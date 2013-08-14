(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sparebank 1
Boligkreditt's
covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch performed a
full review of
the programme, and notably incorporated its update criteria
assumptions for
Norway ('EMEA Criteria Addendum - Norway', dated 29 April 2013
at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bonds' rating is based on Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt's
(S1B:
'A-'/Stable/ 'F2') Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-'
and a D-Cap of
4 (moderate risk), the combination of which enables the mortgage
covered bonds
to be rated up to 'AA' on a probability of default (PD) basis
and 'AAA' after
factoring in stressed recoveries on the covered bonds. The
rating also reflects
the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch gives credit to
(10.8%), which is
above the 'AAA' breakeven OC.
Following the review, the D-Cap of 4 (moderate risk) and the
breakeven OC of
9.60% remain unchanged. The expected loss on the cover pool has
increased to
1.91% from 1.38% in a 'AA' rating scenario. However, this has
been offset by (1)
lower maturity mismatches between the assets in the cover pool
and the
outstanding covered bonds and (2) increased margins on the
assets that were
taken into account in the cash-flow modelling.
The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the moderate risk assessment of the
liquidity gap
and systemic risk and systemic alternative management risk
components, which are
the weakest of the D-Cap components. The cover pool specific
alternative
management component and the privileged derivatives are assessed
as low risk
from a discontinuity point of view and the asset segregation as
very low.
The 12-month extendible maturity on the covered bonds and the
three-month
interest reserve fund drive the liquidity gap and systemic risk
assessment. The
systemic alternative management reflects the challenges faced by
an alternative
manager to make timely payments on the bonds post issuer or
parent company's
default. Regarding the cover pool-specific alternative
management, Fitch has a
positive view of S1B's processes, data delivery and the market
systems used that
will likely lead to a less difficult transition to an
alternative manager than
internally-developed systems.
The expected loss increase is driven by lower calculated
recovery rates on the
pool due to more conservative market value decline (MVD)
assumptions,
implemented as part of the recently published 'EMEA Criteria
Addendum - Norway',
dated 29 April 2013 at www.fitchratings.com. The weighted
average foreclosure
frequency (WAFF) is now 8.31% and the weighted average recovery
rate (WARR) is
77.00% in 'AA' scenario.
The agency takes into account the lowest OC of the past year
(excluding
intra-group exposures) in its analysis, reflecting the issuer's
'F2' Short-term
IDR. The level of OC Fitch relies upon supports 'AA' rating on a
probability of
default (PD) basis and 'AAA' rating considering recoveries given
default.
Fitch has compared the cash flows from the cover pool in a
wind-down situation,
subject to stressed defaults and losses and under the management
of a third
party, to the payments due under the covered bonds. The cover
assets have a
weighted average life of 16.3 years, assuming no prepayments,
and the covered
bonds of 4.5 years.
Given the dynamic nature of the programme, the composition and
credit quality of
the cover pool may change over time. The Fitch breakeven OC for
the covered bond
rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the
cover assets
relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over
time, even in the
absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to
remain stable over
time.
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by 1 notch to 'BBB+' or
lower; or (ii) the
D-Cap decreased by 1 category to 3 (moderate high risk) or
worse; or (iii) the
overcollateralization (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis
decreased below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC of 9.60%. The Outlook
on the covered
bonds' rating is Stable, which reflects the Stable Outlook on
Sparebank 1 IDR
and the Norwegian mortgage sector (see "2013 Outlook: European
Structured
Finance" dated 19 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Despoina Pilidou
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1466
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Lukas Platzer
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1589
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20
3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
Sept 2012,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013, 'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinance Stress
Addendum' dated 3 June 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss
Criteria', dated 6
June 2013 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Norway' dated 29 April
2012 are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA Criteria Addendum â€“ Norway
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Amended
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
