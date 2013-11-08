(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/WARSAW, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sogelease Bulgaria's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook, its Short-term IDR at 'F2' and its Support Rating at '2'. Sogelease is a 100%-owned leasing subsidiary of Bulgaria's Societe Generale Expressbank AD (SGE, BBB+/Stable), which in turn is 99.7%-owned by Societe Generale (SG, A/Stable). KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING Sogelease's ratings are equalised with those of SGE, reflecting a high probability that it would be supported, if required, by SGE or by its ultimate shareholder, SG due to Fitch's view that Sogelease is a core subsidiary of SGE. This view is based on the strong integration of Sogelease within SGE and Sogelease's integral part of the financial services that SG provides in Bulgaria, a country within SG's strategic region of central and eastern Europe (CEE). This is notwithstanding the small size of Sogelease, which accounted for 6% of SGE's consolidated assets at end-2012. Sogelease's ratings also reflect its high dependence on SG for funding. At end-3Q13, SG provided directly 80% of Sogelease's non-equity funding and guaranteed its third-party borrowings (9%). The remaining funding was sourced from SGE (11%). RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING Sogelease's Long-Term IDR is constrained by Bulgaria's Country Ceiling (BBB+) and shares the Stable Outlook on the sovereign's Long-Term IDR. It could be upgraded, albeit by not more than one notch, or downgraded, in case of the Country Ceiling being revised up or down (both not currently anticipated by Fitch). A downgrade of SGE and a multi-notch downgrade of SG or its reduced commitment to the CEE region in general or to the Bulgarian market in particular, would result in a downgrade of Sogelease's ratings. Sogelease is a medium-sized leasing company based in Bulgaria. At end-1H13, its market share by outstanding claims under financial leasing increased to 8% (1H12: 5.2%, 2010: 2.9%). The company provides mainly financial leasing services to corporates. Its fast expansion since 2011 has been supported by a developed distribution network of equipment and car vendors. Contact: Primary Analyst Banu Cartmell Director +44 20 3530 11 09 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Agata Gryglewicz Analyst +48 22 330 69 70 Committee Chairperson Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, Evaluating Corporate Governance, dated 12 December 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012, and 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated 11 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.