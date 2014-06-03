(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ratings
for STAG
Industrial, Inc. and its operating partnership STAG Industrial
Operating
Partnership, L.P. (hereafter STAG or the company) as follows:
STAG Industrial, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--$139 million preferred stock at 'BB'.
STAG Industrial Operating Partnership, L.P.
--$200 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility at
'BBB-';
--$300 million senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB-'.
The agency also assigned an initial IDR for STAG Industrial
Operating
Partnership, L.P. at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect STAG's credit strengths, which include low
leverage and
strong fixed charge coverage for the rating, excellent
liquidity, a sizable
unencumbered asset pool and improving access to capital,
including unsecured
private placements and term loans and common equity via ATM
programs.
These credit positives are balanced by the company's portfolio
concentration in
secondary industrial markets and short operating history as a
public company.
The Positive Outlook reflects the upward momentum in STAG's
credit profile,
including rapid organizational growth, improving fixed-charge
coverage and
enhanced access to unsecured debt capital - all in the context
of leverage
sustaining in the low 5.0x range.
Fitch acknowledges that STAG has achieved many of the rating
sensitivities it
has identified as potentially leading to positive ratings
momentum. However,
Fitch has maintained its Positive Rating Outlook pending
additional seasoning in
the company's operating portfolio and metrics. Specifically, the
agency will
watch closely for evidence of stabilization in the company's
same-store net
operating income (NOI) growth following a period of
unanticipated weakness
during most of 2013.
Internal Growth to Stabilize and Improve
STAG's cash same-store NOI declined for the TTM ended March 31,
2014 including
year-over-year decreases of 1.5% in second quarter 2013 (2Q'13),
5.5% decline in
3Q'13, 0.7% in 4Q'13 and 4.9% in 1Q'14. The company attributes
the same-store
weakness to unusually low tenant retention due to a period of
heightened
corporate change and, to a lesser extent, the harsh winter
weather in recent
quarters.
Fitch notes that the company has replaced some of the larger
tenant vacancies,
including the loss of Brown Shoe at its Sun Prairie, WI, asset
that was
backfilled with minimal downtime. However, free rent granted
under selected
replacement tenant leases has been a near-term drag on cash same
store NOI
growth that should abate as these concessions burn off.
Fitch projects same store NOI growth of 0.5% in 2014, 2.9% in
2015 and 3.3% in
2016 improved occupancy and positive GAAP rent spreads for new
and renewal
leases. The agency's projections assume stabilization and
improvement in the
company's tenant retention ratios during the second half of 2014
through 2016,
towards a more normalized level of between 70% and 80%.
Low Leverage
STAG's leverage was 5.1 times (x) based on an annualized run
rate of STAG's
recurring operating EBITDA for the quarter ending March 31,
2014, which is
strong for the 'BBB-' rating. This compares with 5.5x on an
annualized basis for
the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2013 and 5.2x for the quarter ending
March 31, 2013.
Adjusting 1Q'14 earnings for the impact of partial period
acquisitions would
reduce STAG's leverage to 5.0x. Fitch's projections anticipate
that the company
will sustain leverage of approximately 5.0x during the next
three years on an
annualized basis that includes a full-year's impact of earnings
from projected
acquisitions.
Small Size But Improving Access to Capital
Fitch views STAG's announced sale of $100 million of private
placement unsecured
notes as an important milestone in the company's transition to a
predominantly
unsecured borrowing strategy that evidences broader access to
unsecured debt
capital. Prior to the company's inaugural private unsecured
notes placement,
STAG's unsecured borrowings were limited to three bank term
loans, as well as
drawdowns under the company's unsecured revolver. However, Fitch
continues to
view STAG as a relatively unseasoned unsecured bond issuer
pending further
private placement issuance.
Strong Fixed-Charge Coverage
Fitch expects the company's fixed charge coverage to sustain in
the low 3.0x
through 2016. The low interest rate environment and higher
capitalization rates
on class B industrial properties in secondary markets should
allow STAG to
continue deploying capital on a strong spread investing basis.
