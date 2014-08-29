(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of StanCorp Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) at 'BBB+' and the
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of its subsidiaries, Standard
Insurance Company
and Standard Life Insurance Company of New York at 'A'. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Today's affirmation reflects SFG's improved operating
performance in 2013, good
competitive position in the group life and disability market,
strong
capitalization and improved financial leverage. The company's
ratings also
reflect continued challenges in terms of its overall operating
profitability in
a very competitive market environment, with persistently low
market interest
rates and poor economic conditions, which has resulted in slow
employment growth
and adverse claims experience in recent years.
SFG's operating performance improved significantly in 2013 after
several years
of declining performance driven by an intense competitive
environment and poor
economic conditions. SFG reported pretax operating income of
$329 million in
2013, up from $192 million in 2012. In the first half of 2014,
the company
reported pretax operating income of $118 million, down from $143
million for the
same period in 2013, with the decline driven by lower group
insurance premiums,
reduced investment income and increased operating expenses. The
benefit ratio
for the company's group insurance business, its primary earnings
driver, was
78.9% in 2013, down significantly from 83.9% in 2012. For the
first six months
of 2014, the group insurance benefit ratio was 81.4%, down from
82.1% for the
same period in 2013.
SFG's statutory total adjusted capital increased 8% in 2013 to
$1.49 billion,
and the NAIC risk based capital ratio of its insurance
subsidiaries improved to
398% from 364% in 2012. Fitch estimates the company's RBC ratio
receives a
benefit of approximately 40 percentage points from a reinsurance
agreement
executed at the end of the 2011 and expanded in 2012.
SFG's ratings are supported by the company's solid balance sheet
fundamentals
and solid competitive position in the U.S. group insurance
market. The company's
balance sheet fundamentals reflect strong asset quality, good
risk adjusted
capitalization, and reasonable financial leverage. SFG's total
financing and
commitments ratio was approximately 0.3 times (x) and financial
leverage was 20%
at June 30, 2014.
Fitch believes that SFG's insurance subsidiaries maintain a
high-quality bond
portfolio. Below investment grade (BIG) bonds accounted for only
6% of the fixed
maturity portfolio or a low 29% of total adjusted capital (TAC)
at June 30,
2014. Market values of SFG's fixed maturity investments reflect
the low interest
rate environment and good quality portfolio, with gross
unrealized losses $21
million and gross unrealized gains $473 million at June 30,
2014.
While SFG's commercial mortgage portfolio allocation of
approximately 43% of
total statutory invested assets at June 30, 2014, is much higher
than the
industry average, Fitch believes it is complementary to the
company's stable
liability structure, despite its lower liquidity relative to
publicly traded
bonds. Commercial mortgage loan loss experience, although
heightened during the
financial crisis, has improved significantly in recent years and
remains in line
with Fitch's overall loss expectations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--A substantial increase in run-rate risk-adjusted capital above
350%, with no
significant deterioration in capital quality;
--A long-term improving trend in the group benefit ratio
substantially below its
historic baseline of about 76%.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A prolonged deterioration in the company's group benefit ratio
above the 2011
level of 83%;
--An increase in financial leverage above 30%;
--GAAP-based interest coverage below 6x for an extended period
of time;
--A decrease in RBC below 300%, or a significant decrease in the
quality of
capital supporting the company's RBC;
--A significant deterioration in the performance of the
company's commercial
mortgage loan portfolio.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
StanCorp Financial Group
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 5.000% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2022 at 'BBB';
--60-year $253 million junior subordinated debt due June 1, 2067
at 'BB+'.
Standard Insurance Company
--IFS rating at 'A'.
Standard Life Insurance Co. of New York
--IFS rating at 'A'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013);
--'Life Insurance (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors' (Oct. 9, 2012).
