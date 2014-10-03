(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Standard Chartered Bank, Sri Lanka Branch's (SCBSL) National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS SCBSL's rating is at the highest end of the National Rating scale and reflects the credit profile and financial strength of Standard Chartered Bank (SCB; AA-/Negative). SCB's rating is higher than Sri Lanka's Long-Term Local and Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'BB-'/Stable, and as a result, SCBSL's rating on the National Rating scale is mapped to 'AAA(lka)'. The rating is linked to SCB's IDR because of SCBSL's legal status as a branch of SCB, making it a part of the same legal entity. Fitch believes that support from SCB would be forthcoming if required, subject to any regulatory constraints on remitting money into Sri Lanka. SCBSL's loan book contracted 1.4% in 1H14 and 9.6% in 2013, in line with the trend seen across the sector, amidst low private-sector credit growth. Top-tier local corporates account for a large part of SCBSL's loan portfolio, and Fitch expects this to continue. At end-2013, corporates accounted for 73% of the total loan book. SCBSL's reported gross non-performing loan ratio stood at 0.69% at end-1H14, compared with 0.49% at end-2013. SCBSL funds its operations largely through deposits, although the branch has access to intergroup funding if needed. SCBSL's Fitch core capital ratio remained high at 26.7% at end-1H14 (2013: 25.8%) following the repatriation of LKR1bn of profit in 1H14 to SCB. The branch is the second largest among the Fitch-rated foreign bank branches in Sri Lanka, with an asset base of LKR130bn at end-1H14. It accounted for 1.9% of total banking sector assets at end-2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade of SCBSL's rating could result if SCB's rating were to fall below Sri Lanka's IDRs. Any changes to Fitch's expectations of parental support could be negative for the rating. Contacts: Primary Analyst Dilranie Mudannayake Analyst ' +94 1 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Rukshana Thalgodapitiya Analyst +94 1 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, and "Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign", dated 20 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.