(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
following credit
ratings of Sovran Self Storage, Inc. (NYSE: SSS) and its
operating partnership,
Sovran Acquisition, L.P. (collectively, Sovran or the Company):
Sovran Self Storage, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Unsecured term notes at 'BBB-'.
Sovran Acquisition, L.P.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Unsecured term notes at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the strength of Sovran's metrics, driven in
large part by
the sustained robustness of operating fundamentals. Leverage and
fixed charge
coverage are strong for the rating but expected to moderate
along with
fundamentals through 2015. These positive elements are balanced,
in part, by a
concentrated debt maturity schedule, the inherent cyclicality in
fundamentals
and a small, geographically concentrated portfolio.
ROBUST OPERATING FUNDAMENTALS
Sovran's portfolio continues to perform well with same-store NOI
(SSNOI) growth
of 10.7% year-to-date (YTD) through Sept. 30, 2013 following
growth of 10.3% and
6.2% in 2012 and 2011, respectively. Operating performance has
been driven by a
variety of factors including the traditional drivers (e.g. the
single-family
home market and economic growth), the implementation of
sophisticated revenue
management software and the long-anticipated consolidation of
market share from
smaller competitors.
Since implementing its revenue management system and cutting
rents, same-store
occupancy has improved to 90.9% for the quarter ended Sept. 30,
2013 as compared
to 79% at March 31, 2010. In 3Q'13, asking rents grew by +1.7%
and average rent
increases were +9.4% year-over-year. Fitch's base case assumes
SSNOI growth
moderates through 2015 to the low-to-mid single digits and will
be mostly rate
driven as compared to the past few years when occupancy was the
main supporter
of growth.
STRONG CREDIT METRICS, EXPECTED TO MODERATE
Fitch expects metrics will stabilize at current levels due to
moderating
fundamentals. Leverage was 4.0x and 4.4x for 3Q'13 and the
trailing 12 months
(TTM) ended Sept. 30, 2013 as compared to 5.4x and 5.7x for the
years ended 2012
and 2011, respectively. Fitch defines leverage as net debt to
recurring
operating EBITDA.
Similarly, fixed charge coverage improved to 4.4x and 3.9x for
3Q'13 and TTM
from 3.2x and 2.8x for the years ended Dec. 31, 2012 and 2011,
respectively. The
improvements have been driven in large part by the
aforementioned strong
fundamentals. Fitch defines fixed charge coverage as recurring
operating EBITDA
less maintenance capital expenditures divided by total interest
incurred.
CONCENTRATED DEBT MATURITIES
Following the debt refinancings earlier in 2013, Sovran's debt
maturity schedule
is long-dated but concentrated with more than 50% maturing in
2020. A
concentrated debt maturity increases refinancing risks, all else
being equal.
However, Fitch expects concentration will decrease as Sovran
grows and layers in
additional corporate debt obligations. Further, as the 2020
maturities are
comprised of multiple bank term notes, Fitch expects Sovran will
begin to prepay
them ahead of 2020.
Fitch expects Sovran will continue to borrow principally via
unsecured term
loans. Should Sovran pursue an index-eligible public bond
offering, Fitch would
view it positively, as it would diversify the company's funding
sources;
however, it is unlikely to occur in the near term given the lack
of corporate
debt maturities absent acquisition volumes greater than Fitch's
expectations.
APPROPRIATE CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
An ancillary benefit of the concentrated debt maturities is
Sovran's near-term
liquidity. Fitch forecasts Sovran's liquidity coverage ratio to
be 6.4x for the
period Oct. 1, 2013 through Dec. 31, 2015 which is strong for
the rating. Fitch
calculates liquidity coverage as sources (cash, availability
under the revolving
credit facility and retained cash flow from operations after
dividends) dividend
by uses (debt maturities and recurring capital expenditures).
Sovran's contingent liquidity (as measured by unencumbered asset
coverage of
unsecured debt) is also appropriate at 3.4x at Sept. 30, 2013
(assuming a
stressed 9% cap rate). Sovran's contingent liquidity has
improved materially
since 2011 due to the continued repayment of secured debt and
improvement
operating cashflows. Fitch expects self-storage REITs to have
higher contingent
liquidity ratios than similarly rated REITs in other asset
classes as asset
granularity increases the time and number of properties
necessary to aggregate a
collateral pool.
Lastly, Sovran's dividend payout ratios allow it to retain some
internally
generated liquidity. Fitch calculates Sovran's adjusted funds
from operations
payout ratio to have been 60% YTD and 72% for 2012.
GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION
SSS's portfolio is geographically concentrated thereby
increasing the effects of
changes to certain states' fiscal and employment health on SSS's
cash flows.
Texas and Florida comprised 41% of total same-store NOI YTD in
2013. Further,
these markets are characterized by lower barriers to entry, thus
making
operating cash flows susceptible to new supply. However, Fitch
notes that supply
has remained limited at this point in the cycle and that
concentration in higher
population markets is part of the business strategy for the
sector.
STABLE RATING OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook centers on Fitch's expectation that although
Sovran's metrics
are currently strong for the rating, Fitch expects SSS's credit
profile will
remain consistent with a 'BBB-' rating through the cycle.
Rating Sensitivities
The following factors may have a positive impact on Sovran's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of net debt to recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining below
4.5x (leverage was 4.4x for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2013);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x (fixed
charge coverage was 3.8x for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2013;
--Increased geographic diversification of the company's
cashflows.
The following factors may have a negative impact on Sovran's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Britton Costa
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0524
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Reinor Bazarewski
Associate Director
+1-212-908-9153
Committee Chairperson
Robert Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
