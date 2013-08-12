(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Morocco-based Societe
Generale Marocaine de Banques' (SGMB) National Long-term rating
at 'AAA(mar)'
with Stable Outlook, Short-term rating at 'F1+(mar)' and Support
Rating at '2'.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Eqdom's National Long-term
rating at
'AA(mar)' with Stable Outlook and National Short-term rating at
'F1+(mar), and
upgraded its Support Rating to '2' from '3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: SGMB's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
SGMB's ratings are based on Fitch's belief that there would be a
high
probability of support from its majority (56.9%) shareholder
Societe Generale
(SG; A/Stable/F1), if required. This reflects SG's ability (as
indicated by its
rating) and willingness given a history of support to group
entities as well as
the strategic importance of the Mediterranean Basin retail
markets for SG.
SG's Long-Term IDRs factor in potential support from the French
state, in case
of need. In Fitch's view, this support would flow through to
SGMB, given the
strategic importance of the Moroccan subsidiary, whereas not
doing so would
materially damage its parent's reputation.
In Fitch's view, SG remains committed to SGMB and the
development of retail
banking in North Africa. SGMB is SG's largest subsidiary in
North Africa. SG
holds a long-standing controlling stake in SGMB and Fitch does
not foresee a
reduction in SG's presence in Morocco, which proved politically
and economically
resilient through 2012. SGMB is consistently profitable and has
a solid presence
in the Moroccan retail market (fourth-largest bank by total
assets; 8.6% of
deposits). Moreover, SGMB is strongly integrated into SG. The
latter tightly
controls its Moroccan subsidiary, at which senior management
responsibilities
are broadly shared with SG group members. SG oversees SGMB's
credit, country,
market, operational and liquidity risks, and the subsidiary
benefits greatly
from SG's organisation, procedures, systems and tools.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: SGMB's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
Downside risk to SGMB's National and Support Ratings would arise
from reduced
integration with, strategic importance to, or control from SG,
which Fitch views
as unlikely, or from a downgrade (multiple notches for the
Support Rating) of
SG's Long-Term IDR.
SGMB's Support Rating could be downgraded if Morocco's Country
Ceiling was
revised downward by at least two notches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: EQDOM'S NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
Eqdom's ratings are based on the potential support available
from its ultimate
largest shareholder, SG, if required. The upgrade of the Support
Rating reflects
Fitch's view that specialised financial services (and consumer
finance in
particular) have taken on a greater importance in SG's strategy.
The bank is
aiming at developing higher synergies between specialised
financial services and
retail banking in its domestic and international markets. In
Fitch's opinion,
Eqdom fits into SG's strategy to offer retail and specialised
financial services
in Morocco. Therefore, Fitch believes that there would be a high
probability of
support from SG to Eqdom, should this become necessary.
Eqdom's main shareholders are SG Consumer Finance (SGCF; 100%
owned by SG) and
SGMB. Their respective stakes in Eqdom were 35% and 19% at
end-H113. Eqdom is an
important player in consumer finance in Morocco. It is a leader
in lending to
the public sector employees (30% market share in new loans), and
the
second-largest player in the competitive car financing market
(15% market
share).
Eqdom's integration into SG is moderate, and its management is
relatively
independent. Nevertheless, SG and SGMB together control Eqdom's
board. In
addition, Eqdom benefits from SGCF's credit risk tools and
procedures and from
funding support from SGMB. Integration into SGMB increased in
2013 through more
efficient commercial partnership and technical cooperation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: EQDOM's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
A downgrade of Eqdom's National and Support Ratings would result
from a
downgrade of SG's IDRs or from lower integration with, or
reduced strategic
importance to SG. A one-notch downgrade of SG's Long-term IDR
would lead to a
two-notch downgrade of Eqdom's Long-term National Rating, a
one-notch downgrade
of its ST National Rating, and a one-notch downgrade of its
Support Rating.
Eqdom's Support Rating could also be downgraded if Morocco's
Country Ceiling was
downgraded significantly, which Fitch views as unlikely.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, and 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January
2011, 'Evaluating
Corporate Governance, dated 12 December 2012, 'Rating FI
Subsidiaries and
Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
