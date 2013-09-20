Sept 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Southern Water (Finance) Limited's (SWSF) senior secured ratings
for its class A debt (wrapped and unwrapped) at 'A-' and its class B debt at 'BBB'. The Outlooks
for both classes of debt are Stable.
SWSF is the debt-raising vehicle of Southern Water Services Limited (Southern
Water), the regulated, monopoly provider of water and wastewater services for
parts of Sussex, Kent, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, UK.
The affirmation reflects Southern Water's rankings for regulatory and
operational performance in the lower half of the peer group, improving cash flow
generation supported by management action and higher k-factors as well as the
covenanted and secured financing structure, including early warning signals
based on financial and non-financial parameters (defined as trigger events in
the documentation).
Ofwat, the economic regulator for the UK water sector, will modify the
tariff-setting methodology for the price control period from April 2015 to March
2020 to focus more on customer service and sustainability. To date there has
been little guidance as to how these changes will be implemented. Therefore,
Fitch cannot judge the impact of the upcoming tariff settlement on the credit
quality of the sector at this stage.
However, given i) under-recoveries in the order of GBP150m to be returned to the
company under the revenue correction mechanism, ii) that Southern Water is rated
one notch lower than peers with a comparable financing structure, and iii) lower
levels of working capital requirements over the next price control period
following significant progress with the metering programme, Fitch does not
expect any negative rating pressure for Southern Water going into the next price
control period.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Adequate Financial Metrics
Fitch estimates FYE13 leverage to be 67.2% for class A and 83.0% for class B.
For the remainder of the price control gearing is expected to range around 72%
and 82% for the respective tranches. Post-maintenance and post-tax interest
cover (PMICR) at FYE13 was 2.17x for class A and 1.73x for class B before
considering under-recoveries. When removing swaps with pay-down provisions the
ratio reduces to 1.47x for class A and 1.25x for class B. Over the remainder of
the price control period Fitch expects interest cover to be slightly weaker,
which is driven by higher cash tax and pension deficit repair.
Improved Cash Flow Generation
Management scrutiny of operating practices and focus on regulatory targets over
the past two years have yielded results, including better cash collection,
working capital management and implementation of efficiency measures. Coupled
with higher allowed real price increases in percentage terms (also called
k-factors) in FY13 and FY14 of the price control cash flow generation has
improved visibly. Also, restriction of dividends and continued high retail
price inflation have led to a reduction in gearing/created some financial
flexibility at the given rating level.
Regulatory Performance Needs Improvement
Southern Water reported in FY13 marginal asset serviceability for wastewater
non-infrastructure relating to a number of iron failures at its wastewater
treatment works. The company has applied for iron consents to be revised at a
number of its wastewater treatment works which should allow compliance to be
improved. Also, the company needs to catch up with peers in terms of customer
service as measured by the service incentive mechanism and reduce incidences of
internal sewer flooding. Overall, Fitch continues to rank Southern Water in the
lower half of the industry for operating and regulatory performance.
LIQUIDITY
As of March 2013 the group had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of
GBP92.1m and GBP200m of committed, undrawn revolving credit facilities with a
June 2015 maturity. This liquidity position is sufficient to cover maturities,
operating and capital requirements as well as incremental dividends to the
holding company until March 2015.
We note that a maturity in March 2014 of GBP250m class B debt has already been
pre-funded and the related deposits are not included in the cash balance quoted
above.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to a positive rating action
include:
- If the group maintains pension-adjusted net debt / RAV comfortably below 73%
(class A) and 83% (class B) during the next price control and improves its
position in Ofwat's league tables at least to sector average, Fitch will
consider positive rating action.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
Given improved cash flow generation and incremental financial flexibility at the
current rating level negative rating action appears to be a remote prospect at
this point in time.
- If cash flow generation were to deteriorate in a way that gearing had to
increase in order to procure funds for operating and capital expenditure
requirements/keep operations running, then negative rating action should be
expected.