BARCELONA, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of Caja Laboral Popular Cooperativa de
Credito (Laboral
Kutxa), Caja Rural de Navarra, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito
(CRN), Grupo
Cooperativo Iberico de Credito (GCI) and Banco Cooperativo
Espanol (BCE) at
'BBB'. The Rating Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Negative.
Fitch also affirmed
the Long-term IDR of Grupo Cooperativo Cajas Rurales Unidas
(Grupo CRU) at 'BB',
Outlook Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LABORAL KUTXA'S, CRN'S, GCI'S AND BCE'S
IDRS, VRS, SUPPORT
RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT
Laboral Kutxa's, CRN's and GCI's IDRs and VRs reflect the
overall resilience of
their financial condition. These cooperatives' problematic
assets are considered
to be fairly well reserved and funding structures are healthy,
held up by stable
retail deposits which, in turn, support comfortable liquidity.
Capitalisation is
generally considered to be adequate, given risk profiles. At the
same time, the
ratings factor in geographical concentrations, modest earnings
and pressure from
the weak prospects for Spain's economy.
BCE's ratings reflect a fairly low risk profile, sound
management and reasonable
capital ratios, adequate liquidity and stable, albeit low,
profitability. BCE is
strategically important to members of the Asociacion Espanola de
Cajas Rurales
(AECR; the Spanish rural cooperatives association) as it
performs certain
central treasury functions. The financial profile of aggregated
AECR member
banks has weakened, but overall it remains adequate. At
end-2012, AECR consisted
of 41 members, with an aggregate equity of EUR4.4bn. GCI and CRN
are members of
AECR.
GCI reported small profits and Laboral Kutxa and CRN reported
net losses in 2012
due to large real estate assets-related impairment charges.
Fitch expects loan
impairment charges (LICs) to normalise in 2013. However,
profitability at the
three entities is expected to remain weak due to the tough
operating environment
and low interest rates.
At end-2012 impaired loan (NPL) ratios at Laboral Kutxa (7.2%)
and CRN (4.4%)
were better than the sector average (10.4%); GCI's NPL ratio, at
11.4%, is
higher, reflecting the weaker regional economy in which it
operates. All three
entities had NPL reserve coverage in excess of 70%, which Fitch
views as
adequate to cover their expected losses in the absence of
further stress. Should
impairments in residential mortgages and SME portfolios escalate
beyond Fitch's
current expectations, loan loss cover and capital ratios will
need to be
reviewed again.
GCI has no reliance on wholesale market funding and its loans to
deposits ratio
(adjusted for securitisations and mediation loans, and deducting
reserves) is a
healthy 87%. Laboral Kutxa and CRN are slightly reliant on
wholesale funding but
report adequate loan to deposit ratios of 113% and 111%,
respectively. Fitch
believes all three entities' liquidity position is comfortable,
especially given
low debt maturities in 2013.
In Fitch's opinion CRN and GCI are adequately capitalised. Fitch
core capital
(FCC)/weighted risks ratios are above 11% at end-2012. Laboral
Kutxa's
FCC/weighted risks ratio reached a far lower 7.8%, negatively
impacted by large
deferred tax assets (DTA) for losses carried forward. This
amount is deducted
from equity for the purposes of calculating FCC. Nevertheless,
Fitch believes
other strengths at Laboral Kutxa, notably the perception that
loan loss reserve
cover is adequate, help offset this weakness. Fitch also expects
FCC to improve
swiftly upon a return to sustained profitability, supported by
the recovery of
DTAs.
BCE acts primarily as an intermediary, acting on behalf of AECR
banks. Its main
activity is to manage liquidity for AECR banks, including
accessing ECB funding
and issuing state-guaranteed debt on their behalf. BCE's
intermediary activities
are largely secured or guaranteed by associated members.
The Negative Outlook on the IDRs of the four entities included
in this comment
mirrors the outlook on Spain's sovereign rating. These entities
operate in the
Spanish markets and ratings are highly correlated.
