(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of FirstRand Bank Limited (FirstRand),
Absa Bank Limited
(Absa Bank), Investec Bank Limited (Investec Bank), Nedbank
Limited (Nedbank)
and The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (SBSA) and the
respective rated
holding companies of the last four as part of its peer review of
South African
banks. Fitch has also assigned Long-term local currency IDRs to
Investec Limited
(Investec) and Investec Bank. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
The major South African banks all have a strong domestic
franchise, which
underpins stable core earnings, sophisticated risk management,
and acceptable
liquidity and capitalisation. This is offset by South Africa's
weakening
operating and economic environment and considers the banks' high
loan
concentration within South Africa and a high proportion of
liquid assets
invested in domestic government securities.
The 'bbb' Viability Ratings (VR) of Absa Bank, Barclays Africa
Group Limited
(BAGL), FirstRand, Nedbank, Nedbank Group Limited (Nedbank
Group), SBSA and
Standard Bank Group Limited (SBG) are effectively capped at this
rating level
because of their strong links with South Africa and the
operating environment.
Investec Bank and Investec VRs are one notch lower at 'bbb-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs and senior debt of the major South African groups,
excluding BAGL and
Absa bank, are driven by their intrinsic strength as indicated
by their VRs.
BAGL and Absa Bank's IDRs and senior debt are driven by
potential support from
62.3%-parent, Barclays Bank Plc (Barclays, A/Stable) and have
been affirmed at
'A-'. BAGL and Absa Bank's IDRs are notched once from Barclays'
rating,
reflecting Fitch's view of BAGL and Absa Bank as strategically
important
subsidiaries.
The National Ratings of the major banking groups have been
affirmed and are
driven by the entities' Long-term local currency IDRs. National
Ratings reflect
the creditworthiness of an issuer relative to the best credit in
the country.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR
DEBT
The VRs and IDRs of FirstRand, Nedbank, Nedbank Group, SBSA and
SBG as well as
the VRs on Absa Bank and BAGL would be downgraded by one notch
if the Negative
Outlook on the sovereign results in a one-notch downgrade of
South Africa.
BAGL's and Absa Bank's foreign currency IDRs would be downgraded
by one notch if
the negative outlook on the sovereign results in a one-notch
downgrade of South
Africa as potential uplift of support-driven financial
institutions' ratings
above the sovereign is usually limited to two notches reflecting
the high
correlation between the bank's credit profile and that of the
sovereign.
However, BAGL's and Absa Bank's Long-term local currency IDRs
would be affirmed,
given that they would still be within two notches of the
sovereign local
currency IDR if the sovereign was downgraded by one notch.
Investec and Investec Bank's Long-term IDRs are driven by their
VRs. Considering
that their VRs are below the effective sovereign cap, the VRs
and Long-term IDRs
are unlikely to be affected by a one-notch downgrade of the
sovereign.
In addition, the VRs of the five major entities including the
IDRs of Investec
and Investec Bank could be sensitive to a material weakening of
asset quality
and long-term earnings potential in an uncertain economic
environment and/or a
reduction in capital. Asset quality could be vulnerable to
customer
affordability in the event of sharp interest rate increases in a
tightening
cycle.
The IDRs of BAGL and Absa Bank could also be affected by a
change in Barclays'
rating or willingness to provide support or if South Africa's
Country Ceiling
falls below 'A-'.
Upward potential for the ratings is limited in light of a weaker
sovereign and
operating environment.
BAGL and Absa Bank's National Ratings are sensitive to changes
in Barclays'
ratings or willingness to provide support. For the other
entities, National
Ratings are sensitive to their relative creditworthiness
compared with the best
credit in the country and with peers. Negative rating action on
these could
occur if there was a material weakening of asset quality and/or
capital adequacy
relative to peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) of
FirstRand, Investec
Bank and SBSA's have been affirmed at '3' and 'BB+',
respectively, reflecting
the moderate probability of support from the South African
authorities. The SRs
and SRFs would be sensitive to any perceived reduction in the
willingness or
ability of the South African authorities to support the banks,
which may come
with the implementation of a resolution regime or a downgrade of
the sovereign.
Fitch will review the SRFs in late 2014 or in 1H15. It is
possible that the SRFs
will be revised to 'BB-' at this time. The SRs (5) and SRFs (No
Floor) of
Investec and SBG reflect Fitch's view that support would flow
directly to the
operating entities if required.
Nedbank's and Nedbank Group's SRs of '2' are derived from the
potential support
from 52%-parent Old Mutual Plc (BBB/Stable). Fitch considers
that support would
flow to either entity in the event of need. Similarly, BAGL's
and Absa Bank's
SRs of '1' are derived from the extremely high probability of
support from
Barclays if required.
The SRs of Absa Bank, BAGL, Nedbank and Nedbank Group would be
sensitive to a
change in Fitch's perception of the level of support from the
respective parents
if required. This could be signified by public statements or a
reduction in
shareholding or an indication of an intention to sell. The SRs
of Absa Bank and
BAGL would be downgraded to '2' if the sovereign is downgraded,
or if the
Country Ceiling falls below 'A-'. They could also be downgraded
to '2' if
Barclays' IDR was downgraded.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by FirstRand,
Investec Bank
and Nedbank are all notched down from the VRs of 'bbb' for
FirstRand and Nedbank
and 'bbb-' for Investec Bank in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Barclays Africa Group Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Absa Bank Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt: Long-term foreign currency rating
affirmed at 'A-';
Short-term foreign currency affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured notes National Long-term rating: affirmed at
'AAA(zaf)'
FirstRand Bank Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Senior unsecured notes: Long-term foreign currency rating
affirmed at 'BBB';
Short-term foreign currency affirmed at 'F3'; National Long-term
rating affirmed
at 'AA(zaf)'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)'
Upper tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'A(zaf)'
Investec Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: assigned at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Investec Bank Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: assigned at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(zaf)'
Senior unsecured debt: Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB-',
Short-term rating
affirmed at 'F3'
Basel 3-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt: National Long-term
rating affirmed
at 'A(zaf)'
Nedbank Group Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Nedbank Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Senior unsecured notes: Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB',
Short-term rating
affirmed at 'F3'
Senior unsecured notes: National Long-term rating affirmed at
'AA(zaf)'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Standard Bank Group Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
Standard Bank of South Africa Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Senior unsecured debt: Long-term foreign currency rating
affirmed at 'BBB';
Short-term foreign currency affirmed at 'F3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Absa Bank Limited, Barclays Africa Group
Limited, Nedbank Group
Limited, Nedbank Limited)
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1806
Dubai Media City
P.O. Box 502030, Dubai
Primary Analyst (FirstRand Bank Limited, Investec Limited,
Investec Bank
Limited, Standard Bank Group Limited, Standard Bank of South
Africa Limited)
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (Absa Bank Limited, Barclays Africa Group
Limited, Nedbank
Group Limited, Nedbank Limited)
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Secondary Analyst (FirstRand Bank Limited, Investec Limited,
Investec Bank
Limited, Standard Bank Group Limited, Standard Bank of South
Africa Limited)
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012,
'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013,
'Rating Financial
Institutions Above the Sovereign', dated 11 December 2012 and
'Assessing and
Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 31
January 2014 are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(zaf)' for National
ratings in South
Africa. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
