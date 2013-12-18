LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Republic of South
Africa's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB' and 'BBB+', respectively. The issue ratings on its senior
unsecured
foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at
'BBB' and 'BBB+',
respectively. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The
Country Ceiling
has been affirmed at 'A-' and the Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'F3'.
Fitch has also affirmed the common Country Ceiling of the Common
Monetary Area
of South Africa, Lesotho (BB-), Namibia (BBB-) and Swaziland
(not rated) at
'A-', in line with South Africa's Country Ceiling.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The floating exchange rate and inflation-targeting framework act
as an effective
shock absorber for the economy. Foreign currency-denominated
debt and
dollarisation rates are low. Governance and the business climate
are better than
the 'BBB' median according to World Bank indicators. South
Africa has a strong
banking system, with a capital adequacy ratio of 14.9% and a
Fitch Viability
Rating of 'bbb', which measures the system's intrinsic strength.
Deep local capital markets support financing flexibility.
Government debt is
largely local currency-denominated (92%) and has a high average
maturity of 9.8
years (including T-bills), limiting exchange rate and financing
risk. The
sovereign has cash deposits equivalent to 5.5% of GDP.
Economic growth has been weak, adversely affecting living
standards and public
finances, and fuelling social and political tensions. Real GDP
growth averaged a
lacklustre 1.9% (0.8% in per capita terms) in the five years to
2013, compared
with the 'BBB' median of 2.5%. Fitch forecasts growth to recover
modestly from
1.8% in 2013 to 2.8% in 2014 and 3.5% in 2015, which is around
estimates of
trend growth, helped by a pick-up in global growth and an easing
in supply
constraints.
The current account deficit (CAD) is expected to widen from 5.2%
in 2012 to 6%
of GDP in 2013 and stay above 5% in 2014 and 2015. In the first
three quarters
of 2013, it was more than financed by the capital and financial
account plus
errors and omissions (E&O). E&O were equivalent to 3.6% of GDP,
suggesting the
CAD may be over-recorded. Nevertheless, it leaves the country
vulnerable to
shifts in global liquidity, for example related to Fed tapering
of its asset
purchases. It also means that net external debt is rising, to
13% of GDP at
end-2013, above the 'BBB' range median of 6%.
South Africa also has a significant budget deficit, which is
estimated by the
government at 4.2% of GDP in fiscal year 2013/14. Despite tough
expenditure
ceilings, it is not projected to reach 3% until FY2016/17,
compared with the
'BBB' median of 2.5%. General government debt has climbed to an
estimated 46% of
GDP in 2013 from 27% in 2008, above the BBB' median of 40.5%,
reducing the space
to absorb further adverse shocks. Fitch projects it to peak at
around 48% in
2015.
South Africa faces a number of structural weaknesses. GDP per
capita is below
the 'BBB' median and inequality is high, partly reflecting the
legacy of
apartheid. Unemployment is elevated at 25% and the labour market
is subject to
disruptive strikes. According to World Bank indicators,
government effectiveness
and corruption have worsened over the past five years.
Frustration with living
standards and poor service delivery has continued to fuel a wave
of social
protests.
Prospects for the mining sector appear less gloomy this year,
helped by the 20%
depreciation of the rand against the USD year to date,
restructuring and
improved labour and government relations.
Progress on implementing the National Development Plan (NDP)
seems mixed. Some
constituents within the government and ANC appear unenthusiastic
about some
elements of the NDP. Nonetheless, there has been some progress
on a few reforms
such as integrating the NDP into budget expenditure allocations,
the youth wage
tax incentive scheme, the creation of a chief procurement office
and unpopular
road e-tolling in Gauteng. The Medium-Term Strategic Framework,
with near-term
priorities and action plans, due after the election in April, as
well as the
make-up of the cabinet will provide further evidence on
implementation intent
and capacity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that individually or collectively could trigger
a negative
rating action include:
- Failure to generate faster GDP growth.
- Material slippage against government fiscal projections.
- Failure to narrow the CAD.
- A significant increase in social unrest or policy measures
that damage the
investment climate.
The main factors that individually or collectively could trigger
a positive
rating action include:
- An improvement in medium-term growth prospects, for example
bolstered by the
successful implementation of structural reforms in the NDP.
- A significant and sustained reduction in the budget and
current account
deficits.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the South African Reserve Bank is committed
to maintaining
inflation within its 3%-6% inflation target and would act as
required to fulfil
its mandate.
The agency's fiscal projections are based on the assumption that
the government
will broadly stick to its budget deficit plans set out in the
October 2013
Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.
Fitch assumes there is no severe and sustained fall in South
Africa's terms of
trade, for example related to falls in commodity prices.
Fitch's current assumption for South Africa's medium-term growth
potential is
around 3.5%, based on some pick up in global growth.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
+44 20 3530 1511
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
