(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russia-based Rosbank's
(RB), Rusfinance Bank's (RFB) and DeltaCredit Bank's (Delta)
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. At the
same time Fitch
upgraded all three banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) to 'bb+' from
'bb'. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS
RB's, RFB's and Delta's IDRs and Support Ratings are driven by
potential support
the banks may receive from their ultimate parent, France's
Societe Generale (SG;
'A+'/Negative; 82.4% stake in RB which in turn owns 100% of RFB
and Delta) and
constrained by the Russian Country Ceiling of 'BBB+'. In Fitch's
view, SG would
have a strong propensity to support the banks, given its
controlling stake and
strategic commitment to the Russian market; the banks' still
small size relative
to the SG group limiting the burden of any support required; and
the significant
contagion/reputational risks for SG from their potential
default.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - RB'S VR
The upgrade of RB's VR reflects the improved integration of RB
into SG following
its merger with BSGV and overhaul of the management framework;
improvement of
its asset quality due to considerable work outs of legacy
problem loans; the
bank's strong liquidity position and reasonable capitalisation.
RB's risk
profile and hence VR also benefits from its ownership of well
performing and
better capitalised RFB and Delta, which pay dividends and
support its
profitability. At the same time RB's stand-alone performance is
still modest
and, Fitch believes, achieving improvement would be challenging,
yet possible
given considerable potential for further cost optimisation.
RB managed to recover about 3% of its average corporate loans in
2012 with the
remaining non-performing loans (NPLs; 90 days overdue) equalling
9% of end-2012
loans and being 1.1x covered by reserves. Fitch views the
quality of the
remaining loan book as solid: 44% of end-2012 loans is lower
risk secured auto
loans and mortgages with a further 20% unsecured retail exposure
to mostly
payroll clients, while 36% of corporate loans are weighted
towards better
quality/blue chip corporates.
Profitability remains modest (consolidated return on average
assets (ROAA) of
only 1.5%), due to the large and partly inefficient branch
network, but,
conversely, here the opportunity lies to optimise costs. Another
reason is the
bank's more conservative approach to lending which makes it
challenging to grow
in the currently competitive market.
The bank also keeps a considerable low-yielding liquidity buffer
(around 15% of
end-5M13 assets or 31% of customer accounts). The RUB60bn
outflow of corporate
funding in May 2013 was not triggered by the recent allegations
of RB's former
head of the management board, but rather withdrawal of funds
temporary placed in
April 2013 by the few corporate clients with whom RB has a
long-established
relationship, which the bank placed on short-term money market.
Excluding this
effect the customer base and liquidity position remains stable.
RB is strongly capitalised on a consolidated level as expressed
by its high 15%
Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio. However, regulatory
capitalisation on a
standalone basis is tighter with the regulatory total capital
adequacy ratio
(CAR) equalling 13.3% at end-5M13 allowing the bank to withstand
only moderate
4.5% of additional credit losses. However, there is no immediate
significant
pressure on it given resolved asset quality problems, moderate
growth plans (10%
in 2013) and recently received dividends from RFB and Delta
equalling,
respectively, 45% and 35%, of their annual profits for 2012.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - RFB'S AND DELTA'S VRs
The upgrade of RFB's and Delta's VRs reflects reassessment of
the appropriate
rating levels given their relatively low-risk secured lending
business, which
showed considerable resilience during the last crisis, solid
management, sound
profitability and strong capitalisation.
At the same time, RFB's and Delta's VRs continue to factor in
the banks'
significant dependence on SG's funding, although this is
obtained on market
terms, and uncertain growth prospects for RFB's car lending
segment, despite the
recently relaunched government subsidy program.
RFB's asset quality remains solid with the NPL origination rate
of 1.4% of
average loans in 2012 (0.9% in 2011), which is well below the
Fitch-estimated
break-even rate of 7.3%. The bank remains strongly capitalised
with a FCC ratio
of 24.9% at end-2012 and regulatory total CAR of 18.3% at
end-5M13; the latter
would allow RFB to reserve additional 11% of gross loans before
breaching the
regulatory minimum. De-leveraging capacity stemming from a
relatively short-term
loan book (19 months on average) provides an additional safety
cushion.
Delta's NPLs were low at 0.7% at end-Q113 (considerably below
average 1.7% for
mortgages in Russia). The bank is reasonably capitalised with
regulatory CAR
standing at 15.1% (FCC ratio is much higher at 30.7% at end-Q113
due to lower
risk-weights of mortgages as per IFRS), which would allow it to
reserve an extra
6% of the loan book before breaching the regulatory minimum,
which is well above
historical losses.
On the funding sides both banks still rely on SG's funds which,
albeit
decreasing, equal 32% and 43% of their end-2012 liabilities,
respectively.
Although the funding is provided in roubles (all of it for RFB,
48% for Delta),
Fitch is concerned that the cost of this funding, if refinanced,
may increase if
there is a sharp deterioration of the local currency against the
US dollar
and/or euro. This is of more concern for Delta due to its
mortgage loan book
being longer-term (five years on average).
RATING SENSITIVITES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The banks' Long-term IDRs could be upgraded/downgraded if
Russia's Country
Ceiling ('BBB+') was upgraded/downgraded. The possible downward
pressure for all
three banks could also arise if there was a multi-notch
downgrade of SG or a
marked reduction in the strategic importance of the Russian
market for SG, none
of which Fitch currently anticipates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRS
The upside potential for RB's VRs stems from marked improvement
in operating
efficiency translating into strong bottom line results and
potentially further
recoveries from its legacy loan book.
The upside potential for RFB and Delta is currently limited,
given their niche
business models. However, an extended track record of solid
performance
through-the-cycle as well as the development of banks' own
deposit collection
franchises would be credit positive.
Downside pressure for all three banks, although unlikely in the
medium term,
could stem from potential weakening of banks' asset quality
and/or liquidity
driven by a marked deterioration of the operating environment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
Long-term and National Ratings of all banks' senior unsecured
debt correspond to
their Long-term IDRs and are expected to move along with them.
The rating actions are as follows:
RB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB+';
Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Stable
Outlook
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'/'AAA(rus)'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'BBB+(emr)'
RFB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB+';
Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Stable
Outlook
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed 'BBB+'/'F2'/'AAA(rus)'
Delta
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB+';
Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Stable
Outlook
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'AAA(rus)'
