BARCELONA/LONDON, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
NCG Banco, S.A.
(NCG)'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+',
Short-term IDR at 'B',
Support Rating (SR) at '3' and Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'
(SRF). At the same
time, the agency upgraded NCG's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb-'
from 'b+'. The
Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating
actions is
provided at the end of this comment.
The VR has been upgraded to reflect an improvement in the bank's
capital
adequacy ratios, following balance sheet restructuring and
deleveraging.
Profitability is improving slightly but core earnings and asset
quality remain
weak.
NCG was privatised through an auction, concluded in December
2013. Once
regulatory approvals are received, expected by May 2014, Banco
Etcheverria -
Banesco Group will own 88.3% of NCG. The new owners' stated
aim is to focus on
retail banking, particularly in the bank's home region of
Galicia, and to
continue to restructure the bank with a view to boosting
earnings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
NCG's IDRs, Support Rating (SR), Support Rating Floor (SRF) and
senior debt
rating are driven by Fitch's expectation of a moderate
probability of support
from the Spanish state (BBB/Stable) if required. The Long-term
IDR is at its
SRF. The SRF reflects NCG Banco's regional systemic importance
to Spain.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that there is a clear
intention
ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial
institutions in the
EU. This is demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory
and policy
initiatives, including the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD)
and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) (see 'Fitch Revises
Outlooks on 18 EU
Commercial Banks to Negative on Weakening of Support' published
on March 26,
2014 and available at www.fitchratings.com, for more details).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
As the Long-term IDR of NCG Banco is at its SRF, the
sensitivities of its IDRs
and senior debt ratings are predominantly the same as those for
the SRF. A
downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating would put pressure on
NCG's SR and SRF
(and hence IDRs). The SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of
the assumptions
around Spain's ability and propensity to provide timely support
to the group. Of
these, the greatest sensitivity is to progress made in
implementing BRRD and
SRM. Fitch expects to downgrade NCG Banco's SR to '5' and its
SRF to 'No floor'
either during the course 2014 or 1H15. Timing will be influenced
by progress
made on bank resolution legislation.
A downward revision of NCG Banco's SRF would likely trigger a
downgrade of its
Long-term IDR and long-term senior debt ratings to the level of
the bank's VR.
Currently, this would mean a two-notch downgrade to 'BB-' unless
mitigating
factors arise, for example an upgrade of NCG's VR. This is not
Fitch's current
base case.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The upgrade reflects progress made in the implementation of a
restructuring
plan. A portion of the bank's non-core branch network was sold
in 2013. Balance
sheet deleveraging and a slight improvement in profitability are
improving
capital adequacy.
A change in legislation relating to corporation tax, effective
at the outset of
2014, is also boosting the bank's capital ratios. The Fitch core
capital/weighted risks ratio is estimated to have improved to
11.5% at end-2013
(2012: pro-forma 8.9%) following the legislation change.
Nevertheless, Fitch
considers the bank's capital is low, considering that unreserved
impaired
assets, including foreclosed assets, represented around 95% of
equity at
end-2013.
NCG Banco's impaired loans/total loans ratio deteriorated to a
high 18% in 2013
(2012: 14%). The bank maintains loan loss cover at a reasonable
56%. In
addition, a large proportion of restructured loans are already
classified as
either impaired or substandard, which carry loan impairment
reserves.
Nevertheless, Fitch considers NCG Banco's loan quality weak,
which along with
currently limited earnings generation capability, exerts
negative pressure on
the VR.
NCG Banco's funding profile is adequate, having improved
slightly in 2013 to a
loans-to- deposit ratio of 103%. Nevertheless, NCG Banco remains
reliant on
wholesale funding, in particular, sourced from the ECB. NCG
Banco holds a buffer
of unencumbered liquid assets totalling 18% of assets at
end-2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
NCG Banco's VR is sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions
of asset quality
prospects and the potential for developing sustainable core
profits.
Downward pressure could also arise from high future dividend
payments negatively
impacting capital ratios given that the new shareholders will
need to repay by
end-2018 around EUR600m of commitments taken on to fund the
acquisition of the
bank.
The rating actions are as follows:
NCG Banco
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Long-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'B'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Belen Vazquez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1504
Committee Chairperson
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
