(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed
Housing Development
Finance Corporation Bank of Sri Lanka's (HDFC) National
Long-Term Rating at
'BBB(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously
withdrawn the
ratings on HDFC's LKR195m senior unsecured redeemable debentures
as they have
been repaid.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HDFC's rating reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank would
receive
extraordinary support from the state, if needed, given the state
effectively
holds 51% of the bank. It also reflects Fitch's view of the
bank's quasi-policy
role in supporting the state's initiatives to develop more
housing for low and
middle-income families. However, the potential for state
support is lower than
for larger state-owned banks in Sri Lanka due to HDFC's lower
systemic
importance.
The state holds its stake in HDFC through the National Housing
Development
Authority (49.7%), a state-owned corporation that is tasked with
formulating and
implementing the national housing policy, the Condominium
Management Authority
(0.46%) and the Urban Development Authority (0.46%). HDFC's
board is appointed
by the Ministry of Finance, with the majority of board members
representing
state institutions. The bank has the authority to grant to
members of the
Employees Provident Fund (EPF) housing loans that are secured
against the
borrowers' EPF balances. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka annually
reimburses HDFC
the instalments of EPF-backed loans that are in arrears for over
three months.
These loans support HDFC's capital adequacy because they carry a
zero risk
weighting as a result of their collateral. EPF-backed housing
loans accounted
for 36.8% of total loans at end September 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in Fitch's expectation of state support to HDFC through
a weakening of
the linkages with the state, including a dilution of state's
majority ownership
of the bank or a revision of Fitch's view of HDFC's policy role,
could result in
a downgrade of the ratings.
The ratings will also be sensitive to changes in HDFC's profile
if it merges
with or is acquired by another bank as part of industry
consolidation that the
Central Bank of Sri Lanka has set out in its master plan for the
financial
sector.
HDFC was established as a building society in 1984. It was
converted into a
government corporation in 2000 and then into a regulated
licensed specialised
bank in 2003.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Nayantara Bandaranayake
+ 94 11 254 1900
Analyst
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Center Colombo 01
Secondary Analyst
Rukshana Thalagodapitiya
Vice President
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30
October 2013, and
'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
