
unexpected hikes in US interest rates would likely result in
increased market
volatility and, consequently, additional pressure on banks'
earnings, although
we believe that the GTUBs' risk appetite has declined.
Lower risk appetite should help the banks avoid material losses
on trading
positions but an adverse operating environment could result in a
change of our
outlook if earnings prospects suffer materially. For
eurozone-focused banks, a
prolonged deflationary scenario would put pressure on earnings
and could result
in a changed outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
SG's Long- and Short-term IDRs, SR, SRF and senior debt ratings
reflect Fitch's
expectation that there remains an extremely high probability
that the French
state (AA+/RWN) would support SG, if required, until the
mechanism for resolving
large global systemically important banks (G-SIB) becomes
operational. Our
expectation regarding support from the state reflects France's
extremely high
ability to support its banks especially given its strong
financial flexibility.
Specific to SG, our view of support likelihood is mainly based
on the bank's
systemic importance in France, given its size, significant
deposit market shares
and its franchise as a core provider of credit and other key
financial services
to the French economy. SG's Long-term IDR is at its SRF.
However, political momentum is gaining pace to resolve even the
most complex
banking groups without significantly disrupting the financial
markets and
without requiring state support. The Negative Outlook on SG's
Long-term IDR
reflects Fitch's view that legislative, regulatory and policy
initiatives are
reaching a point where a resolution of SG can be achieved
without excessive
disruption to financial markets, and it is probable that senior
creditors will
incur losses ahead of the state should such a resolution
scenario arise. The
EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) has been
implemented into
French legislation, but the bail-in tool will not be available
until 1 January
2016. The Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks
also starts on 1
January 2016.
The BRRD and SRM will dilute the influence France has in
deciding how French
banks are resolved and ensure that the financial means to
resolve the bank
without state resources are available or that private sector
investors, such as
senior creditors, absorb losses ahead of state resources.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
As SG's IDR is at its SRF and Fitch does not expect an upgrade
of its Viability
Rating during the next six to nine months, the sensitivities of
its IDRs are
predominantly the same as those for the SRF.
The SR and SRF are primarily sensitive to progress made in
implementing the BRRD
and the SRM, as in Fitch's view these will increase the
likelihood of senior
debt losses if a bank becomes non-viable. Once resolution tools
and mechanisms
are in place, they will become an overriding factor in our
support-driven
ratings.
France's strong financial flexibility and track record of bank
support mean that
SG's IDRs and SRF are sensitive to a downgrade of France's
sovereign rating only
if by more than one notch, which is not Fitch's base case.
France's sovereign
rating was placed on Rating Watch Negative in October 2014, when
Fitch indicated
that a downgrade of the rating would likely be limited to one
notch.
Fitch expects to downgrade SG's Support Rating to '5' and revise
its SRF to 'No
Floor' during the first half of 2015. A revision of the SRF to
'No Floor' would
mean that SG's Long-term IDR would likely be downgraded to the
level of its VR,
which, as it currently stands, would mean a one-notch downgrade
to 'A-'. After a
revision of the SRF, the Long-term IDR and the Outlook would be
sensitive to the
same factors as its VR.
A downgrade of the Long-term IDR would not necessarily lead to a
downgrade of
the Short-term IDR. We may affirm the Short-term IDR at 'F1' to
reflect SG's
improved liquidity and the bank's ability to access short-term
central bank
funding, if needed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
SG's VR reflects its solid and performing franchises in selected
businesses,
including French retail banking, commercial banking,
euro-denominated bond
activity and equity derivatives. SG's business model generates
cross-selling
opportunities: the bank has, for instance, established itself as
a leading
player in the euro corporate bond market, where it has natural
synergies with
its large French corporate customer base. We expect more
synergies between the
securities services/brokerage business and global market
activities in the
long-term.
The VR also factors in a higher impaired loan ratio than peers,
although this
largely reflects the bank's policy in its core markets (mainly
France) not to
write off impaired loans before they have been fully resolved,
which contrasts
with a generally swifter write-off policy at US banks. Coverage
by reserves
accounted for a sound 62% of impaired loans at end-1H14, but SG
remains
dependent on collateral realisation since its unreserved
impaired loans amounted
to 31% of its Fitch core capital at end-1H14. This exposes the
balance sheet to
sluggish growth expectations in France, where the bulk of
unreserved impaired
loans were originated.
