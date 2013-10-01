(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of StanCorp Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) at 'BBB+' and the
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of its subsidiaries, Standard
Insurance Company
and Standard Life Insurance Company of New York at 'A'. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Today's affirmation reflects continued challenges in terms of
SFG's overall
operating profitability, although Fitch acknowledges continued
performance
improvement in the first half of 2013. The affirmation also
reflects the
company's good competitive position in the group life and
disability market,
acceptable capitalization and essentially stable financial
leverage.
SFG's historically favorable earnings, driven by its group
long-term disability
(LTD) and group life insurance business, have weakened in recent
years due to a
competitive market environment and poor economic conditions. SFG
reported pretax
operating income of $192 million in 2012, down modestly from
$198 million in
2011. In the first half of 2013, the company reported pretax
operating income of
$143 million, up significantly from $75 million for the same
period in 2012,
with the improvement driven by lower operating expenses and a
lower group
insurance benefit ratio. The benefit ratio for the company's
group insurance
business, its primary earnings driver, has increased in each of
the past five
years from 73.6% in 2008 to 83.9% in 2012, but improved
significantly to 82.1%
in the first half of 2013.
SFG's statutory total adjusted capital increased 6% in 2012 to
$1.38 billion,
and the NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratio of its insurance
subsidiaries
improved to 364% from 327% in 2011. Fitch estimates the 2011
ratio benefited
approximately 15 points from a reinsurance agreement executed at
the end of the
year and another 25 points by an expansion of that contract in
2012.
SFG's ratings are supported by the company's adequate balance
sheet fundamentals
and solid competitive position in the U.S. group insurance
market. The company's
balance sheet fundamentals reflect strong asset quality, good
risk-adjusted
capitalization, and reasonable financial leverage. SFG's total
financing and
commitments ratio was approximately 0.3x and financial leverage
was 23% at June
30, 2013.
Fitch believes that SFG's insurance subsidiaries maintain a
high-quality bond
portfolio. Below investment grade (BIG) bonds accounted for only
6% of the fixed
maturity portfolio or a low 27% of total adjusted capital (TAC)
at Dec. 31,
2012. Market values of SFG's fixed maturity investments continue
to improve with
the investment market, bringing gross unrealized losses down to
just $4 million
and gross unrealized gains up to $588 million at year-end 2012.
The speed and
amount of recovery reflects the conservative nature of SFG's
bond portfolio and
the relatively low amount of financial sector securities.
While SFG's commercial mortgage portfolio allocation of
approximately 40% of
total invested assets at Dec. 31, 2012 is much higher than the
industry average,
Fitch believes it is complementary to the company's stable
liability structure,
despite its lower liquidity relative to publicly traded bonds.
Commercial
mortgage loan loss experience, although heightened during the
financial crisis,
has improved significantly in recent years and remains in line
with Fitch's
overall loss expectations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--A substantial increase in run-rate risk-adjusted capital above
350%, with no
significant deterioration in capital quality;
--A long-term improving trend in the group benefit ratio
substantially below its
historical baseline of about 76%.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A prolonged deterioration in the company's group benefit ratio
above the 2011
level of 83%;
--An increase in financial leverage above 30%;
--GAAP-based interest coverage below 6x for an extended period
of time;
--A decrease in RBC below 300%, or a significant decrease in the
quality of
capital supporting the company's RBC.
--A significant deterioration in the performance of the
company's commercial
mortgage loan portfolio.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
StanCorp Financial Group
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 5.00% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2022 at 'BBB';
--60-year $300 million junior subordinated debt due June 1, 2067
at 'BB+'.
Standard Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A'.
Standard Life Insurance Co. of New York
--IFS rating at 'A'.
