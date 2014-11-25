(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe Generale's (SG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative, reflecting our expectation that the probability that the bank would receive support from the French state, if ever required, is likely to decline during the next six to nine months. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-', Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A' and Support Rating (SR) at '1'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions have been taken as part of a periodic review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. On balance, Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable. The 12 banks have continued to strengthen their balance sheets in 9M14. Capitalisation has improved materially over the past two years and liquidity remains sound. This strengthening balances continued pressure on earnings, particularly in securities businesses, and remaining material but unpredictable exposure to conduct and regulatory risks. Fitch forecasts weak growth in the eurozone during 2015 while growth in the US and UK is expected to be somewhat stronger, which should help the GTUBs with a significant presence in these regions. Spikes in market volatility, most recently in October 2014, show that uncertainty remains over how expectations of rising interest rates in the US will affect financial markets. Our expectation is that rises in interest rates will be gradual and would follow improved prospects for the economy, which should help business volumes. Sharp and unexpected hikes in US interest rates would likely result in increased market volatility and, consequently, additional pressure on banks' earnings, although we believe that the GTUBs' risk appetite has declined. Lower risk appetite should help the banks avoid material losses on trading positions but an adverse operating environment could result in a change of our outlook if earnings prospects suffer materially. For eurozone-focused banks, a prolonged deflationary scenario would put pressure on earnings and could result in a changed outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF SG's Long- and Short-term IDRs, SR, SRF and senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that there remains an extremely high probability that the French state (AA+/RWN) would support SG, if required, until the mechanism for resolving large global systemically important banks (G-SIB) becomes operational. Our expectation regarding support from the state reflects France's extremely high ability to support its banks especially given its strong financial flexibility. Specific to SG, our view of support likelihood is mainly based on the bank's systemic importance in France, given its size, significant deposit market shares and its franchise as a core provider of credit and other key financial services to the French economy. SG's Long-term IDR is at its SRF. However, political momentum is gaining pace to resolve even the most complex banking groups without significantly disrupting the financial markets and without requiring state support. The Negative Outlook on SG's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives are reaching a point where a resolution of SG can be achieved without excessive disruption to financial markets, and it is probable that senior creditors will incur losses ahead of the state should such a resolution scenario arise. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) has been implemented into French legislation, but the bail-in tool will not be available until 1 January 2016. The Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks also starts on 1 January 2016. The BRRD and SRM will dilute the influence France has in deciding how French banks are resolved and ensure that the financial means to resolve the bank without state resources are available or that private sector investors, such as senior creditors, absorb losses ahead of state resources. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF As SG's IDR is at its SRF and Fitch does not expect an upgrade of its Viability Rating during the next six to nine months, the sensitivities of its IDRs are predominantly the same as those for the SRF. The SR and SRF are primarily sensitive to progress made in implementing the BRRD and the SRM, as in Fitch's view these will increase the likelihood of senior debt losses if a bank becomes non-viable. Once resolution tools and mechanisms are in place, they will become an overriding factor in our support-driven ratings. France's strong financial flexibility and track record of bank support mean that SG's IDRs and SRF are sensitive to a downgrade of France's sovereign rating only if by more than one notch, which is not Fitch's base case. France's sovereign rating was placed on Rating Watch Negative in October 2014, when Fitch indicated that a downgrade of the rating would likely be limited to one notch. Fitch expects to downgrade SG's Support Rating to '5' and revise its SRF to 'No Floor' during the first half of 2015. A revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would mean that SG's Long-term IDR would likely be downgraded to the level of its VR, which, as it currently stands, would mean a one-notch downgrade to 'A-'. After a revision of the SRF, the Long-term IDR and the Outlook would be sensitive to the same factors as its VR. A downgrade of the Long-term IDR would not necessarily lead to a downgrade of the Short-term IDR. We may affirm the Short-term IDR at 'F1' to reflect SG's improved liquidity and the bank's ability to access short-term central bank funding, if needed. