Oct 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Sampath Bank PLC's (SB) National Long-Term Rating
at 'AA-(lka)' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed SB's subordinated debentures
at 'A+(lka)'.
Key Rating Drivers
The National Rating reflects SB's expanding domestic franchise and modest
financial profile.
Fitch believes that SB's asset quality may weaken in 2013, in line with its
expectation for the sector, but would continue to compare well against most
'AA(lka)' category-rated private bank peers. Similar to the trend seen across
the sector, non-performing loans (NPLs) from pawning advances (gold-backed
loans) have been rising, contributing to more than half of the increase in SB's
NPLs in H113.
SB's exposure to global gold prices remained high compared with its private bank
peers. SB's pawning advances accounted for 22% of its loans at end-H113. This
resulted from an aggressive expansion of this loan book since 2009. The
loan-to-value ratio on pawning advances has been reduced, increasing the buffer
against any further declines in gold prices. Management intends to gradually
reduce such exposure in the loan book.
Fitch expects SB's provision coverage to remain healthy in a local context.
Reserves for impaired loans (individual and collective) accounted for 3.2% of
loans at end-2012 which compared well against peers. The increase in loan
impairment charges in H113 included provisions of close to LKR1bn against its
pawning advances in H113.
SB's Fitch core capital ratio reduced from 12.9% to 11.1% at end-H113 after
increasing the risk weight on pawning advances to 50%, and increasing the risk
weight on government securities denominated in foreign currency to 100% from 0%,
which is considered satisfactory for the current rating level. Profitability is
likely to be pressured by a potential contraction in net interest margin (NIM),
increased credit costs and high operating costs, which is less supportive of
equity accretion. Management indicates that internal earnings retention will
remain the main source of equity accretion.
SB's current and savings accounts base (32% of total deposits at end- H113)
continues to lag behind larger commercial bank peers. Its loans/deposits ratio
remained high (92% at end-H113) but is similar to the ratio of most peers.
The subordinated debt is rated one notch lower than the issuer rating to reflect
its gone-concern loss-absorption quality in the event of a liquidation, in line
with Fitch's criteria for rating such securities.
Rating Sensitivities
SB's ability to establish and sustain an enhanced franchise alongside credit
metrics commensurate with higher-rated domestic peers could result in an
upgrade. However, this is less likely over the medium term, given SB's higher
risk profile relative to higher-rated peers and challenging economic conditions.
SB could be downgraded if there is an increase in risk appetite, for instance
through aggressive lending or weakening of underwriting standards that can put
pressure on its credit profile. Fitch would also consider negative rating action
on SB in case of a substantial and sustained decline in asset quality that may
exert pressure on its capitalisation.
The subordinated debt rating will move in tandem with the long-term rating.
Established in 1986, SB ranks as the fifth-largest local commercial bank in Sri
Lanka. SB's single-largest shareholder is Vallibel One PLC (VO), an investment
holding company with 14.97% of the bank's voting equity at end-H113.