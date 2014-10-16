(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed South
Africa-based Santam Limited's (Santam) National Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'AA+(zaf)' and National Long-term rating at 'AA(zaf)'.
The Outlooks
are Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Santam's
subordinated debt at
'A+(zaf)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Santam's "Core" status within the Sanlam
group, under
Fitch's insurance group rating methodology. The ratings also
reflect its
standalone credit profile, which is consistent with the IFS
rating of Sanlam
Life Insurance Limited at 'AA+(zaf)'.
Santam is the largest general insurer in South Africa, with a
strong domestic
franchise. At end-1H14 Santam increased its gross written
premiums by 6.8% to
ZAR10.5bn, having weathered strong competition and a difficult
economic
environment.
Fitch believes that Santam remains adequately capitalised based
on the agency's
own risk-adjusted assessment and the regulatory statutory
requirement. At
end-1H14, Santam's regulatory solvency ratio improved to 44%
(end-2013: 42%;
end-2012: 41%), which is within the company's target range of
35% to 45%. Fitch
expects solvency to remain strong in 2014, supported by retained
earnings.
Net profit improved 126% to ZAR953m in 1H14, supported by an
improved
underwriting result and higher interest rates. Santam's improved
combined ratio
of 92.6% (1H13: 98.7%) was mainly attributed to a turnaround in
the crop
insurance business and remedial premium increases in commercial
and personal
intermediated lines. Santam has a long history of strong
underwriting
profitability, with a 10-year average combined ratio of 92.5%,
which compares
favourably with peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given Fitch's view that Santam is "Core" to the Sanlam group any
upgrade or
downgrade of Sanlam's ratings would have a similar impact on
those of Santam.
A downgrade could also be triggered by deterioration in the
standalone profile
to an extent that Fitch would no longer consider Santam as
"Core" to Sanlam.
This could result from a sustained poor operating performance
and/or severe
weakening in Santam's market share.
