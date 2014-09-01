(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed Sompo
Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc.'s (Sompo Japan Nipponkoa) Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A+'. The Outlook
remains Negative. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed the
insurer's USD1.4bn
60-year step-up callable subordinated notes at 'A-'.
The rating actions follow Sompo Japan Insurance, Inc.'s (Sompo
Japan; IFS:
A+/Negative) acquisition of Nipponkoa Insurance Co., Ltd.
(Nipponkoa), and the
subsequent re-branding of Sompo Japan as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
on 1 September
2014. Sompo Japan's parent NKSJ Holdings, Inc. (NKSJ), Sompo
Japan and Nipponkoa
planned for the integration process after they announced the
merger on 23 March
2012. NKSJ was renamed as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc. on
1 September
2014.
Sompo Japan was a core company of NKSJ Group, along with
Nipponkoa and NKSJ
Himawari Life Insurance, Inc. (NKSJ Himawari Life). NKSJ
Himawari Life was
renamed as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Himawari Life Insurance, Inc.
(Himawari Life)
on 1 September 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Sompo Japan Nipponkoa's strong
capitalisation and the
sound credit fundamentals of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Group
(renamed from NKSJ
Group on 1 September 2014). This is supported by various
initiatives aimed at
trimming costs and achieving economies of scale through this
merged entity over
the medium term.
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa is now the largest core operating company
in the Sompo
Japan Nipponkoa Group, and it is also the largest single
non-life insurer in
Japan with net premiums written of JPY2,082bn in the financial
year ended March
2014 (FYE14).
Through the consolidation, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa expects to have
significant
cost savings of JPY56bn by FYE2016. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
expects to have
savings on personnel costs of JPY28bn within the next few years
by cutting 4,700
employees in FYE13-15. Savings on other administrative costs
will reach JPY28bn
within the next few years through more efficient IT investment
and lower office
rent.
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Group's overall credit fundamentals remain
solid with its
improving profitability in domestic non-life business. Its
combined ratio
(excluding no-loss no-profit businesses) improved to 97% in
FYE14 compared with
104% a year earlier due to a continued increase in premiums at
its motor
insurance business. The group's growth in its profitable
domestic life insurance
business (value of policies in force grew by 5.6% in FYE14) and
meaningful
international expansion through the acquisition of UK-based
insurance group
Canopius also demonstrate positive developments in its credit
profile. The
group's no-loss, no-profit businesses refer to the compulsory
auto liability
insurance and household earthquake insurance products that it
offers as an agent
of the government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near future, given that Japan's
Long-Term Local
Currency Issuer Default Rating is 'A+' with a Negative Outlook.
Conversely, if
the rating on Japan were lowered, the ratings on the insurer are
also likely to
be lowered.
Downgrade triggers include material erosion of capitalisation at
Sompo Japan
Nipponkoa Group, significant deterioration in the group's
earnings, or a sharp
increase in group's financial leverage. In particular, the
rating may come under
pressure if the group solvency margin ratio (SMR) consistently
falls below 500%
(783.1% at end-March 2014); Sompo Japan Nipponkoa's combined
ratio worsens above
105% coupled with sharp deterioration in Himawari Life's
performance over a
sustained period, or Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Group's financial
leverage rises
above 28% (13% at end-March 2014).
