Sept 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed SSE PLC's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A-'with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed SSE's senior unsecured debt at 'A-', the
Short-term IDR at 'F2' and subordinated notes at 'BBB'.
The ratings affirmation reflects SSE's largely regulated and resilient cash flow
profile as well as stability and visibility for the remainder of the electricity
distribution, electricity transmission & gas distribution price controls, though
the former may change after April 2015. While SSE utilises all its gearing
headroom, a third of capex is uncommitted and scrip dividends alleviate cash
flow pressure supporting the Stable Outlook despite pressures in thermal
generation. SSE is well funded for FY14.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
Regulated Base, Resilient Business
With 41% of EBITDA from regulated networks and 25% from quasi-regulated
renewables in FY13, SSE has a substantial regulated earnings base, offsetting
earnings volatility in generation that faces structural pressures on margins.
SSE also faces commodity risk as a major player in the UK & Irish power supply
markets, though this is partly hedged by renewables.
Regulatory Change Due
Under the new price control for electricity distribution, starting in April
2015, new asset depreciation lives will be lengthened to 45 years on a
straight-line basis, with negative cash flow implications. There may be an
impact on cash flows in the segment depending on transitional arrangements. We
also expect tougher outputs compared to the previous price control and a lower
allowed return, offset by additional incentives. However, with electricity
transmission and gas distribution, SSE regulatory risk is diversified.
Uncertain UK Government Energy Policy
Aspects of UK Government's Energy Market Reform remain uncertain, effectively
deferring capex in generation & renewables. Recent Government capacity market
proposals would not take effect before 2018 and thus do not offer support to
existing thermal generators at the time of weak spark spreads, including for
SSE. Market balancing proposals may alleviate the issue only modestly. Likewise,
although the Government has issued proposals for remuneration of new renewables
by contracts for difference (CFD), the level of detail underpinning the
contracts is not yet sufficient to make final investment decisions. Overall
increases in household energy bills may affect political risk and operating
environment for UK utilities.
High Dividend Policy & Credit Metrics
SSE's strategy includes sustained real growth in the dividend payable to
shareholders. SSE is targeting annual above RPI increases in the dividend from
2013-14 onwards and it appears that this strategy is unlikely to change. This is
partly offset by a regular scrip take-up (2012-13 was 33%), but still means that
SSE utilises all gearing headroom. Fitch's projections of around 4.0x funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage and minimum FFO adjusted fixed charge
cover of around 3.5x are commensurate with ratings guidelines.
Adequate Liquidity
At March 2013, the group held GBP538.7m in cash & equivalents and had available
an undrawn revolver of GBP1.3bn. SSE has also secured additional bank facilities
of GBP650m, which have been drawn as term loans, and issued bonds after year end
for GBP520m equivalent. Considering a forecast financing need of around GBP550m
in FY14 plus debt maturities of GBP1.5bn, the company is well funded. In FY15
Fitch projects negative free cash flow at around GBP350m but there are no
significant debt maturities. However, the company may access further funding in
order to keep with the board's policy to have committed borrowings and
facilities equal to at least 105% of forecast borrowings on a rolling six month
basis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
-Although currently unlikely, FFO adjusted net leverage of 3.0x and FFO fixed
charge cover of 4.5x, on a sustainable basis.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
-Following recent mid-sized acquisitions of Endesa Ireland & the Sean gas field,
larger sized acquisitions, if debt funded, could lead to negative rating action.
-FFO adjusted net leverage of more than 4.0x and FFO fixed charge cover below
3.0x, on a sustainable basis.