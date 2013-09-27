(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sodexo SA's (Sodexo) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects Sodexo's well-established business profile as a global leader in on-site service solutions for foodservice and facility management activity. The group also enjoys leading global positions in the healthcare and education segments and holds the number two worldwide positions in motivation solutions for service vouchers and cards activity. The financial profile remains in line with the current ratings, as Sodexo continues to generate positive free cash flow (FCF) after dividends and Fitch expects this to continue. KEY RATING DRIVERS Resilient Business Profile Sodexo continues to show strong resilience despite continuing macroeconomic pressures. The affirmation reflects the company's consistent free cash flow (FCF) generation, broad customer base, geographic and end market diversity and high, steady retention rates. Overall, Fitch views Sodexo's credit profile as stable and its credit metrics continue to remain in-line with Fitch's expectations. Continued Organic Growth Fitch expects the company to continue to grow organically, while also allocating a portion of its positive FCF generation towards bolt-on acquisitions. As such, Fitch considers Sodexo's appetite for bolt-on acquisitions as a substitute for investments in organic expansion. The agency views Sodexo as having adequate financial flexibility to implement these cash deployment initiatives while still maintaining a financial profile consistent with a 'BBB+' rating. In its rating case projections, Fitch assumes, on average, around EUR475m to be allocated between dividend payments, share buy backs and bolt-on acquisitions per annum through 2016. Strong Liquidity Sodexo's liquidity continues to be viewed as strong and Fitch expects the company will maintain adequate financial flexibility over the intermediate term. Sodexo reported a cash position of EUR1.2bn at H113. Liquidity is further supported by committed credit facilities of up to EUR600m and USD800m that mature in July 2016, of which EUR435m was utilized at H113. Sodexo faces debt maturities of EUR500m and EUR880m in March 2014 and January 2015, respectively, which are expected to be refinanced prior to maturity. Stable Financial Metrics Due to the substantial cash holdings, Fitch's analysis considers Sodexo's leverage metrics both on a net and gross basis. Lease-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) leverage ratios improved in FY12 to 3.0x (2.3x net of cash) from 3.4x (2.6x net of cash) in FY11 due to a combination of debt repayment and profitability improvement. Fitch projects Sodexo's metrics to remain stable over the intermediate term. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: -A sustained deleveraging through debt repayment leading to FFO adjusted gross leverage falling permanently below 2.5x -FFO fixed charge cover ratio above 5.0x -FCF before dividends/total adjusted debt margin above 25%, along with sustained group operating EBIT margin between 6.5%-7.5%. Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: -Negative like-for-like sales growth and significant EBIT margin erosion combined with FFO adjusted gross leverage remaining above 3.5x -FFO fixed charge cover ratio below 4.0x and FCF before dividends/total adjusted debt margin below 18% (currently 19%). 