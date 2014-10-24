(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, London, Fitch Ratings
has affirmed
Spain's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB+'. The issue ratings on Spain's senior unsecured foreign
and local currency
bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs are
Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AA+' and the
Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Spain's IDRs and Outlook reflect the following key rating
drivers:-
The general government deficit outturn for 2014 looks likely to
come in on
target at 5.5% of GDP. After a very sharp fiscal tightening in
2012-13, a
pick-up in domestic demand is helping to further narrow the
deficit this year
and next. The 2015 budget relies more on cyclical improvements
to bring down
headline borrowing. Fitch expects that the 4.2% budget deficit
target for 2015
will be missed slightly, by 0.3pp.
The primary fiscal deficit will take two more years to
eliminate, during which
Spain remains sensitive to an economic slowdown. We project
public debt will
peak at 102% of GDP in 2016. This projection incorporates some
minor fiscal
slippage and very low inflation.
Fitch has again revised up its forecasts for GDP to 1.3% in 2014
and 1.7% in
2015, from 0.8% and 1.5%. At the same time, we have revised down
our inflation
forecast to 0% in 2014 and 0.5% in 2015, from 0.7% and 1%,
leaving forecast
nominal GDP roughly unaltered. All sectors of the economy are
indebted and
unemployment is exceptionally high.
Spain's balance-of-payments adjustment within the eurozone is in
its sixth year.
The current account was in surplus by 1.4% of GDP in 2013, the
first in nearly
three decades. This turnaround reflects both a structural
improvement in
competitiveness and export performance as well as a deep
contraction in domestic
demand. Net external debt remains an outlier at 86.5% of GDP at
end-2013,
against a 'BBB' category median of 7% of GDP.
Over the past three years, there have been significant reforms
to the labour
market, the pension system, fiscal framework and financial
sector. While
implementation of some reforms will continue, we do not expect
any major new
structural changes before the general elections in 4Q15.
Spain's ratings are lower than other large advanced economies',
reflecting the
larger risks to its creditworthiness posed by its economic and
financial
adjustment within the eurozone. However, key structural
strengths support the
ratings at the 'BBB' category, including good governance, and a
high
value-added, diversified economy.
The banking sector restructuring has advanced well since 2012. A
total of 6% of
GDP of state capital has been injected since 2009. The risk of
the system
requiring state support of a similar magnitude over the medium
term is low.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: The following risk factors may, individually or
collectively, result
in a positive rating action:
-Sustained economic recovery leading to an improvement of the
labour market,
supported by the implementation of growth-enhancing reforms
-Further progress in shrinking the budget deficit, consistent
with the public
debt ratio being placed on a firm downward path over the medium
term
-Improvement in Spain's external balance sheet
Negative: The following risk factors may, individually or
collectively, result
in a negative rating action:
-Lower nominal GDP growth, slower progress in shrinking the
budget deficit,
and/or crystallisation of contingent liabilities, leading public
debt/GDP to
peak higher than forecast
-Reversal of Spain's economic and fiscal policy stance (eg
weakening commitment
to fiscal consolidation)
-Current account returning to a large deficit
-A constitutional crisis stemming from the breakdown in
relations between the
central and Catalan governments, albeit this not our base case
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
We project that public debt will peak in 2016 at 102% and
decline gradually
thereafter, assuming an effective interest rate close to current
levels.
Medium-term forecasts assume some slippage relative to official
budget deficit
targets. The agency maintains its potential growth assumption of
1.5% in the
second half of the decade.
We assume any additional bank capital injections required from
the Spanish
sovereign will not be large. Nonetheless, further state support
for Spanish
banks cannot be ruled out completely, especially if the economy
underperforms
our expectations. We assume no official debt relief on Spain's
existing
EUR39.7bn loan from the ESM.
The ratings are based on the assumption that the current
administration will
broadly maintain its policy stance; that there will be no
constitutional crisis
in Spain; and that future governments will keep public debt/GDP
on a gently
declining path in the latter half of the decade.
We assume Spain and the eurozone as a whole will avoid
long-lasting deflation,
such as that experienced by Japan from the 1990s. However,
Spain's
competitiveness adjustment within the currency union will
continue to exert
downward pressure on prices over the medium term. This will make
the
balance-sheet adjustment of the public and private sectors more
challenging.
We assume the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and financial
integration at
the eurozone level will continue; key economic imbalances within
the currency
union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will
tighten fiscal
policy over the medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
United Kingdom
Secondary Analyst
Michele Napolitano
Director
+44 20 3530 1536
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