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR SG's VR reflects its solid and performing franchises in selected businesses, including French retail banking, commercial banking, euro-denominated bond activity and equity derivatives. SG's business model generates cross-selling opportunities: the bank has, for instance, established itself as a leading player in the euro corporate bond market, where it has natural synergies with its large French corporate customer base. We expect more synergies between the securities services/brokerage business and global market activities in the long-term. The VR also factors in a higher impaired loan ratio than peers, although this largely reflects the bank's policy in its core markets (mainly France) not to write off impaired loans before they have been fully resolved, which contrasts with a generally swifter write-off policy at US banks. Coverage by reserves accounted for a sound 62% of impaired loans at end-1H14, but SG remains dependent on collateral realisation since its unreserved impaired loans amounted to 31% of its Fitch core capital at end-1H14. This exposes the balance sheet to sluggish growth expectations in France, where the bulk of unreserved impaired loans were originated. A key positive driver for the VR is management's continued focus on strengthening its balance sheet in terms of both liquidity and capital, which are sound. SG reported a 10.4% fully applied Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio at end-3Q14 (+40bp in the nine months to end-3Q14), and a 3.8% CRDIV leverage ratio (around 3.4% when legacy Tier 1 instruments are excluded versus 4% target by end-2016). Both compare adequately with those of European peers. SG's underlying profitability has improved since 2012 due to cost-cutting and de-risking measures. Nonetheless, we expect revenue in the bank's domestic banking businesses to remain under pressure, given weak prospects for domestic GDP growth, and we believe that control over operating expenses and higher revenue growth in its foreign and in non-banking businesses will be key to achieving its 10% return on equity target. SG has significant exposure to central and eastern Europe (CEE) and Russia (13% of loan exposure), where fairly weak asset quality, although improving in recent quarters, is a drag on performance. SG generates sound returns in the Czech Republic, but we believe it will take time to generate adequate profitability in the region as a whole because SG's two other main subsidiaries in the region, which incurred small losses in 9M14 are based in Russia and Romania, where the economic and political climates are less stable. Apart from Russia, we do not expect any material asset quality deterioration in SG's strategic markets. We consider earnings from the global markets business to be inherently more volatile than those from commercial banking activities, although the former (28% of pre-tax profit excluding the corporate centre in 9M14) is less important to SG's business model than at many of its GTUB peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR We see improvements in the balance of risks in SG's business model and earnings diversification, which if continued could lead to an upgrade on its VR. In particular, we would look for improvements in asset quality and a reduction in the bank's impaired loans. Further improvement in SG's international retail banking business, which may be manifested in lower loan impairment charges and in the franchise becoming a stronger and less volatile pillar of the bank's profitability, could also result in upward pressure on the VR. Negative pressure on the VR could come from significant erosion in asset quality or if the bank fails to maintain sound capital and leverage ratios in line with similarly rated peers. A VR downgrade could also arise if the fragmentation of its business mix increases and if the bank shows a lack of strategic focus or consistency. The VR would also come under pressure if conduct risk leads to a sizeable unexpected loss materially eroding capitalisation. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by SG are all notched down from its VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. The most recent issues of hybrid securities have been in the form of additional Tier 1 capital, which is rated five notches below the VR (two notches for loss severity and three notches for non-performance). The subordinated debt and other hybrid securities ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in SG's VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES The Long-and Short-term IDRs and SR of SG's French specialist car financing subsidiary Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipement are based on an extremely high probability of support from SG, if needed. Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements' Long-and Short-term IDRs are equalised with those of SG and its Long-term IDR has the same Outlook as the parent's. This is because we view it as a core subsidiary given its importance to and integration with its parent. The ratings of Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements are therefore sensitive to changes in SG's IDRs and could also be sensitive to changes in its strategic importance to the rest of the group. Societe Generale Acceptance N.V., SG Option Europe and SG Structured Products Inc. are wholly owned financing subsidiaries of SG whose debt ratings are aligned with those of SG based on an extremely high probability of support, if required. Their ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in SG's IDR. The rating actions are as follows: Societe Generale Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' Market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'BBB+' Hybrid capital instruments: affirmed at 'BB+' Additional Tier 1 capital: affirmed at 'BB' Societe Generale Acceptance N.V. Market-linked guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'Aemr' Senior guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A' Short-term guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'F1' SG Option Europe Senior notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' SG Structured Products Inc. 