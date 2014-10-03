(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed
Standard Chartered
Bank, Sri Lanka Branch's (SCBSL) National Long-Term Rating at
'AAA(lka)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SCBSL's rating is at the highest end of the National Rating
scale and reflects
the credit profile and financial strength of Standard Chartered
Bank (SCB;
AA-/Negative). SCB's rating is higher than Sri Lanka's Long-Term
Local and
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'BB-'/Stable, and as
a result,
SCBSL's rating on the National Rating scale is mapped to
'AAA(lka)'.
The rating is linked to SCB's IDR because of SCBSL's legal
status as a branch of
SCB, making it a part of the same legal entity. Fitch believes
that support from
SCB would be forthcoming if required, subject to any regulatory
constraints on
remitting money into Sri Lanka.
SCBSL's loan book contracted 1.4% in 1H14 and 9.6% in 2013, in
line with the
trend seen across the sector, amidst low private-sector credit
growth. Top-tier
local corporates account for a large part of SCBSL's loan
portfolio, and Fitch
expects this to continue. At end-2013, corporates accounted for
73% of the total
loan book. SCBSL's reported gross non-performing loan ratio
stood at 0.69% at
end-1H14, compared with 0.49% at end-2013.
SCBSL funds its operations largely through deposits, although
the branch has
access to intergroup funding if needed. SCBSL's Fitch core
capital ratio
remained high at 26.7% at end-1H14 (2013: 25.8%) following the
repatriation of
LKR1bn of profit in 1H14 to SCB.
The branch is the second largest among the Fitch-rated foreign
bank branches in
Sri Lanka, with an asset base of LKR130bn at end-1H14. It
accounted for 1.9% of
total banking sector assets at end-2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of SCBSL's rating could result if SCB's rating were
to fall below
Sri Lanka's IDRs. Any changes to Fitch's expectations of
parental support could
be negative for the rating.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, and
"Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign", dated 20
December 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
