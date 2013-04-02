(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Standard
Bank Corporate
Money Market Fund's National Fund Credit Rating at 'AA+(zaf)'
and National Fund
Volatility Rating at 'V1(zaf)'. The fund is managed by STANLIB
Asset Management.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The affirmation of the National Fund Credit Rating is driven by
the fund's high
and stable credit quality, as reflected by the fund's weighted
average rating
factor (WARF) and rating distribution. Consistent with the
agency's rating
criteria the National Fund Credit Rating factors in a one-notch
downward
adjustment to reflect concentration risk, a structural feature
of the South
African market.
The affirmation of the National Fund Volatility Rating is driven
by the fund's
low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk, as reflected
in its short
maturity profile.
ASSET CREDIT QUALITY:
The weighted average credit quality of the fund is high, taking
into
consideration the short maturities of the invested assets and
has remained
relatively stable over time. The fund primarily invests in
issuers rated in the
'F1+(zaf)'/'AA(zaf)' rating category. No securities in the
fund's portfolio were
on Rating Watch Negative or had a Negative Outlook as of the
February 2013
portfolio holdings.
CONCENTRATION:
In Fitch's opinion, the fund is concentrated, like other South
African money
market funds rated by the agency, with the top three issuer
exposures
consistently in excess of 50% of portfolio holdings. In line
with its applicable
rating criteria, Fitch typically adjusts the WARF-implied Fund
Credit Rating of
funds it deems concentrated down by one or more notches. Without
concentration
risk, the fund could achieve a 'AAA(zaf)' National Fund Credit
Rating.
The concentrated holdings reflect the fund's investment mandate,
which limits it
to banking issuers, and the structural characteristics of the
South African
market, with a limited supply of treasury bills, and the five
largest banks
having a combined market share of around 90%, according to
Fitch's estimates.
The fund's high credit quality and natural liquidity mitigates
concentration
risk.
Without structural evolution of the South African market which
results in a more
diverse, high quality and liquid issuance market, it is highly
unlikely that
Fitch could rate any money market fund higher than 'AA+(zaf)' in
South Africa
PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISK:
The fund is a constant net asset value (NAV) fund, therefore the
National Fund
Volatility Rating is driven by the market risk exposure of the
underlying
portfolio, which may not necessarily be reflected in the fund's
NAV. The fund
has low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk, as
reflected by a short
maturity profile, with the result that the market risk factor
(i.e. a
risk-adjusted duration measure) for the fund is also low,
consistent with a
'V1'(zaf) National Fund Volatility Rating. As per regulation,
the fund's
weighted average duration (i.e. factoring in next interest rate
reset date) is
capped at 90 days and weighted average life (i.e. based on
portfolio securities'
final maturity dates) at 120 days and no investment may have a
maturity of
greater than 396 days.
FUND PROFILE:
The fund is regulated by South Africa's Financial Services Board
under the
Collective Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002 (specifically
Notice 80 of
2012).
The fund invests in fixed- and floating-rate money market
instruments including
negotiable certificates of deposit, promissory notes and fixed
deposits issued
by the major South African banks. The size of the fund (combined
with other
money market funds managed by STANLIB) allows the fund to
negotiate preferential
rates and structures with issuers.
As of end-February 2013, the fund had ZAR31bn in assets under
management (AUM).
Its sister funds, the Standard Bank Retail Money Market Fund
(NR) and the
Standard Bank Institutional Money Market Fund (NR) had ZAR35bn
and ZAR18bn in
AUM, respectively.
THE ADVISOR:
Fitch considers STANLIB suitably qualified, competent and
capable of managing
these funds. STANLIB is owned by Liberty (NR), which was around
54% owned by the
Standard Bank Group ('BBB'/Stable/'F3', national short-term
rating: 'F1+(zaf)')
as of December 2012. STANLIB's AUM were around ZAR349bn as of
end-December 2012,
including ZAR111bn (around 32% of total AUM) in money market
funds and
segregated cash mandates. The fund is managed by Ansie van
Rensburg, who has
deep experience and tenure with STANLIB. The portfolio manager
is part of
STANLIB's fixed income investment team consisting of 11
investment professionals
with average experience of around 15 years. Fitch views
positively the depth of
analysis and frequency of review in STANLIB's credit process.
RATING SENSITIVITY:
Funds in the 'AA(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating category are
considered to
have very high underlying credit quality. The assets of the fund
are expected to
maintain a weighted-average portfolio rating of 'AA(zaf)'.
Funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are considered to have low sensitivity to
market risk. On
a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are
expected to exhibit
high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of
market
scenarios. The National Fund Volatility Rating does not
explicitly consider a
fund's liquidity profile, nor does it address the sensitivity of
a fund to
extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in
secondary markets during
certain periods of time.
Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or
between an
individual national and international scale are inappropriate.
The ratings assigned to the fund may be sensitive to material
changes in the
credit quality or market risk profile of the fund. A material
adverse deviation
from Fitch's criteria for any key rating driver could cause
ratings to be
downgraded by Fitch. Specifically, Fitch would expect to
downgrade the National
Fund Credit Rating in the event of sustained deterioration in
credit quality,
closely related to the agency's credit opinion on the South
African banking
sector. Given the fund's short maturity profile, the National
Fund Volatility
Rating is expected to be stable. However, should interest rates
or market
volatility in South Africa structurally change then Fitch would
expect to
downgrade the National Fund Volatility Rating.
RATING CRITERIA:
Fitch rates MMFs in South Africa under its global bond fund
rating criteria.
This reflects the differences the agency perceives between South
African MMFs
and other Fitch-rated MMFs under its international and national
MMF rating
criteria. Specifically, the high level of concentration in these
funds, a
structural characteristic of the South African market, is
inconsistent with
Fitch's view of the risk profile of a MMF. The agency also notes
regulatory
differences between the US and European MMFs (subject to Rule
2a-7 in the US and
ESMA guidelines for MMFs in Europe) and the regulatory regime in
South Africa.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
STANLIB.
Applicable criteria 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(zaf)' for National
ratings in South
Africa. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
National Fund Volatility ratings are an opinion of the relative
sensitivity of
the total return, including market price, on a fund's shares to
a broad array of
assumed interest rates, rate of mortgage prepayment, liquidity
of the portfolio,
spreads, currency exchange rates, and other market conditions.
