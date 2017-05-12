(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Solocal
Group's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' and the senior secured bond
rating at
'B'/'RR3'. The Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative.
The Long-Term IDR of 'B-' reflects the evolving business profile
of the group
with some competitive advantages, low monetisation, robust
growth prospects in
digital advertising and high operating leverage of the business.
The rating case
firmly assumes that management will achieve growth in terms of
customer numbers
and recurring EBITDA in the internet business. The group remains
vulnerable to
technical innovation across the web, competitive pressures in
the industry and a
turn in the cycle.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Some Competitive Advantages: Solocal is able to update
customers' data and
content across the web in real time. Through its own media (59%
audience reach)
and mobile apps (47 million installed on handsets), Solocal can
use cookies on
desktops and broader functionality embedded into the apps to
gather big data
that provides a competitive edge to its online marketing
business. Also, a lot
of smaller businesses may not want to employ an advertising
agency but are happy
to discuss cheaper, local choices of digital advertising with
their internet
support provider. These are the products that cannot be easily
replicated by
competitors.
Low Audience Monetisation: The value to customers is less
obvious than for a
market-leading online classified business. Therefore, the
product offering
requires more explaining and a bigger sales effort. Also, the
average product
value marketed by Solocal's clients is much lower than real
estate in the case
of rightmove or cars in the case of AutoTrader. Hence, the
group's customers are
more price-sensitive. While average revenue per advertiser
(ARPA) is not
calculated on a fully comparable basis (EUR84 for Solocal,
GBP842 for rightmove,
GBP1,526 for AutoTrader; all quoted per month), looking at
revenues and cash
flow generation of the three players reveals that Solocal has
substantially
lower monetisation.
Robust Growth Prospects for Digital Advertising: Currently, 24%
of Solocal's
customers make use of the digital marketing products. Management
is keen to
increase penetration and capitalise on this cross-selling
opportunity, where the
group has proprietary data that allows it to profile internet
users and, as a
result, better target advertising to the right audience. Market
commentators
forecast growth for this market in France of around 10% per
annum to 2020. This
business is expected to deliver solid earnings growth (from a
relatively small
base). One should bear in mind that advertising revenues are
cyclical and have
high correlation with GDP.
High Operating Leverage: Solocal reported headcount of 4,386 and
staff expenses
of EUR368.5 million (representing 45% of turnover) for 2016. The
sales force
alone comprises around 2,000 people. For an internet company,
this represents a
very high fixed-cost base. As a result, there is a concern that
earnings could
weaken quickly if: i) any product areas were affected by
technological
innovation across the web; ii) Solocal saw mounting competitive
pressures due to
new entrants or consolidation moves; or iii) economic conditions
weakened (not
expected in the near term). In order to make the business more
resilient,
management would have to evolve the business model to be more
scalable (not only
towards growth but also towards possible contraction).
Prospect of Industry Consolidation: The internet business is
very fragmented. In
most cases, growth is key to develop meaningful earnings.
Currently, there are
too many players in a lot of the segments in which Solocal is
active, limiting
income for everyone. Consolidation would make a lot of sense to
improve
economies of scale and gain pricing power. The market
participants that do not
manage to participate in this process could be left behind and
become less
relevant. We note that there are internet companies out there
that are better
capitalised than Solocal.
Validation of Business Plan Required: Assessing the business
plan, Fitch has
concluded that management has the means at its disposal to
manage future
refinancing risk, particularly if the group amortises part of
the debt ahead of
the maturity in 2022. As a result, a Long-Term IDR of 'B-' with
a Stable Outlook
is warranted. Our rating case reflects growth in terms of
customer numbers and
recurring EBITDA from the internet business. If management fails
to deliver on
these points, the business may become less relevant and Fitch
may question the
business model.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Solocal Group offers a broad range of services to enhance
customers' visibility
on the web. This starts with creating and maintaining websites
and their
content, achieving better rankings on search engines
(increasingly with a
geographical focus), placing advertising links with the target
audience, and
offering transactional tools to complete bookings and payments.
The group
generates traffic from its own media platforms, including
PagesJaunes and Mappy,
as well as through partnerships with international players,
including Google and
Apple.
Solocal's operations demonstrate weaker monetisation of audience
reach and
structurally higher costs than market-leading online classified
businesses such
as rightmove and AutoTrader. We consider that the current
business profile
limits Solocal Group to a 'B' category rating, while the online
classified
businesses with number-one or -two positions in their local
markets can achieve
'BB' category ratings, assuming in both cases very little debt
funding.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- 2017 EBITDA in the range of EUR210 million-215 million and
mid-single digit
growth in 2018;
- an effective tax rate of 45% for purposes of the income
statement, of which
85% is assumed to translate into cash tax;
- restructuring cost that may be qualified as recurring and
utilisation of
provisions of around EUR15 million per annum;
- these items are included in "Other Items Before FFO" in
Fitch's presentation
of the cash flow statement;
- working-capital outflows of on average EUR5 million per annum;
- EUR75 million of capital expenditure per annum over the medium
term - note
that this is a Fitch assumption; the company's guidance is for
EUR60 million of
capital expenditure per annum;
- EUR37 million of non-operating/non-recurring cash-flow
expenditure in 2017
(including costs related to the financial restructuring of
EUR28 million),
reflecting the group's communication regarding pro forma net
debt as at
end-December 2016 of EUR344 million, implying a reduction of
cash balances of
EUR37 million;
- use of free cash flow to build up a cash balance that is under
all
circumstances sufficient to safeguard liquidity and pursue
additional capital
expenditure/growth opportunities (mostly of an organic nature);
- no dividends over the rating horizon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Above-market growth in the local search business with a
visibly improving
market position;
- FFO adjusted gross leverage below 1.5x (forecast for FY17:
3.3x);
- Material reduction in operating leverage.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Further declines in customer number and recurring EBITDA from
the internet
business;
- Lack of growth momentum in the digital business over the next
24 months;
- Free cash flow margin falling below 5% on a sustained basis;
- Failure to maintain cost discipline across the organisation;
- Weakening liquidity due to either operational issues or
corporate activity;
- Failure to make voluntary debt repayments over the five-year
tenor of the
reinstated bonds.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Following completion of the debt
restructuring, the group
holds around EUR60 million of cash and is expected to generate
positive free
cash flow on an ongoing basis.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Peter Wormald
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1357
Supervisory Analyst
Oliver Schuh
Director
+44 20 3530 1263
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Paul Lund
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1244
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Operating leases were capitalised at 8x, in line with French
jurisdiction.
- Non-recurring items were stripped out in order to arrive at
Fitch Operating
EBITDA.
- In the cash-flow statement, non-recurring items were moved out
of Cash Flow
from Operations (Fitch defined) and into Total
Non-Operating/Non-Recurring Cash
Flow, essentially requalifying them from operating to investment
activity.
- The debt was recorded at notional value, ignoring the issue
premium.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
