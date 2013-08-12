(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Morocco-based Societe Generale Marocaine de Banques' (SGMB) National Long-term rating at 'AAA(mar)' with Stable Outlook, Short-term rating at 'F1+(mar)' and Support Rating at '2'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Eqdom's National Long-term rating at 'AA(mar)' with Stable Outlook and National Short-term rating at 'F1+(mar), and upgraded its Support Rating to '2' from '3'. KEY RATING DRIVERS: SGMB's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS SGMB's ratings are based on Fitch's belief that there would be a high probability of support from its majority (56.9%) shareholder Societe Generale (SG; A/Stable/F1), if required. This reflects SG's ability (as indicated by its rating) and willingness given a history of support to group entities as well as the strategic importance of the Mediterranean Basin retail markets for SG. SG's Long-Term IDRs factor in potential support from the French state, in case of need. In Fitch's view, this support would flow through to SGMB, given the strategic importance of the Moroccan subsidiary, whereas not doing so would materially damage its parent's reputation. In Fitch's view, SG remains committed to SGMB and the development of retail banking in North Africa. SGMB is SG's largest subsidiary in North Africa. SG holds a long-standing controlling stake in SGMB and Fitch does not foresee a reduction in SG's presence in Morocco, which proved politically and economically resilient through 2012. SGMB is consistently profitable and has a solid presence in the Moroccan retail market (fourth-largest bank by total assets; 8.6% of deposits). Moreover, SGMB is strongly integrated into SG. The latter tightly controls its Moroccan subsidiary, at which senior management responsibilities are broadly shared with SG group members. SG oversees SGMB's credit, country, market, operational and liquidity risks, and the subsidiary benefits greatly from SG's organisation, procedures, systems and tools. RATING SENSITIVITIES: SGMB's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS Downside risk to SGMB's National and Support Ratings would arise from reduced integration with, strategic importance to, or control from SG, which Fitch views as unlikely, or from a downgrade (multiple notches for the Support Rating) of SG's Long-Term IDR. SGMB's Support Rating could be downgraded if Morocco's Country Ceiling was revised downward by at least two notches. KEY RATING DRIVERS: EQDOM'S NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS Eqdom's ratings are based on the potential support available from its ultimate largest shareholder, SG, if required. The upgrade of the Support Rating reflects Fitch's view that specialised financial services (and consumer finance in particular) have taken on a greater importance in SG's strategy. The bank is aiming at developing higher synergies between specialised financial services and retail banking in its domestic and international markets. In Fitch's opinion, Eqdom fits into SG's strategy to offer retail and specialised financial services in Morocco. Therefore, Fitch believes that there would be a high probability of support from SG to Eqdom, should this become necessary. Eqdom's main shareholders are SG Consumer Finance (SGCF; 100% owned by SG) and SGMB. Their respective stakes in Eqdom were 35% and 19% at end-H113. Eqdom is an important player in consumer finance in Morocco. It is a leader in lending to the public sector employees (30% market share in new loans), and the second-largest player in the competitive car financing market (15% market share). Eqdom's integration into SG is moderate, and its management is relatively independent. Nevertheless, SG and SGMB together control Eqdom's board. In addition, Eqdom benefits from SGCF's credit risk tools and procedures and from funding support from SGMB. Integration into SGMB increased in 2013 through more efficient commercial partnership and technical cooperation. RATING SENSITIVITIES: EQDOM's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS A downgrade of Eqdom's National and Support Ratings would result from a downgrade of SG's IDRs or from lower integration with, or reduced strategic importance to SG. A one-notch downgrade of SG's Long-term IDR would lead to a two-notch downgrade of Eqdom's Long-term National Rating, a one-notch downgrade of its ST National Rating, and a one-notch downgrade of its Support Rating. Eqdom's Support Rating could also be downgraded if Morocco's Country Ceiling was downgraded significantly, which Fitch views as unlikely. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, and 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance, dated 12 December 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 