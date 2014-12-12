(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South
Africa's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB'
and 'BBB+',
respectively. The Outlooks are Negative. The issue ratings on
the senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BBB' and
'BBB+', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'A-' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
Fitch has also affirmed the common Country Ceiling of the Common
Monetary Area
of South Africa, Lesotho (BB-), Namibia (BBB-) and Swaziland
(not rated) at
'A-', in line with South Africa's Country Ceiling.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
South Africa's 'BBB' IDRs reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Recent economic growth performance has been persistently weak
relative to
expectations, other emerging markets and the pre-global
financial crisis period.
GDP growth has averaged 2.5% in the five years to 2014 (1.3% in
per capita
terms), while GDP per capita is still below its 2010 level in US
dollar terms.
This has constrained the government's capacity to improve social
conditions and
stabilise the public finances.
Fitch has revised down its GDP growth forecast to 1.5% in 2014
owing to adverse
effects from strikes in the platinum and manufacturing sectors,
electricity
supply constraints, declining terms of trade, weak confidence
and subdued global
growth. We have also revised down forecasts for 2015 to 2.5% and
2016 to 3%. The
authorities now estimate potential growth at 2.5% to 3%,
compared with 3.5%
pre-global financial crisis.
The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in October 2014
signalled a tightening
in fiscal policy despite weak growth. It recognised that much of
the budget
deficit is structural and the government can no longer delay
consolidation until
a cyclical recovery. The size of the tightening at 0.7% of GDP
by 2016/17
(fiscal year ending March 2017, Fitch FY16) is moderate, but
should be enough to
stabilise the government debt/GDP ratio.
The nominal non-interest expenditure ceiling (which the
government has met since
2011/12, despite weaker GDP growth and higher inflation) was
lowered and new tax
measures will be announced in the 2015 budget, taking into
account the proposals
of the Davis Tax Committee. Forthcoming public wage negotiations
will be an
early test of the government's capacity to deliver on its
targets.
Fitch forecasts general government (national plus local
government) debt to rise
to 48% of GDP in FY14, up from 26% at end-2008, and above the
'BBB' median of
40%. We project the ratio to peak at around 50% in FY16. Central
government
deposits are around 5% of GDP, but committed guarantees to
state-owned companies
(mainly Eskom) are around 10% of projected FY16 GDP.
South Africa has a large current account deficit (CAD), which
Fitch forecasts at
5.4% of GDP in 2014 and 4.8% in 2015, helped by the drop in oil
prices. The CAD
exposes the country to shifts in global liquidity and risk
sentiment. However,
Fitch views the risk of a 'sudden stop' of capital inflows as
unlikely, while
the floating exchange rate and low levels of foreign currency
debt provide a
buffer against a crisis situation. Net external debt is rising
and we forecast
it at 14% of GDP at end-2014, up from 0% in 2009, and above the
'BBB' range
median of 5%.
Inflation was above the top of the central bank's 3%-6% target
for five months
this year and averaged 5.4% in the five years to 2014, above the
'BBB' median.
However, lower food and energy prices should lead to a fall in
inflation next
year, easing the interest rate dilemma facing the monetary
policy committee. The
central bank retains credibility in the markets and the
inflation target forms
an effective nominal anchor.
Standards of governance and the business climate are stronger
than the 'BBB'
median according to World Bank indicators. The banking system is
well
capitalised and has a standalone investment grade rating. Deep
local capital
markets enhance fiscal financing flexibility. The structure of
government debt
is favourable, with some 91% denominated in local currency and
an average
maturity of 12 years (including Treasury bills), although 22% of
domestic debt
is inflation indexed and 37% is held by non-residents.
In Fitch's view, structural reforms such as those identified in
the National
Development Plan (NDP) are necessary to raise growth. In August
the government
published its Medium-Term Strategic Framework, which is a
detailed five-year
plan and priorities for the first phase of implementation of the
NDP. However,
implementation will require sustained political will and
improvements in
administrative capacity. The NDP's goal of increasing GDP growth
to 5% looks
difficult and distant.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that
may, individually
or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings:
- Weak GDP growth and a failure to boost growth potential, for
example if there
are only modest structural reforms or policy measures that
damage the investment
climate.
- Failure to reduce the budget deficit and stabilise the
government debt/GDP
ratio.
- Failure to narrow the CAD.
The current rating Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity
analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a
material likelihood,
individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade.
However, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
stabilisation of
the Outlook include:
- An improvement in growth prospects, for example bolstered by
the successful
implementation of structural reforms in the NDP.
- A reduction in the budget and current account deficits.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the South African Reserve Bank is committed
to maintaining
inflation within or close to its 3%-6% inflation target and
would act as
required to fulfil its mandate.
The agency's fiscal projections are based on the assumption that
the government
will broadly stick to its budget deficit plans set out in the
October 2014
MTBPS.
Fitch assumes there is no severe and sustained fall in South
Africa's terms of
trade.
In November 2014, Statistics South Africa revised up its
estimates of the level
of GDP as it moved the based year to 2010 from 2005 and
introduced 2008 System
of National Accounts standards, in line with international best
practice. This
had the effect of increasing the level of GDP by 4.4% in 2013.
Fitch assumes a
similar level shift in 2014 and in the forecast period.
