June 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Stater Nederland B.V.'s
(Stater) Dutch Residential Mortgage Primary Servicer Rating at 'RPS1-'
The Primary Servicer Rating takes into consideration the recent evolution of the
senior management team. Stater has recruited experienced industry professionals
into its senior group, with a new Chief Operating Officer and HR Director
joining within the past 12 months. Fitch views this recruitment positively and
would now like to see continuity of tenure in the team as this will benefit the
business over the medium to long term.
Fitch believes that Stater has provided clear evidence of the need for a robust
risk management framework in the current operating climate. The new emphasis
Stater has placed on risk management includes the introduction of the three
lines of defence model and clear risk plans for each business unit. The new
framework is in its implementation phase and Fitch believes that once it
matures, the framework will benefit Stater.
As at end December 2012, the mid-office platform 'Estate' was available to
almost all of Stater's clients. The platform augments an already well-developed
mortgage loan processing platform including processing efficiency and quality
control. Fitch further notes the long track record of servicing Dutch
residential mortgage loans including those in RMBS transactions.
The rating also reflects the increased training hours for staff, which are above
the Fitch benchmark of 40 hours per year.
Furthermore, the rating benefits from Stater's diversified client base and
ongoing support from its parent company, ABN AMRO (A+/Negative/F1).
Fitch used its global servicer rating criteria to analyse the servicer's
operations and financial condition, including a comparison against similar Dutch
servicers as part of the review process. The analysis is based on information
provided to Fitch by Stater.
As of 31 December 2012, Stater's primary residential servicing portfolio
totalled EUR177bn (versus EUR172bn at end of June 2011), consisting of 977,401
loans (versus 959,754 loans at end of June 2011).