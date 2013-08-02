(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Spain-based Banco
Grupo Cajatres, S.A.'s (BCaja3) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and
Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BB+' and removed them from Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN). The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. At the same
time, Fitch has
affirmed BCaja3's Viability Rating (VR) at 'b+' and
simultaneously withdrawn the
rating. The rating actions follow the announcement on 25 July
2013 that the
acquisition of BCaja3 by Ibercaja Banco, S.A. (not rated) has
been completed. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR, SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
BCaja3 is now a 100%-owned subsidiary bank of Ibercaja Banco and
will be fully
consolidated into the group accounts, representing 30% of
pro-forma group
assets. Fitch regards BCaja3 as a core subsidiary of the
enlarged Ibercaja Banco
and, according to details in the European Commission's statement
published on 20
December 2012, BCaja3 will cease to exist as a separate entity
and will be
merged into Ibercaja Banco before the end of December 2014.
BCaja3's IDRs are driven by its SRF. The affirmation of these
ratings reflects
Fitch's current belief that the likelihood of support for the
enlarged group is
moderate, in line with that for rated Spanish banks with a
similar size and
deposit market share (estimated by Fitch to represent about 3%
of the total
domestic market). BCaja3's Stable Outlook is based on potential
support from the
state and there is a two-notch difference with the sovereign
rating
(BBB/Negative).
BCaja3's VR has been affirmed at 'b+' and withdrawn. Fitch
considers that given
its acquisition by Ibercaja Banco, BCaja3 can no longer be
viewed as a
standalone entity, as Fitch expects that the integration process
will soon start
to take material shape. Its VR is therefore no longer considered
to be
analytically meaningful.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
BCaja3's Long-term IDR and SRF are sensitive to any change in
Fitch's
assumptions around the willingness of support for Spanish banks,
notably in
light of a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the
implicit state
support for banks in Europe, as demonstrated by a series of
policy and
regulatory initiatives. This might result in Fitch revising SRFs
down, although
the timing and degree of any change would depend on on-going
developments around
support and 'bail in' for eurozone banks. The ratings are also
sensitive to a
change in Spain's ability to provide support, and a downgrade of
Spain would
also put pressure on BCaja3's Long-term IDR and SRF, although a
one-notch
downgrade would not necessarily affect BCaja3's rating.
In addition, BCaja3's IDRs are sensitive to developments in
Ibercaja Banco's
credit profile . Its IDRs could be upgraded if Fitch assigned a
VR to the parent
that was above the current 'BB+' SRF. Should Fitch not have
sufficient
visibility on the creditworthiness of the enlarged Ibercaja
Banco in the next
six months as the integration process further unfolds, BCaja3's
ratings may be
withdrawn.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT
The withdrawal of one of BCaja3's dated subordinated debt issues
at 'CC'
highlights that these securities have been extinguished
following burden-sharing
completion.
Another dated subordinated debt issue of BCaja3 has been
upgraded to 'BB+' from
'CC' as these securities were converted into senior debt
instruments of BCaja3.
Simultaneously, this debt rating has been withdrawn as it is no
longer viewed as
analytically meaningful given that there is only a de minimis
amount
outstanding.
The rating actions are as follows:
BCaja3:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWN; Stable
Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: affirmed at 'b+'; withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; removed from RWN
SRF: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWN
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt (ES0214845010): affirmed at 'CC';
withdrawn
Senior unsecured upon conversion of subordinated lower tier 2
(ES0214845028;
EUR1.240m): upgraded to 'BB+' from 'CC'; withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josep Colomer
Director
+34 93 323 8416
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Josu Fabo
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1513
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012; 'Distressed Debt Exchange Criteria', dated 8 August
2012; 'Rating
FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012;
'Assessing and
Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 5
December 2012; and
'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