The Support Ratings (SR) of '3' reflect Fitch's view that there
is a moderate
likelihood of support for these cooperatives from the
authorities, if needed.
Due to their importance in their home regions Fitch has affirmed
Laboral
Kutxa's, CRN's and GCI's Support Rating Floors (SRF) at 'BB'.
BCE's SRF, at
'BB+', is one notch higher reflecting the instrumental role it
plays for the
aggregated AECR member banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - LABORAL KUTXA'S, CRN'S, GCI'S AND BCE's
IDRS, VRS,
SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT
Given the operating environment and the Negative Outlook on the
Spanish
sovereign's ratings, an upgrade of the ratings of Laboral Kutxa,
CRN, GCI and
BCE is unlikely.
Negative pressure on the VRs will arise if asset quality
deteriorates in a more
pronounced manner than expected. Should BCE's role within the
AECR group
diminish considerably or counterparty risk increase
significantly, which is not
Fitch's base case, its VR could be downgraded.
The SRs and SRFs are sensitive to changes in assumptions
concerning either the
propensity or ability of the Spanish authorities to provide
timely support to
the entities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - GRUPO CRU'S IDRS, VRS, SUPPORT RATING,
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs of Grupo CRU are driven by its SRF. Grupo CRU's SR of
'3' reflects
Fitch's opinion that there is a moderate probability that
support from the
Spanish authorities would be forthcoming, if required. This is
due to Grupo
CRU's size (Spain's largest credit cooperative group) within the
credit
cooperative segment and relative importance in its home regions
of Andalusia,
Baleares, Valencia and Murcia, as well as in the Canary Islands.
The VR reflects Grupo CRU's modest earnings, poor asset quality
(NPL ratio of
13% at end-2012), reliance on wholesale funding and capital
ratios which are
considered to be only just adequate by Fitch. Positively, Grupo
CRU's regional
franchise is reasonable and concentration risks by borrower
groups are modest.
Grupo CRU reported losses in 2012, due to large impairment
charges. The entity's
loan loss reserve cover improved to 55% at end-2012, but capital
adequacy
weakened. Grupo CRU's FCC/weighted risks ratio reached 7.4% at
end-2012,
considered only just adequate given its risk profile. Grupo CRU
relies on the
wholesale markets to fund its loan book (net loans to deposit
ratio of 134%).
Its liquidity position is tighter than peers', in Fitch's
opinion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - GRUPO CRU'S IDRS, VRS, SUPPORT RATING,
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT
Upward potential for Grupo CRU's IDRs and VR is limited. An
upgrade of the SRF
is also unlikely, given its regional nature.
Grupo CRU's IDRs are sensitive to a simultaneous downgrade of
the VR and SRF.
The SR and SRF are sensitive to a potential downgrade of the
Spanish sovereign
rating or to a change in Fitch's assumptions regarding the
Spanish authorities'
propensity to support Grupo CRU.
GRUPO CRU AND GCI'S CENTRAL INSTITUTIONS KEY RATING DRIVERS
Grupo CRU and GCI are two banking groups backed by mutual
support mechanisms
managed through central institutions. Fitch has affirmed the
IDRs and SRs of
their central institutions, Cajas Rurales Unidas, Sociedad
Cooperativa de
Credito (CRU) and Caja Rural del Sur, Sociedad Cooperativa de
Credito (CRS),
equalised with those of the groups. This is because the central
institutions
play a strategic role within each group and provide central
treasury functions
to group members. In addition, any potential outside support
provided to the
group will be channelled through the central institution.
The impact, if any, on CRU's and Laboral Kutxa's covered bonds
will be covered
in a separate comment.
The rating actions are as follows:
Grupo CRU
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
CRU
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB-'
Laboral Kutxa
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'F3'
CRN
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
GCI
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
CRS
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
BCE
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
State guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
