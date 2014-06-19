(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Stanbic IBTC Holding Company Plc's (SIBTCH) National Long-term rating at 'AAA(nga)' and National Short-term rating at 'F1+(nga)'. The affirmation follows Fitch's rating action on South African banks on 17 June 2014, where the agency revised the Outlook on Standard Bank Group Limited's (SBG) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the rating at 'BBB' (See "Fitch Revises Outlook on 4 South African Banks to Negative" dated 17 June 2014). SBG is SIBTCH's ultimate parent, with a 53.2% ownership. KEY RATING DRIVERS -NATIONAL RATINGS SIBTCH's ratings are based on parent support. Nigeria is an important market for SBG and Fitch views SIBTCH as a strategically important subsidiary, underpinned by high integration with the parent group. RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS SIBTCH's ratings are sensitive to Fitch assessment of the willingness or ability of SBG to provide support to SIBTCH. At the current level, the ratings could withstand a downgrade of up to three notches of SBG's 'BBB' IDR as Nigeria's Country Ceiling of 'BB-' is currently four notches lower. Contact: Primary Analyst Bjorn Norrman Director +44 20 3530 1330 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 20 3530 1618 Committee Chairperson Jens Hallen Senior Director +44 20 3530 1326 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1003, Email: Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria dated 31 January 2014 and National Scale Ratings Criteria dated 30 October 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Exposure Draft here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.