A key positive driver for the VR is management's continued focus
on
strengthening its balance sheet in terms of both liquidity and
capital, which
are sound. SG reported a 10.4% fully applied Basel III common
equity Tier 1
ratio at end-3Q14 (+40bp in the nine months to end-3Q14), and a
3.8% CRDIV
leverage ratio (around 3.4% when legacy Tier 1 instruments are
excluded versus
4% target by end-2016). Both compare adequately with those of
European peers.
SG's underlying profitability has improved since 2012 due to
cost-cutting and
de-risking measures. Nonetheless, we expect revenue in the
bank's domestic
banking businesses to remain under pressure, given weak
prospects for domestic
GDP growth, and we believe that control over operating expenses
and higher
revenue growth in its foreign and in non-banking businesses will
be key to
achieving its 10% return on equity target.
SG has significant exposure to central and eastern Europe (CEE)
and Russia (13%
of loan exposure), where fairly weak asset quality, although
improving in recent
quarters, is a drag on performance. SG generates sound returns
in the Czech
Republic, but we believe it will take time to generate adequate
profitability in
the region as a whole because SG's two other main subsidiaries
in the region,
which incurred small losses in 9M14 are based in Russia and
Romania, where the
economic and political climates are less stable. Apart from
Russia, we do not
expect any material asset quality deterioration in SG's
strategic markets.
We consider earnings from the global markets business to be
inherently more
volatile than those from commercial banking activities, although
the former (28%
of pre-tax profit excluding the corporate centre in 9M14) is
less important to
SG's business model than at many of its GTUB peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
We see improvements in the balance of risks in SG's business
model and earnings
diversification, which if continued could lead to an upgrade on
its VR. In
particular, we would look for improvements in asset quality and
a reduction in
the bank's impaired loans. Further improvement in SG's
international retail
banking business, which may be manifested in lower loan
impairment charges and
in the franchise becoming a stronger and less volatile pillar of
the bank's
profitability, could also result in upward pressure on the VR.
Negative pressure on the VR could come from significant erosion
in asset quality
or if the bank fails to maintain sound capital and leverage
ratios in line with
similarly rated peers. A VR downgrade could also arise if the
fragmentation of
its business mix increases and if the bank shows a lack of
strategic focus or
consistency. The VR would also come under pressure if conduct
risk leads to a
sizeable unexpected loss materially eroding capitalisation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by SG are
all notched down
from its VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably. The most recent issues of hybrid securities have
been in the form
of additional Tier 1 capital, which is rated five notches below
the VR (two
notches for loss severity and three notches for
non-performance).
The subordinated debt and other hybrid securities ratings are
primarily
sensitive to changes in SG's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES AND
AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The Long-and Short-term IDRs and SR of SG's French specialist
car financing
subsidiary Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipement are based
on an extremely
high probability of support from SG, if needed. Compagnie
Generale de Location
d'Equipements' Long-and Short-term IDRs are equalised with those
of SG and its
Long-term IDR has the same Outlook as the parent's. This is
because we view it
as a core subsidiary given its importance to and integration
with its parent.
The ratings of Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements are
therefore
sensitive to changes in SG's IDRs and could also be sensitive to
changes in its
strategic importance to the rest of the group.
Societe Generale Acceptance N.V., SG Option Europe and SG
Structured Products
Inc. are wholly owned financing subsidiaries of SG whose debt
ratings are
aligned with those of SG based on an extremely high probability
of support, if
required. Their ratings are sensitive to the same factors that
might drive a
change in SG's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Societe Generale
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid capital instruments: affirmed at 'BB+'
Additional Tier 1 capital: affirmed at 'BB'
Societe Generale Acceptance N.V.
Market-linked guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Senior guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'F1'
SG Option Europe
Senior notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
SG Structured Products Inc.
Senior guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A'
Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