STAG's fixed
charge coverage was 3.2x for the quarter ended March 31, 2014
and 3.2x and 2.6x
for the years ending Dec. 31, 2013 and 2012, respectively.
Excellent Liquidity
STAG had 89% availability under its $200 million unsecured
revolving credit
facility as of March 31, 2014 and no debt maturities until 2016.
Moreover,
STAG's unencumbered assets, defined as unencumbered net
operating income (NOI)
(as calculated in accordance with the company's seven-year
unsecured term loan
agreement) divided by a stressed capitalization rate of 10%,
covered its
unsecured debt by 2.8x in 1Q'14, which is strong for the current
ratings. The
company's substantial unencumbered asset pool is a source of
contingent
liquidity that enhances STAG's credit profile.
Straightforward Business Model
STAG has not made investments in ground-up development or
unconsolidated joint
venture partnerships. The absence of these items helps simplify
the company's
business model, improve financial reporting transparency and
reduce potential
contingent liquidity claims, which Fitch views positively. While
the company may
selectively pursue the acquisition of completed build-to-suit
(BTS) development
projects in the future, Fitch would anticipate only a moderate
amount of such
activity by STAG on an ongoing basis. Moreover, Fitch views the
acquisition of
completed BTS development projects as lower risk given the
inherent
non-speculative nature of this activity.
Strong Management
Fitch views management favorably due to its successful track
record in executing
its single-tenant industrial portfolio acquisition strategy, as
well as its
extensive real estate capital markets experience. The company's
recent
announcement that Geoff Jervis will replace Greg Sullivan as its
Chief Financial
Officer will not result in a change in financial policies. Fitch
anticipates
that Mr. Jervis will continue to broaden STAG's unsecured debt
base beyond bank
debt and that the company will remain committed to its
low-leverage strategy.
Secondary Market Locations
STAG's strategy centers on the acquisition of individual Class
B, single tenant
industrial properties (warehouse/distribution and manufacturing
assets)
predominantly in secondary markets throughout the United States
by sourcing
third party purchases and structured sale-leasebacks. Such
transactions
typically range in price from $5 million to $50 million and have
higher going-in
yields, stronger internal rates of return, and less competition
from other
buyers. The company has only minimal exposure to what are
traditionally
considered the 'core' U.S. industrial and logistics markets,
which include
Chicago, Los Angeles/Inland Empire, Dallas - Fort Worth, Atlanta
and New
York/Northern New Jersey. Fitch views this as a credit negative
given superior
liquidity characteristics for industrial assets in 'core'
markets - both in
terms of financing and transactions.
Limited Public Company Track Record
STAG has a limited track record as a public company, having gone
public in
2Q'11. This track record is balanced by 1) the homogeneity of
industrial
properties, 2) management's prior experience successfully
managing STAG's
predecessor as a private company that dates back to 2004 and 3)
management's
extensive real estate and capital markets experience.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between STAG's IDR and preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for a U.S. REIT with an IDR of
'BBB-'. These
preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss
absorption elements
that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a
corporate default.
Positive Outlook
The Positive Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation for
stabilization and
improvement in the company's cash same-store NOI growth over the
rating horizon,
coupled with Fitch's expectation that STAG will maintain
leverage and
fixed-charge coverage of approximately 5.0x and 3.0x on a run
rate basis,
metrics that are consistent with a 'BBB' IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on STAG's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Stabilization, followed by sustained improvement in STAG's
tenant retention
and same-store NOI growth;
--Continued access to the unsecured bond market;
--Fitch's expectation for leverage calculated on an annualized
basis adjusted
for acquisitions to sustain below 5.5x (leverage was 5.0x as of
March 31, 2014);
--Fitch's expectation for fixed charge coverage to sustain above
3.0x (coverage
was 3.0x as of March 31, 2014).
The following factors may have a negative impact on the
company's ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation for leverage sustaining above 6.5x;
--Fixed charge coverage sustaining below 2.0x;
--A meaningful increase in the percentage of STAG's encumbered
assets relative
to gross assets.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen N. Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
