(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Sri Lanka-based HNB
Assurance PLC's (HNBA) National Insurer Financial Strength Rating and National
Long-Term rating at 'A(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
The ratings reflect HNBA's comfortable capitalisation, in terms of regulatory
solvency and Fitch's risk-based capital computations, its sustained
profitability and modest market share. The ratings also reflect Fitch's
expectation of support from HNBA's parent, Hatton National Bank PLC
(AA-(lka)/Stable), if required. HNBA is 60% owned by HNB and is strategically
important to its parent, providing its customers with access to an additional
product range through bancassurance.
HNBA was established as a composite insurer in 2001 and accounted for less than
3% of industry assets at end-2012. As a new entrant to the domestic insurance
industry which is dominated by a few large companies, HNBA has found it
challenging to gain significant increases in market share. In 2012, its life
market share increased marginally to 4% (2011: 3.7%).
Competition in the non-life sector continues to be intense with many small
players striving to achieve critical mass. HNBA defended its prices and
consequently suffered a loss in market share. HNBA intends to approach non-life
pricing more aggressively than in the past year, without undermining
profitability. Fitch expects competition in non-life to continue, as insurers
seek to build up critical mass ahead of the compulsory segregation in 2015 of
the life and non-life businesses.
HNBA's regulatory solvency ratio for the life business declined to 2.28x (2011:
2.89x) due to a growth in regular premium products but for the non-life business
improved to 3.48x (2011: 3.15x) due to a significant increase in profit combined
with low premium growth. Fitch expects premium growth to push the ratios down
marginally in 2013, yet remain comfortably within the regulatory requirement,
supported by bottom line profitability and by a conservative policy of
maintaining low credit-risk investments.
The company holds a competitive advantage in tapping the customer base of HNB,
the fourth-largest commercial bank in Sri Lanka with an extensive branch network
across the country. The two companies share the HNB franchise and HNBA has
bancassurance units at 142 HNB branches. As a low cost distribution network this
channel plays a vital role in management efforts to increase scale while keeping
a tight control on expenses.
HNBA takes a prudent policy towards investments, with government securities
representing 57% and 48% of total investments undertaken by its life and
non-life businesses at end-2012. Fitch takes a positive view of a further
decline in its exposure to equity investments in the non-life fund to 3% (2011:
4%) and life fund to 4% (2011: 6%).
For 2012 HNBA's loss ratio improved slightly to 68% (2011: 69%) and consequently
the combined ratio fell to 102% (2011: 103%). Fitch expects further improvements
in the combined ratio to be challenging given the intense price competition in
the non-life business. Profit after tax increased by 43% in 2012, primarily due
to growth in investment income.
Rating Sensitivities
HNBA's rating could be upgraded if it is able to increase its market share in
both life and non-life, whereby each business will have independently achieved
critical mass, while maintaining profitability and capitalisation at current
levels.
Conversely, a weakening in the solvency ratio to below 1.5x in life and non-life
or an increase in the combined ratio above 110% on a sustained basis could
result in a downgrade. A weakening in HNBA's perceived strategic importance to
HNB, a significant reduction in the latter's shareholding in HNBA or a weakening
of HNB's credit profile could also result in a negative rating action.