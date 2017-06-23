(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe
Generale SFH's (SG
SFH) obligations de financement de l'habitat (OFH) at 'AAA' with
a Stable
Outlook.
The affirmation follows the addition of Boursorama Banque S.A.
(Boursorama) as
collateral provider under the programme, which took effect via a
secured loan as
per the provisions of article L-211-38 of the French Monetary
and Financial
Code. This collateral backs advances made by SG SFH to Societe
Generale S.A.
(SG), which then on-lends the proceeds to Boursorama. The new
collateral
represents about 6% of the cover pool and lead to a EUR2 billion
OFH issuance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The OFH are rated 'AAA', above SG's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'A', which acts as the reference IDR for this programme. This
rating is based on
an IDR uplift of two notches, a payment continuity uplift (PCU)
of four notches,
a recovery uplift of two notches and the programme's 8.5%
over-collateralisation
(OC), which is the OC used for the purpose of the asset coverage
test (ACT),
which provides more protection than Fitch's 6.5% 'AAA' breakeven
OC.
The Stable Outlook on the OFH reflects the significant buffer
against a
downgrade of SG's IDR due to the different uplift factors above
the reference
IDR and the available OC.
IDR Uplift
The programme's IDR uplift remains unchanged at two notches.
This uplift relies
on OFH's exemption from bail-in, Fitch's assessment that
resolution of the
issuer banking group will not result in the direct enforcement
of recourse
against the cover pool, and the low risk of
under-collateralisation for OFH at
the point of resolution, in Fitch's view (see Fitch's
Jurisdictional Analysis of
the Risk of Undercollateralisation of Covered Bonds - Excel
file), and that SG's
IDR is driven by the bank's 'a' Viability Rating.
PCU
Fitch has maintained the PCU of four notches based on the OFH
principal and
interest protection provided by a nine months pre-maturity
reserve. Fitch has
applied the PCU corresponding to weakest liquidity protection,
as soft bullet
issues, with a 12-month maturity extension, represent about 74%
of the total
outstanding covered bonds.
Recovery Uplift
The programme benefits from a two-notch recovery uplift, as the
OC which Fitch
relies upon in its analysis can cover credit losses in an 'AAA'
rating scenario.
Breakeven Asset Percentage
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC remains at 6.5%, driven by the 'AAA'
credit loss. The
credit loss has remained at roughly the same level given that
there were no
significant changes to the cover pool characteristics. The
breakeven OC is based
on the combination of a 'AA' probability of default basis and a
two-notch uplift
for recoveries given default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of Societe Generale SFH's Obligations de
Financement de
l'Habitat would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the
following occurs: (i)
the bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating is downgraded by four
notches to
'BBB-' or below; (ii) the relied upon over-collateralisation
(OC), which is the
contractual OC, decreases below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC of
6.5%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dejan Glavas
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 26
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
William Rossiter
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 47
Committee Chairperson
Emmanuelle Ricordeau
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 48
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
here
Criteria Addendum: France - Residential Mortgage Assumptions
(pub. 08 Dec 2016)
here
EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 29 Nov 2016)
here
Fitch's Cover Assets Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions
- Excel file
(pub. 20 Jan 2017)
here
Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance
and Covered
Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 Feb 2017)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Interest Rate Stresses
Rating Criteria
(pub. 17 Feb 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
