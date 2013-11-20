Nov 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sony Corporation's (Sony) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' and maintained the Outlooks at Negative. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slow Recovery Expected: Sony's credit ratings are constrained by its low
profitability and vulnerability to competition and technology shifts. The
ratings reflect Fitch's belief that meaningful recovery in Sony's profitability
and cash generation will be slow, given the company's loss of technology
leadership and high competition in its key products. In addition, unless there
is further depreciation of the yen, we do not expect currency effects to deliver
much further growth. Fitch believes that more aggressive reform to revamp the
company's product portfolio and to cut fixed costs may be required.
Continued TV Operating Losses: Sony's operating losses in the TV segment are
likely to continue, as happened during 2QFYE14 due to intense competition,
market saturation of flat-panel TVs in developed countries, and weakened demand
in emerging markets as a result of depreciation in their currencies. Further
profitability improvement in the TV segment has been slow after the disposal of
S-LCD and restructuring in FYE12 and FYE13. The operating loss of the TV segment
totalled JPY9bn in 2QFYE14, compared with operating loss of JPY10bn a year
earlier.
Slowly Improving Smartphone Margins: Fitch forecasts that improvement in Sony's
smartphone margins will be slow but steady, despite improvement in quality and
brand recognition. This is because competition is becoming increasingly fierce
among second-tier manufacturers as they attempt to close the technological gap
with first-tier manufacturers. Fitch expects the industry will remain dominated
by Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (A+/Stable) and Apple Inc. at least in the
short to medium term, making it difficult for Sony to improve its market share
significantly.
Heightened Smartphone Substitution: Fitch expects the impact of smartphone
substitution on Sony's PCs, digital cameras and camcorders to continue to be a
drag on the company's profitability. Higher smartphone profit in 2QFYE13 was
unable to offset losses in the PC and digital camera segments. Total shipments
of digital cameras produced by Japanese companies contracted 39% yoy in the
first nine months of 2013, according to the Camera & Imaging Products
Association. During the same period, worldwide PC shipments fell 11% yoy,
according to IDC.
High Debt, Slow Deleveraging: Fitch expects that Sony's funds flow from
operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage is to likely remain above 5x in the short
term. Fitch believes that its bid to achieve a turnaround in its electronics
business in FYE14 will be a challenge and the FYE15 outlook remains tough.
Deleveraging relying on profitability improvement will be slow. Sony's total
debt of JPY1.33bn, excluding Sony Financial Holdings (SFH), was little changed
at end-September 2013 from the same period last year.
Liquidity Weakened, Still Adequate: Fitch expects Sony's liquidity to remain
adequate, though it has weakened due to continued losses in the electronics
business and increased investment in working capital. Sony had a cash balance of
JPY528bn at end-September 2013, compared with its debt due within one year of
JPY446bn. The company also had unused credit facilities of JPY819bn at
end-September 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include (for Sony excluding SFH):
- sustained negative EBIT margins
- FFO-adjusted leverage sustained above 5.0x.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
Fitch revising the Outlook to Stable include (for Sony excluding SFH):
- sustained positive EBIT margins
- FFO-adjusted leverage is sustained below 5.0x
LIST OF RATING ACTIONS:
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB-' with Negative
Outlook
Local-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-'
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B'