KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating actions reflect the following:
--Fitch expects leverage (total debt/EBITDA) of 2.4 times (x) at
June 28, 2014
to decline to 1.4x-1.5x during the next 12 - 18 months.
--The stabilizing domestic cardiac rhythm management (CRM)
market, new product
introductions and emerging market strength support an
expectation of low- to
mid-single-digit revenue growth during 2014 and 2015.
--Fitch believes STJ's focus on cost control and improving its
sales mix will
partially offset the negative effect that pricing and excise
taxes will have on
margins.
--Moderate sales growth and modestly pressured margins should
drive 2014 free
cash flow (FCF) of $750 million to $850 million.
--Fitch expects STJ will balance acquisitions, share repurchases
and dividends
with a credit profile supportive of an 'A' rating.
--STJ is anticipated to maintain adequate liquidity through cash
balances,
reliably positive FCF and ready access to the credit markets.
HIGH LEVERAGE TO DECLINE
Fitch expects STJ will decrease leverage to 1.4x-1.5x during the
next 12 - 18
months through increased EBITDA and meaningful debt reduction.
Continued
improving operational performance should provide for EBITDA
growth as well as
increased cash generation. Current leverage of approximately
2.4x is largely the
result of acquisitions and to a lesser extent share repurchases.
REVENUE GROWTH EXPECTED IN ALL BUSINESS SEGMENTS
Fitch expects STJ to generate low- to mid-single-digit revenue
growth during the
next 12-24 months. New product introductions, expansion into
faster growing
product- and geographic markets, stabilization of the cardiac
rhythm market and
two favorable facilities re-inspections by the FDA should more
than offset the
negative effect of a weak domestic economic environment and the
relatively
austere European markets.
STJ has recently launched, or expects to launch in the near
term, devices in all
four of its business segments [Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM),
Atrial
Fibrillation (AF), Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation
(NM)]. A number of
these are differentiated by their clinical effectiveness and
safety profiles, as
well as by the ability to reduce medical costs compared to
competing devices.
Fitch believes the company's new product development and
commercialization
efforts will continue to support favorable pricing and
potentially incremental
market share gains.
While markets outside of the three developed markets of U.S.,
Europe and Japan
account for only 16% of total firm sales in 2013, their
contribution has
increased from roughly 13% in 2011. STJ's annual growth rate in
the three
developed markets from 2011 to 2013 was a negative 2%, compared
to a growth rate
of 6% for its other markets. Fitch expects positive growth rates
to return to
the developed markets; however, growth in the other markets will
likely continue
to outperform the developed markets.
CRM demand has somewhat stabilized despite a continued a weak
employment
environment, and STJ's recently introduced quadripolar leads
have enabled the
company to capture share. The negative effect on volumes from a
January 2011
Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) article
suggesting the
implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) are overused has
likely run its
course.
MARGIN HEADWINDS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY COST CONTROL AND MIX
Fitch forecasts incrementally stressed margins for STJ, given a
number of
persistent headwinds. While STJ margins have remained relatively
strong, owing
to mix shift to newer, higher margin devices and its ongoing
focus on cost
control, a more challenging hospital reimbursement environment
and the ACA
excise tax should modestly offset the supporting trends. Longer
term, Fitch
expects that the company will incrementally improve its margins
through
continued gains in efficiency and favorable mix shifts (product
and geographic).
RELIABLE FCF
Fitch believes that increasing revenue with modestly pressured
margins will
result in STJ generating $750 million - $850 million of annual
FCF (cash flow
from operations minus capital expenditures of roughly $230
million and dividends
of roughly $300 million) during the next two years. Cash
generation should be
sufficient to fund targeted acquisitions and moderate share
repurchases.
TARGETED ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES LIKELY
Fitch believes that STJ will remain acquisitive, focusing on
companies or device
platforms that offer innovation and growth, as technological
advancement in the
device sector is still relatively fragmented. Share repurchases
will likely
continue, especially in the absence of viable acquisition
targets. The company's
recently instituted cash dividend may moderate the level of
share repurchases.
Fitch expects STJ will balance its transactions within the
context of
maintaining a credit profile supportive of its 'A' ratings.
PLANO AND SYLMAR FACILITIES APPROVED TO PRODUCE NEW DEVICES
STJ has allayed concerns regarding device production
for its CRM and NM business. During the past few months, the
company has
resolved the manufacturing issues that have slowed new product
approvals at two
of its facilities in Sylmar, CA and Plano, TX. The FDA has
greenlighted both
facilities to produce new devices following recent
re-inspections. The Sylmar
facility manufactures CRM devices, such as Durata and Optim,
while the Plano
facility makes NM devices.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY ANTICIPATED
At June 28, 2014, STJ had adequate liquidity, comprised of
approximately $1.58
billion in cash plus short-term marketable securities and
roughly $114 million
(net of $1,336 million commercial paper borrowings) in
availability on its $1.5
billion bank revolving credit facility, which expires in May
2018. STJ generated
approximately $641 million in FCF (net of $196 million of
capital expenditures
and $292 million of dividends) during latest 12 months (LTM),
ended June 30,
2014.
The company had approximately $4.2 billion in debt with
(excluding $1,336
million in commercial paper outstanding) approximately $64
million maturing in
2014, $500 million in 2015, $500 million in 2016 and $1,805
million thereafter.
Fitch expects the vast majority of STJ's maturities will be
refinanced with its
ample access to credit markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include the following:
--Fitch does not anticipate an upgrade in the near to
intermediate term.
--However, STJ would need to commit to and operate with leverage
stronger than
1.3x-1.4x while maintaining relatively stable operations and
solid FCF, in order
for Fitch to consider a positive rating action.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include the following:
--Debt sustained above 1.6x-1.7x EBITDA without the prospect for
timely
deleveraging.
--This could result from a scenario in which revenue and margins
are
significantly stressed (more than Fitch anticipates); resulting
FCF weakens; and
capital deployment not being adjusted to reduce the company's
need for debt
financing.
--As such, significant debt-financed share repurchases or
acquisitions in the
near term would likely prompt a negative rating action, given
the limited
flexibility associated with the company's current leverage.
RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed STJ's ratings as follows:
--IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured bank debt at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
