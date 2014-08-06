(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Morocco-based Societe
Generale Marocaine de Banques' (SGMB) and Eqdom's National
Long-term Ratings,
National Short-term Ratings and Support Ratings. Both banks are
- the latter
indirectly - owned by France's Societe Generale (A/Negative).
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: SGMB's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
SGMB's ratings are based on Fitch's belief that there would be a
high
probability of support from SG, if required. This reflects SG's
strong ability
(as indicated by its rating) and willingness to provide support
to SGMB.
SGMB is 57%-owned by SG. It shares the same branding as its
parent and is
strategically important to the development of SG's retail
banking in the
Mediterranean Basin.
SGMB is SG's largest subsidiary in North Africa, although of
limited size
compared with SG. SG holds a long-standing controlling stake in
SGMB and Fitch
does not foresee a reduction in SG's presence in Morocco.
SGMB is strongly integrated into SG. The latter tightly controls
its Moroccan
subsidiary, at which senior management responsibilities are
broadly shared with
SG group members. SG oversees SGMB's credit, country, market,
operational and
liquidity risks, and the subsidiary benefits greatly from SG's
organisation,
procedures, systems and tools.
SGMB is consistently profitable and has a solid presence in the
Moroccan retail
market (fourth-largest bank by total assets; 8% of deposits).
Overall, SG has a
strong history of support of group entities.
SG's Long-Term IDR factors in potential support from the French
state, in case
of need. In Fitch's view, this support would flow through to
SGMB, given the
strategic importance of the Moroccan subsidiary, whereas not
doing so would
materially damage its parent's reputation.
SG's Long-term IDR is at its Support Rating Floor (SRF). The
Negative Outlook on
SG's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's expectation that the
probability of support
from the French state, if needed, is likely to decline during
the next one to
two years, given the clear intention to ultimately reduce
implicit state support
for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a
series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. The Negative
Outlook on SGMB's
National Long-term rating mirrors that on SG's Long-term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: SGMB's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
Unless SGMB's ownership, integration with or strategic
importance to SG
diminishes, a one-notch downgrade of SG's Long-Term IDR would
trigger a similar
action on SGMB's National Rating. A downgrade of SGMB's Support
Rating would
only result from a multiple-notch downgrade of SG's Long-Term
IDR, which Fitch
views as unlikely. SGMB's Support Rating would be downgraded if
Morocco's
Country Ceiling is revised downwards by at least two notches,
which Fitch also
views as unlikely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: EQDOM'S NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
Eqdom's ratings are based on the potential support available
from its ultimate
largest shareholder, SG, if required. SG is aiming to develop
higher synergies
between specialised financial services and retail banking in its
domestic and
international markets. In Fitch's opinion, Eqdom fits into SG's
strategy to
offer retail and specialised financial services as Eqdom is an
important player
in consumer finance in Morocco. Therefore, Fitch believes that
there would be a
high probability of support from SG to Eqdom, should this become
necessary. The
Negative Outlook on Eqdom's National Long-term rating mirrors
that on SG's
Long-term IDR.
Eqdom's main shareholders are SG Consumer Finance (SGCF; 100%
owned by SG) and
SGMB. Their respective stakes in Eqdom at end-2013 were 35% and
19%. Eqdom's
integration into SG is moderate and the company is of limited
importance to SG.
Nevertheless, SG and SGMB together control Eqdom's board, and
since December
2013 Eqdom's CEO is an SG executive. In addition, Eqdom benefits
from SGCF's
credit risk tools and procedures and from funding support from
SGMB. Integration
with SGMB increased in 2013 through more efficient commercial
partnerships and
technical cooperation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: EQDOM's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
A downgrade of Eqdom's National and Support Ratings would result
from a
downgrade of SG's Long-Term IDR or from reduced ownership from,
lower
integration with, or reduced strategic importance to, SG. A
one-notch downgrade
of SG's Long-term IDR would lead to a two-notch downgrade of
Eqdom's National
Long-term Rating, a one-notch downgrade of its National
Short-term Rating, and a
one-notch downgrade of its Support Rating. Eqdom's Support
Rating could also be
downgraded if Morocco's Country Ceiling is revised downwards by
at least two
notches, which Fitch views as unlikely.
The rating actions are as follows:
Societe Generale Marocaine de Banques
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(mar)'; Outlook
Negative
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(mar)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Eqdom
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(mar)'; Outlook
Negative
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(mar)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Sonia Trabelsi
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 Rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
