Dec 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sterling Insurance Co
Ltd's (SICL) and Sterling Life Ltd's (SLL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. The companies are the underwriting
members of the UK-based Sterling Insurance Group Limited (Sterling).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Sterling's supportive level of Fitch-calculated
risk-adjusted capitalisation, improved underwriting performance and investment
income. These strengths continue to be offset by Sterling's limited scale and
operating profile.
Fitch expects continued improvements in underwriting margins following
Sterling's on-going effort to discontinue unprofitable business. In the absence
of large loss events, Fitch believes that Sterling will continue this positive
trend in 2014. The agency also believes losses from the St. Jude storm in
October 2013 are manageable.
Sterling's net income increased to GBP4.5m in 2012 from GBP3.6m in 2011,
underpinned by strong investment returns and profitable results in the life
business. In 2012, Fitch's calculated combined ratio for Sterling's non-life
business was 99.9% (2011: 96.0%), below the group's five-year average of 101%.
Sterling is a niche UK insurance company that has established a recognisable
franchise with a strong distribution network. However, it remains a small player
in what is still a challenging market. Its lack of scale and heavy concentration
in the UK make it more difficult for Sterling to control pricing, access
external finance and absorb a potential fall in demand for its products. Fitch
views Sterling's scale and operating profile as rating constraints.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers an upgrade unlikely in the near to medium term given the
company's limited scale and operating profile.
A significant deterioration in underwriting performance, poor investment results
and/or more active capital management leading to a depletion of capital would
also put downward pressure on the ratings. A Fitch-calculated combined ratio in
excess of 105% over a sustained period of time or the introduction of further
risk into the investment portfolio could lead to a downgrade.