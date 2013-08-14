(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sparebanken
Vest
Boligkreditt's (SV: 'A-'/Stable/ 'F2') covered bond programme at
'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook. The rating has subsequently been withdrawn
because the agency
will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the
rating as the issuer
has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch
will no longer
provide a rating or analytical coverage for SV's mortgage
covered bonds.
As of March 2013, SV's outstanding mortgage covered bonds
amounted to NOK34.4bn
secured by a cover pool amounting to NOK40.6bn (excluding
intra-group
exposures).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Despoina Pilidou
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1466
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Lukas Platzer
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1589
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20
3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
Sept 2012,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013, 'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinance Stress
Addendum' dated 3 June 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss
Criteria', dated 6
June 2013 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Norway' dated 29 April
2013 are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
