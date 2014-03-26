(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Support
Rating Floors
(SRF) of 61 European banks and the Support Ratings (SR) of 63
European banks as
well as the SRs and SRFs of three South African banks. A full
list of rating
actions is available by clicking the link above. All other
issuer level, debt
level ratings and Outlooks of these issuers are unaffected.
Although Fitch has
affirmed the SRs and SRFs, most of these ratings are likely to
be revised
downwards within the next one to two years as further progress
is made in
implementing the legislative and practical aspects of enabling
effective
resolution frameworks.
All of the banks' Long-term IDRs and long-term senior debt
ratings are in line
with their Viability Ratings (VR), which measure a bank's
intrinsic
creditworthiness. Consequently, provided their VRs are not
downgraded in the
meantime, any downward revision of SRs or SRFs will have no
impact on these
banks' Long-term IDRs or Long-term senior debt ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SRs AND SRFs
Systemic importance is a key driver of the SRs and SRFs in every
instance,
although the rationale (eg, national, international, regional,
product line)
varies by bank. This and other key rating drivers that drive the
current SRs and
SRFs are listed in the attached spreadsheet.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SRs AND SRFs
The ratings are sensitive to a weakening in Fitch's assumptions
around either
the ability or propensity of relevant sovereigns to provide
timely support.
Of these, the greatest sensitivity is to a weakening of support
propensity in
respect of further progress being made in addressing both the
legislative and
the practical impediments to effective bank resolution. In the
EU, where the
extent of existing legislative powers and the practical
complexity of applying
resolution tools vary by country, this will mainly occur through
national
implementation of the provisions of the Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive
(BRRD), which has been tabled for a vote by the European
Parliament next month.
Most of BRRD's provisions have to be in place by end-2014, where
not already
available. Only the bail-in tool (currently in place in the UK
and Cyprus, for
example) has a later, 1 January 2016 deadline. Resolution and
supervisory powers
will be enhanced in order to address practical impediments to
resolution. While
extraordinary support for banks will still be possible after
implementation of
the provisions of BRRD, the hurdles to provide support will be
higher.
In Banking Union countries, the Single Supervisory Mechanism
will reduce
national influence over supervision and licensing decisions in
favour of the
European Central Bank (ECB). Reaching political consensus on the
Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM) was more troublesome than was the
case with BRRD.
While still involving multiple parties in resolution decisions,
the SRM will
result in a dilution of national influence over resolution
decisions.
Overall, Fitch's base case is that sufficient progress is likely
to have been
made for most banks' SRs to be downgraded to '5' and for most
banks' SRFs to be
revised downwards to 'No Floor' within the next one to two
years, as indicated
in the attached spreadsheet. At this stage, this is likely to be
later 2014 or
in 1H15, but this could change and could vary by country. The
timing will be
influenced by Fitch's continuing analysis of progress made on
bank resolution
and could also be influenced by idiosyncratic events, for
example should there
be risks to the availability of sovereign support for a bank
that is likely to
meet the conditions for resolution during 2014, whether as part
of an asset
quality review or another event.
Fitch's definition of a '5' SR is 'A bank for which there is a
possibility of
external support, but it cannot be relied upon'. Higher SRs
indicate that
extraordinary support, in Fitch's opinion, is 'probable' to
varying extents.
A small number of systemically important banks in Sweden and
Norway are the main
exceptions to the '5'/'No Floor' base case. This is because
Fitch believes that
support for such banks, while likely to be less certain within
the next one to
two years, is still likely to be highly probable, meaning SRs
are likely to be
downgraded to '2' and SRFs revised to 'BBB-' for the countries'
largest banks.
As an EU member country, Sweden is subject to the requirements
of BRRD. However,
the country was notable in its desire for flexibility in the
application of
BRRD, in part because of its experience of cleaning up banks in
its 1990s
crisis, but also because it has a concentrated, largely
homogenous banking
sector that relies on attracting international and foreign
currency funding. For
this reason, prudential requirements for its banks are very high
(and the banks
are among the highest rated by Fitch on its VR scale). In
maintaining control
over supervision and resolution decisions, Sweden has more
flexibility to
interpret and apply BRRD than Banking Union member countries,
for example.
However, Sweden is bound by EU State Aid rules, meaning it does
not have full
control over support decisions.
Norway is not an EU member country and has done little so far to
update its bank
resolution framework, but Fitch's base case is that it will
broadly follow
Sweden and that it will look to adopt a flexible approach to
bank
support/resolution decisions for its largest banks. For a small
number of
regional Norwegian banks, existing SRs (3) and SRFs (BB+) are
unlikely to be
affected unless Norway adopts a much less flexible approach to
resolution than
Fitch currently anticipates.
Euroclear Bank and Clearstream Banking, Luxembourg are both
subject to BRRD but
also carry out important financial market infrastructure
functions, on which
resolution thinking is less advanced than is the case for
commercial banks.
While Fitch's base case is that our sovereign support
assumptions for the banks
are likely to weaken, it is possible that they may not weaken to
the same extent
(ie, SRF of 'No Floor') as is the case for most commercial banks
in the EU.
In South Africa, a proposal for resolution legislation has been
submitted for
public consultation, which is likely to be implemented by
end-2015. While
enhanced resolution legislation will give the South African
authorities the
tools to enact resolution and signifies a reduced propensity to
support, Fitch
considers that South Africa will still have more flexibility to
support banks
than most countries in the EU, for example. For this reason,
Fitch does not
expect any change in banks' SRs by the end of one to two years.
However, SRFs
are likely ultimately to be revised down modestly to 'BB-'.
SHORT-TERM IDRS AND RATINGS
All other ratings are unaffected by today's rating actions.
Where Short-term
IDRs and short-term debt ratings are at cross-over points (ie,
F1+/F1 where
IDRs/VRs are A+/a+; F1/F2 where IDRs/VRs are A-/a-; and F2/F3
where IDRs/VRs are
BBB/bbb), these ratings would only be affected by downward
revisions of SRFs if
banks' liquidity profiles and access at the time warrant the
lower of the two
rating options. Fitch notes that in general, banks' liquidity
profiles and
access have been strengthening, reducing this risk.
The topic of bank resolution is explored in more detail in a
Special Report
entitled 'Sovereign Support for Banks: Rating Path
Expectations', which will be
published shortly on www.fitchratings.com
Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support
for banks and give
an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT.
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
Contact details for the Primary and Secondary Analyst for each
institution and
for the Committee Chairperson are included in the attached
spreadsheet.
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
